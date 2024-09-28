Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Ledger

    Polk Property Appraiser Marsha Faux cleared of any election law violations by State Attorney's Office

    By Paul Nutcher, Lakeland Ledger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nNk0_0vmuin5700

    An investigation into whether Florida's “Hatch Act” election laws were broken by Polk County Property Appraiser Marsha Faux found no violations of the law.

    The allegations were made leading up to the primary election in August to replace Faux, who had decided not to run for reelection, by County Commissioner Neil Combee, who was running against Gow Fields , a former Lakeland mayor.

    Combee won the election.

    Documents released recently by State Attorney Brian Haas show investigators found no evidence of election law violations by Faux.

    “It is quite clear that public employees, including elected officials, have First Amendment Protections,“ Haas wrote in a Sept. 20 memo. “There is no evidence of any threats, coercion or interference by Property Appraiser Faux or any other employees of her office.

    “Moreover, there is no evidence of any use of public funds or resources to promote any candidate,” Haas wrote. “There is no evidence, whatsoever, that Property Appraiser Faux or Candidate Gow Fields engaged in any activity contrary to Florida Statute 104.31 or any other applicable Florida Law.”

    Faux could not be reached Friday for comment on the findings. Nor could Combee.

    Not long after he made the allegations, Combee won the election to become the Polk County Property Appraiser. He had spread his allegations in several posts to his Facebook page and in interviews with a Ledger reporter saying he had contacted Haas’ office about potential violations and an investigation was eminent.

    In Combee’s social media posts, he said Fields had visited the Property Appraiser’s Office at the urging of the current constitutional officer in direct violation of a Florida election statute.

    That law, which Haas cited in his memo, passed last year and is similar to the federal Hatch Act, which prohibits a county officer from using their official authority to interfere with an election or influence another person’s vote, especially employees of the office.

    “First of all, government buildings belong to the tax payers, not the office holder, and use of the offices in direct conflict with the interests of some tax payers cannot be tolerated,” Combee wrote.

    But ultimately Haas did not agree with Combee’s interpretation of the laws.

    “A plain reading of the statute, without the interpretation of relevant court case decisions, Florida Attorney General Opinions, and other relevant law can lead to improperly broad interpretation of the statute,” Haas wrote in the memo to his Chief Assistant State Attorney Jacob Orr.

    Alleging widespread election fraud: Conservative group's claims gain support from majority of Polk commission

    “Florida Statute 104.31, as applied and as interpreted by Florida and Federal Jurisprudence, requires a more limited reading of the provision,” he wrote. “It is quite clear that public employees, including elected officials, have First Amendment Protections.”

    The State Attorney’s Office also released an investigator's report and three transcripts of interviews with Combee and two county workers he had texted about Faux's and Fields' activities.

    “On August 7, 2024, Polk County Commissioner and candidate for Polk County Property Appraiser Neil Combee reported to the Office of the State Attorney that he believed current Polk County Property Appraiser Marsha Faux violated Florida election laws during the 2024 election cycle,” the investigator wrote. “In his complaint, Combee alleged Faux brought Gow Fields into her office and introduced him to employees during work hours.

    “Combee provided a fifty-six (56) second video clip from a political forum hosted by several non-partisan groups in Lakeland, FL on July 30, 2024. The clip featured Fields discussing how he considered running for public office and promised Faux he would visit her office and “meet her people” before making a decision.

    “Combee further alleged Faux conducted strategy and fundraising phone calls for Fields from her office,” the investigator wrote

    In the transcripts, there were interviews with employees of the Property Appraiser’s office, including one who has known Combee since childhood.

    The now-retired employee said Combee told her that if Fields lost the election, employees would be fired, the transcript said. She also said just Combee said this and Faux did not say it.

    She added that Faux did tell her that Commissioner George Lindsey and her were looking for her replacement. And that she did not know why but Faux was “not very happy” and was “upset” with Combee.

    She said Fields did visit the office and the employee gave him an organizational chart for the Property Appraiser’s Office with its employees' names on it as well as information on the funding the office received from the state.

    When the allegations arose in August, Fields was adamant that Combee’s account was factually incorrect.

    “When I visited her office, it was nearly two months before I made a decision to run,” he said previously to The Ledger. “And even his description of me going around the office to see the different areas is inaccurate.”

    This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk Property Appraiser Marsha Faux cleared of any election law violations by State Attorney's Office

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 21
    Add a Comment
    Ron Alexander
    2d ago
    both are two bad apples no moral person should vote for . Lucky for them moral people are scarce in trumplican states .
    Teresa Tonioli Stewart
    2d ago
    Makes you wonder if Combee is guilty of election interference. Since he made the allegations. All smoke and mirrors.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Applebee's Grill + Bar in Winter Haven, Florida cited for 11 violations in Polk County
    Gary Smith2 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    36-year-old’s Etsy side hustle brings in $220,000 a year—and costs under $40 to start: ‘You really can make a very good living’
    CNBC3 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Dealerships in multiple states abruptly close their doors due to Hurricane Helene with no timeline for reopening
    The US Sun2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza13 days ago
    The latest on the new tropical threat looming for Florida, and Polk County's forecast
    The Ledger17 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    My HOA is blocking me from closing my shutters while I’m on vacation – board cited strict rule but it could ruin my home
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy