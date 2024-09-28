Polk Property Appraiser Marsha Faux cleared of any election law violations by State Attorney's Office

An investigation into whether Florida's “Hatch Act” election laws were broken by Polk County Property Appraiser Marsha Faux found no violations of the law.

The allegations were made leading up to the primary election in August to replace Faux, who had decided not to run for reelection, by County Commissioner Neil Combee, who was running against Gow Fields , a former Lakeland mayor.

Combee won the election.

Documents released recently by State Attorney Brian Haas show investigators found no evidence of election law violations by Faux.

“It is quite clear that public employees, including elected officials, have First Amendment Protections,“ Haas wrote in a Sept. 20 memo. “There is no evidence of any threats, coercion or interference by Property Appraiser Faux or any other employees of her office.

“Moreover, there is no evidence of any use of public funds or resources to promote any candidate,” Haas wrote. “There is no evidence, whatsoever, that Property Appraiser Faux or Candidate Gow Fields engaged in any activity contrary to Florida Statute 104.31 or any other applicable Florida Law.”

Faux could not be reached Friday for comment on the findings. Nor could Combee.

Not long after he made the allegations, Combee won the election to become the Polk County Property Appraiser. He had spread his allegations in several posts to his Facebook page and in interviews with a Ledger reporter saying he had contacted Haas’ office about potential violations and an investigation was eminent.

In Combee’s social media posts, he said Fields had visited the Property Appraiser’s Office at the urging of the current constitutional officer in direct violation of a Florida election statute.

That law, which Haas cited in his memo, passed last year and is similar to the federal Hatch Act, which prohibits a county officer from using their official authority to interfere with an election or influence another person’s vote, especially employees of the office.

“First of all, government buildings belong to the tax payers, not the office holder, and use of the offices in direct conflict with the interests of some tax payers cannot be tolerated,” Combee wrote.

But ultimately Haas did not agree with Combee’s interpretation of the laws.

“A plain reading of the statute, without the interpretation of relevant court case decisions, Florida Attorney General Opinions, and other relevant law can lead to improperly broad interpretation of the statute,” Haas wrote in the memo to his Chief Assistant State Attorney Jacob Orr.

Alleging widespread election fraud: Conservative group's claims gain support from majority of Polk commission

“Florida Statute 104.31, as applied and as interpreted by Florida and Federal Jurisprudence, requires a more limited reading of the provision,” he wrote. “It is quite clear that public employees, including elected officials, have First Amendment Protections.”

The State Attorney’s Office also released an investigator's report and three transcripts of interviews with Combee and two county workers he had texted about Faux's and Fields' activities.

“On August 7, 2024, Polk County Commissioner and candidate for Polk County Property Appraiser Neil Combee reported to the Office of the State Attorney that he believed current Polk County Property Appraiser Marsha Faux violated Florida election laws during the 2024 election cycle,” the investigator wrote. “In his complaint, Combee alleged Faux brought Gow Fields into her office and introduced him to employees during work hours.

“Combee provided a fifty-six (56) second video clip from a political forum hosted by several non-partisan groups in Lakeland, FL on July 30, 2024. The clip featured Fields discussing how he considered running for public office and promised Faux he would visit her office and “meet her people” before making a decision.

“Combee further alleged Faux conducted strategy and fundraising phone calls for Fields from her office,” the investigator wrote

In the transcripts, there were interviews with employees of the Property Appraiser’s office, including one who has known Combee since childhood.

The now-retired employee said Combee told her that if Fields lost the election, employees would be fired, the transcript said. She also said just Combee said this and Faux did not say it.

She added that Faux did tell her that Commissioner George Lindsey and her were looking for her replacement. And that she did not know why but Faux was “not very happy” and was “upset” with Combee.

She said Fields did visit the office and the employee gave him an organizational chart for the Property Appraiser’s Office with its employees' names on it as well as information on the funding the office received from the state.

When the allegations arose in August, Fields was adamant that Combee’s account was factually incorrect.

“When I visited her office, it was nearly two months before I made a decision to run,” he said previously to The Ledger. “And even his description of me going around the office to see the different areas is inaccurate.”

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk Property Appraiser Marsha Faux cleared of any election law violations by State Attorney's Office