Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Ledger

    Here's what you need to know about Polk County's new trash-collection program

    By Paul Nutcher, Lakeland Ledger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21j08S_0vmuhSSX00

    Despite Polk County eliminating curbside recycling on Tuesday, most cities from Lakeland to Winter Haven will continue with their programs.

    Unincorporated Polk County residents will see their trash collection and disposal fees nearly double over five years compared to what they paid last year. The solid waste fee has been near $200 since the 2017-18 fiscal year. This year, it will rise to $337.21, and after that, it will rise 5% per year until reaching $393.52 in fiscal year 2028-29.

    And the county will officially end curbside recycling on Tuesday, when the new fees take effect.

    In addition to Polk County, Auburndale also opted to stop curbside recycling collection and beefed up its drop off site.

    The driving force behind counties and cities ending recycling programs across the country is a lack of profits from recovered materials. China, for example, no longer accepts plastic, glass or other less-valuable recoverable materials.

    There are other changes to Polk County's trash collection program.

    New solid waste guidelines in Polk

    According to its website, the Polk County Solid Waste Division will be the department’s new name on Tuesday, although TRIM notices sent prior to the adoption of Polk County's 2024-25 budget have an older version of the department's name.

    Changes are also in store for trash collection areas.

    “FCC will continue waste collection in the western area of the county, GFL is our new hauler for the eastern area of the county and PCSW is expanding operations to include the entire southern area of the county,” the website said.

    Guidelines for using the solid waste program have also been updated:

    • Household waste should be placed inside garbage roll carts.
    • Carts must be curbside from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on collection days.
    • Position the garbage roll cart so the lid opens to the street.
    • Recycling containers may be used for household waste.
    • Garbage roll carts must be within 3 feet of the curb and 3 feet away from other objects.

    If items won’t fit in a trash cart, residents can utilize the furniture and appliance collection guidelines.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAHkx_0vmuhSSX00

    Yard waste

    Polk County’s Solid Waste Division has the same yard trash and bulk collection policies since June 2023.

    • For yard waste, “branches should not exceed two inches in diameter, and they should be no longer than three feet,” according to the county’s website.
    • All yard waste must be containerized in bins, bundles or bags, with a combination of four containers, each weighing 30 pounds or less, collected once per week.
    • All items should be placed curbside by 6 a.m. on collection day.

    And bulk yard waste? The county's guidelines do not offer periodic bulk yard waste options. Instead, the county says customers should use private haulers if they have too much yard waste for regular collection. It offers a list of private haulers on its website at https://www.polk-county.net/services/polk-county-solid-waste/residential-waste .

    Bulk collection

    • Bulk collection will be limited to furniture and appliances, the county said. That collection will be once monthly on the same day as scheduled trash collection. Generally, “household items that were not structurally attached to the house are acceptable.”
    • Those items must be 3 feet from the curb or edge of the street, the website said. Items must also be at least 3 feet from other fixed objects, such as mailboxes.
    • No construction debris or eviction move-outs items will be collected. All items should be curbside by 6 a.m. on collection day.
    • If yard waste and bulk items are not in compliance, they will not be collected. Further, yard waste or bulk items left curbside could be subject to code enforcement violations.

    What to do with your old recycle cart

    After Tuesday, residents may use their old recycle carts for regular household trash until the carts are no longer serviceable, the solid waste division said.

    Customers can also call the solid wasted division at 863-284-4319 to request that it be removed.

    How to obtain an extra garbage roll cart

    Customers who want to have another garbage roll cart should first complete a notarized lease agreement. It can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yuh9byz8. Notarized agreements should be hand delivered or mailed, with payment, to Solid Waste Administrative Office, Attn: Additional Garbage Cart, 10 Environmental Loop S., Winter Haven, FL 33880.

    The cost is $67, plus a $52.50 annual disposal fee. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Checks should be payable to Polk BoCC.

    Municipalities Continue Curbside Recycling

    The following cities were contacted to make sure they are continuing to offer curbside recycling:

    Ahead of the county, Auburndale discontinued its curbside recycling program in October 2023. But the city also increased capacity at its drop-off recycling center for residents who wanted to continue recycling.

    Mulberry collects recyclables every other week as of last year.

    Further, Lakeland has not changed any elements of its comingled curbside recycling program, and continues to find buyers for recovered plastic, glass and carboard, said Lakeland's Director of Communications Kevin Cook.

    "We have vendors that buy plastic, cardboard, metal, glass and aluminum," he said, and provided a list of 19 buyers from across the Eastern United States.

    Nor has Winter Haven changed its curbside recycling program. Winter Haven accept: glass, paper, cardboard, aluminum, plastic, which is comingled by residents and sent to a dedicated recycling facility. None of those items go to a landfill.

    Private metal recyclers

    In calls to two private recycling companies, two said they will take metals from households.

    One said it only takes nonferrous metal, which cannot be picked up by a magnet, and includes such items as aluminum cans.

    At Lake Wales-based Viking Recycling, general manager Tim Mattoon said they take all types of metal for recycling, from steel and aluminum cans to appliances and junk cars.

    Viking also pays people who bring cans or old lead car batteries, he said. They pay 6.5 cents per pound for steel cans and 65 cents per pound for aluminum cans.

    But there is no market for plastic or paper and carboard, so those materials are not accepted.

    There are also private and county electronic waste drop offs. To dispose of a TV, for example, Polk has a hazardous household wastes section at the county landfill and hosts collection events at various sites across the county.

    This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Here's what you need to know about Polk County's new trash-collection program

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 14
    Add a Comment
    Cynic
    1d ago
    Most don’t realize we were sold on recycling to help the environment without knowing the majority you think you are recycling ends up in landfills. The only items truly recyclable without being very harmful to the environment are paper, glass and metals. Out of all the plastic we toss in the bins only plastic with a 1 or 2 on them are recycled AND they must be cleaned out before you put them in the bin. All the plastic bags we get instead of paper aren’t recyclable.
    Roger Peck
    2d ago
    Technology is there to take trash and covert it into electricity by using incinerators. It is time to stop increasing landfills and be more productive.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    The Crab Cakes At This Unassuming Restaurant In Florida Are Out-Of-This-World Delicious
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    'Kids Killing Kids': Polk County Sheriff's Office Takes Down Violent Gang Members
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Popular Clothing Chain To Permanently Close All Florida Locations
    NewsRadio WFLA5 days ago
    Madeline Soto, 13, Allegedly Shared Bed with Mom's Boyfriend, Who'd 'Snuggle' Her, Mom Told Police in Interview
    People10 days ago
    Boar’s Head fired sanitation manager at listeria-ridden Virginia plant after he flagged health, safety issues: ‘They took shortcuts’
    New York Post7 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (9/28/2024)
    High School On SI2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Weather Channel Legend Jim Cantore 'Heartbroken' Over Viral Hurricane Helene Photo
    The Spun2 days ago
    Forty-five employees of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk Fire Rescue left Bartow in a convoy headed to Perry
    Lakeland Gazette 3 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    'Some People Never Learn': Polk County Man Out on Bond Caught Again for Same Crime
    Uncovering Florida5 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Florida Getting New Prototype Store Of Chicken Chain With The "Best Fried Chicken Sandwich"
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Buffet City in Winter Haven, Florida, closed temporarily due to 32 violations in Polk County
    Gary Smith3 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza13 days ago
    The latest on the new tropical threat looming for Florida, and Polk County's forecast
    The Ledger17 hours ago
    Booneville Woman Charged with Felony Fraud
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Florida Zaxby's Shut Down After State Inspection
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Popular Winter Haven Buffet, Buffet City, Shut Down After A State Inspection - 32 Violations
    L. Cane11 hours ago
    My HOA is blocking me from closing my shutters while I’m on vacation – board cited strict rule but it could ruin my home
    The US Sun3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy