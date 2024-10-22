City Council Ward 5 candidates answer the challenges, qualifications and priorities

Editor's note: The Leaf-Chronicle will publish candidate profiles for Clarksville City Council each day this week. Check back for for information.

The Nov. 5 election is heating up as Montgomery County residents will be voting for presidential candidates, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives District 7, State Senate District 22 and State House of Representatives Districts 67, 68 and 75.

On a local level, Clarksville residents will decide the next councilmembers for Clarksville City Council seats in Wards 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 and 12.

In Ward 4, Tim Chandler is running unopposed, and in Ward 5, Ambar Marquis is against candidate Randall McDonald, who recently announced the suspension of his campaign due to personal reasons.

The race for Clarksville City Council Ward 3 is a two-way contest between Carlos Peters and Josh Wikholm.

Ahead of Election Day, The Leaf-Chronicle asked each candidates about community challenges, how they uniquely qualify and what their priorities would be in office if elected.

Learn about each Clarksville City Council candidate below.

Here are the responses of Ward 5 candidates.

Ambar Marquis

L-C: Why are you running for this office?

Marquis: I am running for this office to continue bringing about meaningful change to our community. My goal is to address pressing issues such as infrastructure improvements, public safety, affordable housing, and economic development with innovative solutions. By fostering transparency and accountability, I continue to aim to build trust and create a brighter future for all residents.

L-C: What makes you qualified to hold this office and better skilled than your opponent(s)?

Marquis: My qualifications stem from years of dedicated service and hands-on experience in addressing the specific challenges our community faces. Through my work on multiple city committees, ranging from Public Safety to Parks and Recreation, I have gained a comprehensive understanding of how to effectively improve the lives of our residents. My approach is rooted in transparency, research-driven decision-making, and a genuine commitment to seeing Clarksville grow responsibly. In regard to my opponent, according to Main Street Clarksville, he has decided to withdraw from the race; however, this decision came after the withdrawal deadline, so his name will still appear on the ballot. I believe my track record and strong connection to this community make me the best candidate to continue driving progress for Ward 5.

L-C: What are your top three priorities for Ward 5 and Clarksville?

Marquis:

Infrastructure: Enhancing our roads, public transportation, and utilities to meet the needs of our growing population and improve quality of life. Public Safety: Ensuring the safety of our residents by supporting our police and fire departments, investing in community programs, and fostering neighborhood engagement. Fiscal Responsibility: Promoting transparency and accountability in budgeting to ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently and effectively, while prioritizing essential services and community development. Together, these priorities will drive sustainable growth and a stronger community.

L-C: How do you plan to address the city’s current infrastructure needs, such as roads, public transportation, and utilities?

Marquis: To address the city’s infrastructure needs, I plan to prioritize a comprehensive assessment of our current systems, focusing on roads, public transportation, and utilities. I will advocate for increased funding through state and federal grants while promoting community involvement in identifying key projects. By fostering partnerships with local businesses and organizations, we can leverage resources for improvements. Additionally, I will continue to push for sustainable practices in infrastructure development to ensure long-term viability. My goal is to create a modern, efficient infrastructure that meets the needs of our growing community and enhances the quality of life for all residents.

L-C: How will you work with other city council members to ensure the best outcomes for Ward 5?

Marquis: I will prioritize open communication and collaboration with fellow city council members in accordance with the Open Meetings Act, to ensure the best outcomes for Ward 5. By actively listening to their perspectives and sharing insights from our constituents, we can build a unified approach to tackling issues. Additionally, I will continue to promote a culture of transparency and accountability, ensuring that decisions are made with the community’s best interests in mind. Together, we can create effective solutions that enhance the quality of life for all residents in Ward 5.

L-C: How will you measure your success as a city council member, and how can residents hold you accountable?

Marquis: I will measure my success as a city council member through tangible outcomes, such as improved community services, infrastructure enhancements, and resident satisfaction. Regularly soliciting feedback from constituents will help gauge our progress. To hold me accountable, residents can engage in public forums, attend council meetings, and utilize open communication channels to voice concerns and suggestions. By fostering a culture of responsiveness, I aim to ensure that I remain accessible and accountable to the community I serve.

L-C: What specific strategies will you be able to use to connect and communicate with residents in your ward regularly, and how will you make sure their concerns are heard and addressed effectively?

Marquis: To connect with residents regularly, I will utilize newsletters and social media for updates and engagement. To ensure concerns are heard and addressed effectively, I plan on implementing a tracking system for issues raised, prioritize timely responses, and provide updates on resolutions. This approach will create an ongoing dialogue, fostering trust and accountability while ensuring that residents feel valued and involved in the decision-making process.

L-C: With Clarksville being named the fastest-growing city in Tennessee, affordable housing has become a critical issue. What specific actions do you believe the city should take to ensure affordable housing options are available as the population continues to grow?

Marquis: To address affordable housing in Clarksville, the City Council should prioritize approving zoning applications for affordable housing to increase availability. Denying these requests limits options for residents and exacerbates the housing crisis. Encouraging mix-used developments can create diverse housing opportunities, ensuring that as Clarksville grows, all residents have access to affordable living options. We should incentivize developers to create lower-cost units through tax breaks or grants. Establishing partnerships with nonprofits and local organizations can further facilitate the development of mixed-income housing. Additionally, the city should allow for diverse housing options, such as tiny homes and multifamily units. Regularly engaging with residents will ensure housing policies remain responsive to the growing population's needs.

L-C: A “fun” question: When visitors ask you, “What should I do in Montgomery County?” What are the top 2 or 3 things or places you recommend?

Marquis: When visitors come to town, I recommend Taco Loco for a great meal. It’s a Caribbean/Thai fusion restaurant that offers unique flavors. For entertainment, I suggest trying an escape room—Excape Games here in town provides a fun and challenging experience!

