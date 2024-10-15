Early voting for Nov. election is here: What to know as you head to the polls

With less than 30 days until Election Day, Montgomery County Election Commission is gearing up to what it expected to be the busiest election of the year.

Early voting for Election Day is Oct. 16-31. Election Day is Nov. 5.

From the Presidential candidates, U.S. Senate and House of Representative, State Senate and House of Representative to Clarksville City Council, the November election is set to be the biggest of the three elections Montgomery County has had this year.

Here's what to know as you head to the voting poll to cast your vote.

How to vote

Early voting, Election Day or with an absentee ballot, if you qualify .

Ways to qualify for an absentee ballot:

You have a disability and an inaccessible polling place.

60 years old or older

You're hospitalized, ill or physically disabled to appear at your polling location

You or your spouse are a full-time student at an accredited college or university out the county you're registered to vote

You will be out of the county you're registered during the early voting period and all day on Election Day

The deadline to submit request for Election Day is Tuesday, Oct. 29.

When and where to vote early, Oct. 16-31

Montgomery County will have three early voting locations: Election Commission Office, Clarksville Regional Airport Site- 200A Outlaw Field Road and RichEllen Park Site- 1466 Hwy 149.

Early voting at the Election Commission Office will be open from Oct. 16-31, at the Clarksville Regional Airport Site beginning Oct. 24-31 and at RichEllen Park Site from Oct. 26-30.

On Election Day, 21 polling locations will be open in the district from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can see the full list of polling places with the addresses and schedule on the Montgomery County Election Commission website.

What to bring

To vote, you need to bring a Tennessee or federally-issued photo ID.

Who's on the ballot?

U.S. President, U.S. Congressional seats, Tennessee House and Senate seats, and six seats are up on the Clarksville City Council.

To view a sample ballot, see https://mcgtn.org/storage/departments/election/Sample%20Ballot%20NOV%202024--Early%20Voting.pdf.

President/Vice President

Donald J. Trump, J.D. Vance (R)

Kamala Harris, Tim Walz (D)

U.S. Senate

Marsha Blackburn (R)

Gloria Johnson (D)

U.S. House of Representatives, District 7

Mark Green (R)

Megan Barry (D)

TN State Senate District 22

Bill Powers (R)

Karen Reynolds (D)

TN House of Representatives District 67

Jamie Dean Peltz (R)

Ronnie Glynn (D)

TN House of Representatives 68

Aron Maberry (R)

Garfield Scott (D)

TN House of Representatives 75

Jeff Burkhart (R)

Allie Phillips (D)

City Judge

Charles Smith

Clarksville City Council

Ward 3

Joshua Wikholm

Carlos Peters

Ward 4

Tim Chandler

Ward 5

Ambar Marquis, incumbent

Randall C. McDonald

Ward 8

Dwight C. Jemison

Faye Rennell Morales

Jerry Haywood

Kyong S. Dawson

Ward 9

Jimmy Brown

Bridget Y. Childs

Keymonta Epps

Rodney Davis

Ward 12

David Bilan

Keri A. Lovato, incumbent

Zoyie Jackson

Kenya Anderson is a reporter for The Leaf-Chronicle. She can be contacted at kanderson@gannett.com or on X at kenyaanderson32 . Sign up for the Leaf-Chronicle to support local journalism at www.theleafchronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Early voting for Nov. election is here: What to know as you head to the polls