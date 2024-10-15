Open in App
    The Leaf-Chronicle

    Early voting for Nov. election is here: What to know as you head to the polls

    By Kenya Anderson, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle,

    2 days ago

    With less than 30 days until Election Day, Montgomery County Election Commission is gearing up to what it expected to be the busiest election of the year.

    Early voting for Election Day is Oct. 16-31. Election Day is Nov. 5.

    From the Presidential candidates, U.S. Senate and House of Representative, State Senate and House of Representative to Clarksville City Council, the November election is set to be the biggest of the three elections Montgomery County has had this year.

    Here's what to know as you head to the voting poll to cast your vote.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWpre_0w7H3w7q00

    How to vote

    Early voting, Election Day or with an absentee ballot, if you qualify .

    Ways to qualify for an absentee ballot:

    • You have a disability and an inaccessible polling place.
    • 60 years old or older
    • You're hospitalized, ill or physically disabled to appear at your polling location
    • You or your spouse are a full-time student at an accredited college or university out the county you're registered to vote
    • You will be out of the county you're registered during the early voting period and all day on Election Day

    The deadline to submit request for Election Day is Tuesday, Oct. 29.

    When and where to vote early, Oct. 16-31

    Montgomery County will have three early voting locations: Election Commission Office, Clarksville Regional Airport Site- 200A Outlaw Field Road and RichEllen Park Site- 1466 Hwy 149.

    Early voting at the Election Commission Office will be open from Oct. 16-31, at the Clarksville Regional Airport Site beginning Oct. 24-31 and at RichEllen Park Site from Oct. 26-30.

    On Election Day, 21 polling locations will be open in the district from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can see the full list of polling places with the addresses and schedule on the Montgomery County Election Commission website.

    What to bring

    To vote, you need to bring a Tennessee or federally-issued photo ID.

    Who's on the ballot?

    U.S. President, U.S. Congressional seats, Tennessee House and Senate seats, and six seats are up on the Clarksville City Council.

    To view a sample ballot, see https://mcgtn.org/storage/departments/election/Sample%20Ballot%20NOV%202024--Early%20Voting.pdf.

    President/Vice President

    • Donald J. Trump, J.D. Vance (R)
    • Kamala Harris, Tim Walz (D)

    U.S. Senate

    • Marsha Blackburn (R)
    • Gloria Johnson (D)

    U.S. House of Representatives, District 7

    • Mark Green (R)
    • Megan Barry (D)

    TN State Senate District 22

    • Bill Powers (R)
    • Karen Reynolds (D)

    TN House of Representatives District 67

    • Jamie Dean Peltz (R)
    • Ronnie Glynn (D)

    TN House of Representatives 68

    • Aron Maberry (R)
    • Garfield Scott (D)

    TN House of Representatives 75

    • Jeff Burkhart (R)
    • Allie Phillips (D)

    City Judge

    Charles Smith

    Clarksville City Council

    Ward 3

    • Joshua Wikholm
    • Carlos Peters

    Ward 4

    • Tim Chandler

    Ward 5

    • Ambar Marquis, incumbent
    • Randall C. McDonald

    Ward 8

    • Dwight C. Jemison
    • Faye Rennell Morales
    • Jerry Haywood
    • Kyong S. Dawson

    Ward 9

    • Jimmy Brown
    • Bridget Y. Childs
    • Keymonta Epps
    • Rodney Davis

    Ward 12

    • David Bilan
    • Keri A. Lovato, incumbent
    • Zoyie Jackson

    Kenya Anderson is a reporter for The Leaf-Chronicle. She can be contacted at kanderson@gannett.com or on X at kenyaanderson32 . Sign up for the Leaf-Chronicle to support local journalism at www.theleafchronicle.com.

    This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Early voting for Nov. election is here: What to know as you head to the polls

