From pumpkin patches to parades: Here's fall events you won’t want to miss in Clarksville

As the leaves begin to change slowly and the temperatures (sometimes) drop, Montgomery County is packed with events to sneak in between pumpkin carvings and scary movie nights.

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun, a chance to be outside enjoying the change of the season or a haunted night, there are activities in Montgomery County for everyone.

Pumpkin Patch

Nothing says fall quite like pumpkins. Whether you're picking a pumpkin to paint, carving into a jack-o-lantern or cooking the seeds, finding the perfect pumpkin is part of the fun.

Boyd's has the perfect place to go on a nice fall day for a fall family photo, corn maze and, of course, the pumpkins.

Where : 1425 Hwy. 76 Clarksville, TN 37043, half-mile from Interstate 24 Exit 11

Price : Varies

R&P Haunted Farm

Start the spooky season with a haunted hayride at R&P Haunted Farm.

Visit R&P Haunted Farm's Facebook for more information.

When : Saturday, Oct. 12, 19 and 26

Where : R&P Farm, 1976 York Road, Clarksville, TN, 37042

Price : $15

Ghouls, Brews & Bouquets

Enjoy a fun fall night in your favorite costume and flight of brews learn from Charley Jordan how to you build your own pumpkin bouquet.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: The Fallen Brewery, 1761 Jardco Drive Clarksville, TN 37040

Price: $38.33 on Eventbrite.com

Tennessee Horror Fest

Get ready for a scream-worthy time atClarksville’s ultimate horror convention! Whether you're a die-hard fan of horror, comics, toys, or anything spooky, this fest has it all. Dive into a creepy-cool collection of comics, movies, cosplay art and even horror-themed candy, plus get to meet some iconic Halloween movie stars.

This year's guest lineup includes:

When : Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where : Quality Inn Exit 4, 3095 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37040

Price : General Admission is $20, VIP is $50, Platinum is $100, and Golden Ticket is $250. Children under the age of 11 get in free. You can purchase tickets on the Horror Fest website .

Historic Riverview Cemetery Walking tour

If you missed the Day of the Dead Cemetery tour, here's another chance to walk though the final resting place of several of Clarksville's most interesting characters.

This tour will last about an hour the stories of past Montgomery County residents tell their stories, some dating back to the 1800s, along the trails of the Historic Clarksville City Cemetery.

Following the tour, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Centers' Curator of Collections will present a 30 minute talk on select items from the museum's collection for an additional $5 cost.

You can register for this tour on the Customs House Museum's website .

When : Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Where : Riverview Cemetery

Price : $20, $15 for Customs House Museum members

Clarksville Halloween Market

The Clarksville Halloween Market is back for a third year with more than 60 local vendors, treats and trunk-or-treat.

When : Sunday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where : Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champion's Wy, Clarksville, TN 37040

Price : Free

Visit the event's Facebook page for all the up-to-date information.

Halloween favorites at the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Theatre's return of Planters Bank Presents ... is back just in time to celebrate the spooky season with a movie for three Sundays in October.

Here's the schedule:

Beetlejuice Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m.

Hocus Pocus Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.



Tickets are $5 and can be reserved at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org , by phone at (931)645-7699 or at the theatre during box office hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday- Friday and an hour before show time).

Zooventures at Downtown Commons

The Nashville Zoo will be back at the Downtown Commons for Clarksvillians to get an up-close and personal look at some wildlife.

When : Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Where : Downtown Commons, 215 Legion St, Clarksville, TN 37040

Price : Free

You can get more information about Friends of the Library on the county's website .

Rocky Horror Show

Richard O'Brien's cult classic, the "Rocky Horror Show" is back at the Roxy for the 12th year, so prepare for dances, rock songs and Frank-N-Furter's latest creation, Rocky. Complete with sass and participation from the audience, the music is set to be more fun that ever.

When : Oct. 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, 31 and Nov. 1 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m and 11:50 p.m.

Where : Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin St, Clarksville, TN 37040

Price : $35

Tickets can be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org , by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances)

ClarksvilleCon Pop Culture Event

Immerse yourself in pop culture at ClarksvilleCon, the ultimate collectors' convention. Featuring a wide array of exhibitors offering comic books, movies, anime, manga, and artwork, there is something for everyone to do and enjoy.

Don’t miss this year's "Super Smash Bros Ultimate" tournament and the cosplay contest, both with free registration available during the show.

This year's guest and attraction lineup is:

Ted DiBiase, Wrestling legend and Hall of Famer

Vanessa Angel, "Weird Science" and "KingPin"

Anime vendors

Pop culture vendors

Cosplay Guests & Judge:

Sasuyunakai_cosplay

Kilhertz Cosplay

When : Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where : Quality Inn Exit 4, 3095 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Clarksville, TN 37040

Price : General Admission is $20, VIP is $50, and Platinum is $100; children under 11 get in free. Additionally, there are four Wrestling packages for a meet-and-greet with Ted DiBiase, ranging from $40 to $100.

You can purchase tickets on the Clarksville Con website .

Clarksville Roller Derby presents Zombie Prom

Come dresses in as your best zombie for a ghastly night dancing the night away zombies, ghouls and skeletons at Zombie Prom with the Clarksville Roller Derby.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: 1801 Fort Campbell Boulevard Clarksville, TN 37042

Price: $19.55 on Eventbrite.com

Clarksville-Montgomery County Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library's Fall Book Sale returns this Fall. Books, DVDs and other media will be available to purchase, and the money raised will support the library’s programming for its youth, teens and adults.

Members will get first dibs on all the inventory on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. You can also purchase one at the sale if you are not a member.

The sale begins on Friday, Oct. 25, at 9 a.m. for the general public.

When : Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. or until inventory is gone.

Where : Clarksville- Montgomery County Library

Price : On Friday and Saturday, all books will be $1; on Sunday, all items are regular price, or you can fill a provided bag for $5

Fall Festival in Rotary Park

Montgomery County Parks and Recreation at Rotary Park's Fall Festival returns this year with trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, hay rides and food trucks. Sponsored by Fortera Credit Union, this family-friendly event is open and free.

When : Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where : Rotary Park, 2308 Rotary Park Drive, Clarksville, TN 37043

Price : Free

Fright on Franklin

Historic Downtown Clarksville will soon be transformed for a night of trick-or-treating from more than 50 local vendors and costume contests.

This year's costume contest will feature six categories, including a new one: the Doggie Division. If you're interested in participating in the costume contest or with a candy booth, you can register on Clarksville's Parks and Recreation website .

The categories for the costume contest will be judged at the following times:

Doggie Division- 3 p.m.

Newborn to 3yrs - 3:30 p.m.

4-8yrs - 4 p.m.

9-12yrs - 4:30 p.m.

12-17yrs - 5 p.m.

Group Contest - 5:30 p.m.

When : Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Where : Downtown Clarksville

Price : Free

APSU Homecoming

Austin Peay State University will celebrate with its 79th annual Homecoming parade on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. The parade will start at Eighth Street before leading down to College Street, a full route will be available soon.

This year, the university has opened the parade to include Clarksville high schools, athletic clubs, and community organizations to participate, and the parade will also include a special highlight of past APSU cheerleaders, adding to the nostalgic atmosphere.

The Homecoming game between Tarleton State will begin at 3 p.m. at the Clarksville Fortera Stadium. Tickets for the homecoming are available at Ticketmaster .

