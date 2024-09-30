Who should be the Clarksville area girls high school athlete of the week for Sept. 16-22? Here's your chance to vote.

The poll will be open until noon on Thursday.

Previous winners this fall include Kirkwood's Ellie Shires , Northeast's Sanaii Pearson , Fort Campbell's Amanda Kalili-Liusa , Montgomery Central's Charlsie Reynolds and Fort Campbell's Makayla Galvez .

This week's candidates are listed below:

Eva Choyfoo, soccer, Montgomery Central: Scored three goals in a 4-1 win over Creek Wood and had another goal in a 3-2 win over McEwen.

Nicole Cushionberry, volleyball, West Creek: Totaled five kills, three aces, seven digs and 28 assists in a three-set win over Henry County. Had five kills, two aces, two blocks, 11 digs and 25 assists in a five-set loss to Kirkwood.

Zoe Phillips, golf, Clarksville: Shot a 70 in the District 13-AA championship to place first overall and lead the Wildcats to a first-place team finish.

Morgan Ring, volleyball, Northeast: Had 37 digs and two aces in a five-set win over Northwest.

Hadley Rudolph, soccer, Rossview: Had two goals and one assist in a 7-1 win over Harpeth.

Natalee Wyatt, golf, Stewart County: Was the District 10-A tournament individual champion and led the Rebels to a first-place team finish.

MORE: Top performers in Clarksville area TSSAA high school sports for Sept. 23-29

MORE: Top Clarksville area offensive players at 2024 TSSAA football midseason

MORE: Top Clarksville area defensive players at 2024 TSSAA football midseason

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Vote: Clarksville area girls high school athlete of the week for Sept. 23-29