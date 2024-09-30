Vote: Clarksville area boys high school athlete of the week for Sept. 23-29

Who should be the Clarksville area boys high school athlete of the week for Sept. 23-29? Here's your chance to vote.

The poll will be open until noon on Thursday.

Previous winners this fall include Fort Campbell's John Arnold , Fort Campbell's Keshawn Dixon , Fort Campbell's Dylan McDonald , Houston County's Malaki Cary and Houston County's Preston Mitchell .

This week's candidates are listed below:

Mateo Cerritos Gatto, soccer, Fort Campbell: Scored three goals and added two assists in a 6-1 win at St. Mary. Had one goal and two assists in a 10-2 win at Heritage Christian.

Kanyon Conner, football, Montgomery Central: Returned an interception 102 yards for the only touchdown in an 8-0 win over Whites Creek, which was Central's first win in over two years. Also had 5.5 tackles and ran for 41 yards on 17 carries.

Tristen Hooper, football, Houston County: Intercepted two passes, broke up another pass and had four tackles in a 41-7 win at Stewart County. Caught two passes for 14 yards.

Cristian Shogan, football, Kirkwood: Gained 55 yards on nine rushes and ran for the game-sealing fourth-quarter touchdown as the Cobras won 12-3 at Rossview. Caught one pass for 15 yards and helped hold the Hawks to 125 yards playing linebacker.

DJ Swanson, football, West Creek: Went 5-for-18 for 162 yards, one touchdown and an interception, and ran for 54 yards on nine carries to lead the Coyotes in a 14-0 win over Northwest.

Jayden Young, football, Clarksville: Had seven tackles, four of them for loss, in a 42-7 win at Dickson County. Helped hold the Cougars to 123 yards of offense.

