New wedding, event venue quickly makes a splash in Steuben County. Meet 'The Pines'

It didn’t take long for Angela and Josh Boor to establish the hottest new wedding and event venue in the Southern Tier.

The Pines had already booked three weddings before it even broke ground on the new building at 3537 Pine Hill Rd. in Corning. Angela Boor, a stylist and boutique shop owner, had built a reputation and several clients trusted her to deliver on turning her vision for the venue into a reality.

The couple was thrown a few unexpected curveballs during construction, but the project was completed just in time for the debut wedding at The Pines Sept. 7.

“We moved mountains to make it happen,” Angela recalled. “We did what we had to do to get it done in the nick of time. (The bride) had an amazing day. It turned out to be everything she ever wanted.

“With the first event out of the way we started setting up tours. It has been crazy ever since.”

Indeed, The Pines has booked 17 weddings and a handful of other events in the five weeks since its debut.

How The Pines took root in Steuben County

The Boors, who live nearby, were intrigued when the property on Pine Hill Road came up for sale last year. They were attracted to the flat land that naturally lent itself to construction, as well as a garage that featured an upstairs loft perfect for an Airbnb and bridal suite.

“I had this vision. I went to sleep and woke up and told my husband we’re going to build a venue,” Angela recalled. “It’s going to be where I have my events, where we house events, where people get married. The Airbnb will act as a bridal suite and help pay for the new build. It seemed so perfect for me.”

Construction started in May as Angela’s designs took shape. The new venue at The Pines is a “barndominium” that can cater to a variety of wedding styles.

“It’s a modern twist,” Angela said. “If you want black tie, industrial, boho, rustic, it can be whatever you want it to be.”

The location, just off state Route 414, offers easy access from Corning and Watkins Glen. But The Pines has also been generating bookings from the Rochester and Syracuse areas as couples seek an affordable venue. Angela said The Pines is keeping its prices “substantially cheaper” for its first few wedding seasons as the business gets established.

“Just like with my clothing boutique, everything is super affordable,” she said. “We feel like everyone deserves a beautiful day and to not break the bank doing it. So many people go broke over a 12-hour day.

“We want everyone to have a really good time and have a really beautiful day. I always say I’m bougie on a budget.”

What to know about catering, crowd size, events at The Pines

While The Pines offers the wedding venue and bridal suite, clients book their own caterers.

“We think of it as a flex space. You get to pick anyone you want,” Angela said. “That way we’re bringing so much business to all the other small businesses. Instead of having one caterer, everyone gets a shot. Some people love that, and other people prefer a one-stop shop.”

The Pines can accommodate up to 266 people for a formal wedding. It can also handle over 1,300 for a shoulder-to-shoulder event like a concert, and over 500 for conferences and presentations.

The Boors initially planned to keep the business open just six months of the year, but the community had other ideas.

The Pines has quickly branched beyond weddings and picked up interest in corporate Christmas parties, proms, and non-profit galas and auctions. The demand resulted in the addition of a heating source in the barndominium to accommodate year-round events.

“That’s what it’s about. We’re very pleased with how it has been going and all the people who want to do things in our building,” Angela said. “It’s something the community needs. We’re just so honored.”

This article originally appeared on The Leader: New wedding, event venue quickly makes a splash in Steuben County. Meet 'The Pines'