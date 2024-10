Corning city residents to vote on extending mayoral term. What to know about proposition

Corning City residents will vote in the Nov. 5 general election to determine whether the city mayor will serve longer between elections.

The City Council unanimously voted Oct. 2, 2023, to adopt a local law to amend the city charter to lengthen the term of office for the mayor of the City of Corning, from a term or two years to four years.

“It’s a two-step process,” said Corning Mayor Bill Boland. “First the City Council had to approve the change and then, because it’s a change to the city charter, it must be voted on by the Corning residents.”

Boland, who has served as city mayor for the past seven years, said he feels the longer mayoral term will allow the mayor to concentrate on doing the job of the work of the people as opposed to being out campaigning and raising funds that go along with the campaign.

Boland has long supported the change, although he does not plan to benefit from a longer term.

“I’m very happy the City Council supported that. I’ve been advocating it for many years," said Boland. "I will not run for reelection, so the end of my fourth term will be Dec. 31, 2025, making it eight years in office.”

General election polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 5, in the City of Corning and at all Steuben County polling sites.

