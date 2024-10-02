Wineglass Race Series returns this weekend with marathons, 5K in Corning, Steuben County

Nearly 6,500 runners from 47 states and 15 different countries will compete in the 43 rd annual Wineglass Race Series this weekend, the largest field to take part in the event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weekend will culminate in the Wineglass Marathon with the field including everyone from former Olympians to amateur marathoners hitting the streets of Corning and beyond, to Bath, Campbell, Savona, Coopers Plains and Painted Post.

“We have a really deep field,” said Sheila Sutton, Wineglass Marathon race director. “This year's demand for the marathon has been like nothing else. I haven't seen this since 2019, so the numbers are back to pre-COVID. This is a deep, deep field.”

Sutton said there are currently about 700 people on the waiting list to take part in the Wineglass Race Series.

Chris Sharkey, a Wineglass Race Series board member, called the upcoming event the biggest since COVID-19.

“It will be our biggest marathon field in quite some time,” Sharkey said. “We have several Olympians that competed in Paris, and just so many people coming to take part in the event. It’s going to be a really big weekend.”

Jennifer Simpson, an American middle-and long-distance runner who has taken part in several Olympics, will run the half marathon, using it as a workout for the upcoming New York City Marathon, Sutton said.

Former Olympian Alexia Pappa will also run the half-marathon. Pappa, a runner, filmmaker, actor and writer who represented Greece at the 2016 Summer Olympics, is the guest speaker for the Wineglass Race Series.

When do the Wineglass Marathon events start?

The Williams Toyota Wineglass 5K, open to runners of all ages and skill levels, starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and finishes near War Memorial Stadium at Corning Painted-Post High School. All finishers will receive a medal.

The Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon starts at 7:45 a.m. Sunday near the Campbell-Savona Central School District and finishes on Market Street in Corning. All runners must be at least 16-years-old.

The 43rd running of the 26.2-mile Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, the second-largest marathon in New York state, starts at 8:15 a.m. Sunday on Mt. Washington Road in Bath, near the Steuben County DPW building, and ends on Market Street in Corning.

A look at the financial impact the event has on the area

Sutton said the economic impact of the Wineglass Marathon is at least $8 million annually to the region.

“We are thrilled to again host the finish line,” said Coleen Fabrizi, executive director of the Corning Gaffer District. "We're beyond thrilled at the number of runners and the event is really great for our downtown economy. The impact it has on hotels, restaurants, bars, wineries and really all businesses is just amazing.”

Fabrizi said she remembers vividly what it was like during COVID when the event didn't happen and the streets remained silent.

“I think all you have to do is remember that to realize what an incredible asset it is to this community,” Fabrizi said.

Sutton said the weekend-long Wineglass Race Series includes anywhere from 2,000 to 2,500 volunteers to stage the event.

“The volunteers do everything from working at water stations, to course support, law enforcement people, and people loading the runners on and off the buses,” Sutton said. “They play an extremely important role.”

The event, which began in 1982 with 250 runners, grew slowly and steadily throughout the 1980s and ’90s, Sharkey said. The event changed drastically about 15 years ago, fueled by features in national magazines when it was named the speediest marathon because of its downhill course.

Saturday street closings for 5K

Aisne - 7:30-10 a.m.

Jacoby St. - 7:30-10 a.m.

Craumer Dr. - 7:30-10 a.m.

Corning Blvd. - Wilson to Craumer - 7:30-9 a.m.

Corning Blvd. - Craumer to Centerway - 7:30-10 a.m.

Tioga Ave. - Cedar to Steuben - 7:45-9:15 a.m.

Woodview Ave. - Steuben to Canisteo - 8-9:15 a.m.

Conhocton St. - Alabaster to Roundhouse - 8-9:15 a.m.

Canisteo St. - Roundhouse to E. Market Ext. - 8-9:15 a.m.

East Market St. Ext. - Canisteo to Trolley - 8-9:15 a.m.

Trolley Lane - E. Market St Ext. To Relihan - 8-9:15 a.m.

State Route 414 closed from Museum Way to Tioga Avenue (both lanes) 7:45- 8:30 a.m.

State Route 414 no left-hand turn onto Corning Blvd., and Northbound from Tioga Ave. Toe Corning Blvd. - 7:45-9:30 a.m.

More: Reps push for more flood relief for Steuben, Allegany County residents and businesses

Sunday street closings for full and half marathon

Pine St. from Burmese to Market St. - 2-5 p.m.

Market St. from Walnut to Cedar St - 2-5 p.m.

Tioga Ave. - Cedar to Columbia - 4:45-7:45 a.m.

Aurene Lane - Wall St to Tarantelli - 3:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tioga Ave/Parking Garage to Bus Stop - 3:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Market St. - Wall to Ceder - 3:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Market St. - Walnut to Bridge - 3:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walnut St - Aurene to Burmese - 3:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West William St. - Wallace to Bridge - 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Bridge St. and South Bridge Street - Pulteney to Dunbar - 4:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pulteney to the Wegman’s south entrance - 4:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Northbound Lane of South Bridge St. - 4:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Denison to the Wegman’s south entrance - 4:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Park Lane - 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Stimson Street and Cutler Ave Ext. - 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

East William St. - Ferris to Bridge - 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Riverside Drive - Ferris to Bridge - 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Reynolds Ave. - Wardell to Buffalo - 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo St - Reynolds Ave to Townsend - 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Townsend Ave - Freeman St to Onondaga - 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Onondaga St - Townsend to Cutler - 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cutler Ave - Onondaga to W Pulteney - 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dunbar St - W William to Hillvue Ave - 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Hillvue Ave - Dunbar to Wallace - 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wallace St - Hillvue to W William - 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Chestnut St. - Aurene to Burmese - 3:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

State Route 414 closed from Museum Way to Tioga Avenue, both lanes, - 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Northbound 414 from Tioga Ave. to Corning Blvd.- 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Parking lot closings

Lot #12 off of Tioga Ave and Cedar Ave. - 4 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Entrance of Lot 34 (Steven’s lot) from Bridge St. - 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pulteney Westbound at Bridge (turn lane) - 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cedar St. from Tioga to Burmese - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastbound on Denison Pkwy, State Route 352 and Cedar St. - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Wineglass Race Series returns this weekend with marathons, 5K in Corning, Steuben County