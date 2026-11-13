Nov 8, 2026; Madrid, ESP; Cincinnati Bengal fans celebrate after their team defeated the against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Passionate fans and packed-out events created an unforgettable fan experience during last weekend’s NFL Madrid Game at the Santiago Bernabéu. In the days leading up to Sunday’s matchup between the Bengals and Falcons, thousands of supporters filled free interactive events at Plaza de España and Palacio de las Alhajas.

The Pre-Game Festivities

Pre-game fan events ran from Nov. 6–7. In Plaza de España, crowds enjoyed flag football, quarterback and receiver challenges, field goal kicks, food trucks, mascots, photo-ops, and more. Some American visitors found it smaller than most events in the US or London, while many Spanish and European fans were excited just to have it.⁠

Guus, a Dutch NFL fan of three years, became a fan watching Joe Burrow and the Bengals take on their rivals and consistently accumulate spectacular moments. He started watching older games and came to fall in love with Cincinnati and the culture.

“I think it’s really cool that the sport is coming abroad. I don’t live close to here; coming from the Netherlands, it’s a 3-hour flight. It’s worth it, though, coming to watch the Bengals, and it’s great that they are expanding the game and the market.”

Despite the birth of the sport stemming from the United States, there were many international fans who came to support.

Rita Coly, a Senegalese NFL fan from Barcelona, was very happy that she could watch NFL games live. Being a Minnesota Vikings supporter of over 15 years, she admires what Justin Jefferson is doing now.

“He went to the same university where I did my exchange program [LSU]. I love watching him play week in and week out.

The Museum

The NFL House Madrid at Palacio de las Alhajas was a more family-friendly, museum-like event. Instead of an outdoor pregame, it featured some more significant memorabilia from the league’s history.

Standout exhibits included the Vince Lombardi Trophy (the Super Bowl championship trophy) and all 60 Super Bowl championship rings, allowing fans to see the evolution of the rings and the history behind each one.

The museum also featured a wall/exhibition covering NFL history with Super Bowl videos, a display of the 32 official franchise helmets, and an area for photos.

Additionally, fans were able to use Adobe AI to design custom NFL-inspired uniforms, helmets, and other gear. The NFL Gaming Zone featured stations with EA Sports Madden NFL, while other challenges included throwing a football into the hole and contests to win free merchandise. Live DJs and flashing lights added to the truly memorable experience for the NFL fans in Madrid.

Overall, it was a more history- and tech-based event in comparison to the outdoor, hands-on NFL Experience at Plaza de España. Nevertheless, fans reported enjoying the activities and the history of the sport. Overall, the anticipation for the event as the days led up to the Bengals-Falcons matchup at the Bernabéu was massive.

Game-Day and Conclusion

Over 78,000 fans packed the stadium where the Bengals dominated the stands despite the Falcons being the designated “home” team. Crowds full of both international and American fans gathered early outside, tailgating throughout the streets.

Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor praised the experience as “first-class” and “incredible.” Fans, on the other hand, called the Bernabéu world-class, even saying it was “worthy of a Super Bowl.⁠”

Joe Burrow quickly established himself as the clear star. He completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns, with a rushing TD to boot. Ja’Marr Chase also had a huge day with 10 catches, 155 yards, and a touchdown. Tee Higgins also tacked on five receptions for two TDs.

For the Falcons, Bijan Robinson ran for 100 yards and a touchdown, allowing the Falcons to stay in the game into the third quarter. Ultimately, though, Cincinnati proved to be too much, as they beat Atlanta 34-17.

The game featured plenty of offense, big plays, and a great atmosphere with a halftime performance by Manuel Turizo. The fans certainly enjoyed the high-energy weekend and look forward to more NFL games in Europe.

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