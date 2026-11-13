Nov 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama has become one of the NBA’s most exciting players to watch. With his skill set, defensive presence, shooting ability, and athleticism, he challenges any opposing team. However, despite his skill and accomplishments so far, the 7’4 phenom still has plenty of room to grow.

As the San Antonio Spurs build on last season’s title-contending momentum, how far they go this season will depend on Wemby’s individual development. There’s no doubt that Wemby is already performing at an impressive level; the next step is becoming a consistent player with a complete package. In order to do so, there are four areas Wemby should focus on this season.

Developing His Offensive Playmaking Capabilities

The more Wemby becomes the Spurs’ offensive focal point, the more opposing teams will find ways to limit his scoring opportunities. One common strategy is to force him to give up the ball with double-teaming. This can force him to become a better playmaker. He already has an advantage with his height, which helps his court vision and allows him to locate teammates over defenders.

He will also need to become comfortable with defensive rotations and make quick passes when opponents collapse on him. Making difficult shots shouldn’t be a top priority for Wemby. Instead, he should continue to trust his teammates, which will create more opportunities for them.

Improving this part of his game will work wonders for the Spurs offensively. Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox, and Dylan Harper are all capable of creating their own scoring opportunities. So, Wemby’s ability to distribute the ball and draw defensive attention would make San Antonio even harder to defend.

Dependability With His Outside Shooting

One of Wemby’s strengths is his ability to stretch the floor. With his 7’4 build, his shooting touch is unheard of for players his size. That said, he lacks perimeter consistency, an area that will only improve with time. There’s no question he can knock down those difficult three-point shots; however, he’s been inconsistent at times, allowing other teams to revise their defensive approach.

As mentioned, Wemby doesn’t need to rely on the three. But since he can hit those shots, he will need to make better use of those opportunities when they’re presented. If Wemby can become an even more reliable perimeter shooter, he will be virtually impossible to guard.

Become More Aggressive Attacking the Basket

Wemby should never lose sight of how hard opposing teams must defend him when he dominates at the basket. As mentioned, his athleticism, length, and height give him a clear advantage that other players don’t possess. One mistake he tends to make is settling for perimeter shots instead of using his gifts to attack the paint. He needs to establish his footing in the paint, get comfortable finishing through contact, and attack opposing defenders off the dribble.

If he improves his off-ball movement and ability to roll toward the basket, he will create easy scoring opportunities. When he’s aggressive around the rim, there’s simply not much opponents can do.

Building His Physical Strength, Stamina, & Endurance

The final point, and the most important one, is regarding Wembanyama’s conditioning and physical strength. It’s no secret that one of the biggest concerns about Wemby is his longevity in the league. What makes him unique is also what could make him a long-term concern.

The physical demands were put to the test for Wembanyama during the 2025-26 season. The Spurs made it to the NBA Finals, but Wemby grew noticeably fatigued as the team progressed to the ultimate showdown. Opponents matched him with their best defenders, who often kept him away from the basket and made every possession physically demanding.

Functional strength work will help Wemby establish solid post positioning, maintain his balance throughout contact, and consistently finish around the rim. His conditioning practices are just as important as his strengthening. Surviving 82 games and going on another extended playoff run will require him to rely on his energy.

Many made similar claims in his very first season: he needs to build strength without sacrificing his athleticism and mobility. His long-term development is about being durable and effective when it counts most. Bottom line: a healthy Wemby is key to the Spurs’ success this season and ongoing.

Takeaway

Wembanyama is one of a kind. A talent like no other. He is on the quest to become one of the greatest of all time. That is why he needs to improve in all four areas mentioned. If he can do so, the Spurs could have an MVP contender capable of leading the team to championship number six.

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