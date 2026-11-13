Aug 26, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips (59) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Braves signed Evan Phillips to a three-year, $35 million contract, bolstering one of the best bullpens in MLB.

Phillips will become a high-leverage arm for the Braves in the back end of the bullpen. While he’s a huge addition on his own, the Phillips signing raises other questions Atlanta needs to answer.

Phillips has battled injuries and has only thrown 31.2 innings across 38 appearances over the past two seasons. However, when he has pitched, Phillips has been effective. Since 2025, he has a 2.84 ERA (151 ERA+) and 39 strikeouts to just eight total walks.

If he can stay healthy, Phillips will become a major addition to the bullpen. His addition provides a clearer vision for other offseason moves, particularly with pitching.

The Phillips Signing May Be Atlanta’s Way of Moving On From Iglesias

Iglesias has been the Braves’ closer over the past two seasons. Iglesias is a free agent, and the Phillips signing may signal Atlanta is moving on. Last offseason, the Braves inked a three-year deal with Robert Suarez, who closed for the San Diego Padres. Suarez didn’t close during his first season in Atlanta, but he could step back into that role.

The Braves closer finished fifth in NL Reliever of the Year voting, including two third-place votes. Iglesias was an NL All-Star this season, posting a 2.55 ERA and 34 saves in 37 opportunities. At 36, Iglesias is getting older, but he’s still effective. Phillips’ signing doesn’t rule out the possibility of Iglesias returning, as the Braves may have other plans for one of their current bullpen arms.

Fuentes Is Heading Back to the Rotation and Phillips Fills His Bullpen Spot

Didier Fuentes rose through Atlanta’s minor league system as a starting pitcher. When he debuted in 2025, that was the role he played. All four of his big-league appearances last season were starts. This season, things changed as Fuentes spent most of the season out of the bullpen. It was a success, as Fuentes posted a 2.45 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 73.1 innings pitched.

While he was great out of the bullpen, the Braves want him to be a starter once again. The plan is for him to join the rotation in 2027. Regardless of what transpires, Atlanta has ensured that they have one of the top bullpens in MLB next season and beyond. There are other holes on the roster, but the bullpen should be a strength for the Braves in 2027.

Atlanta gets the offseason started with a key bullpen addition. What they do between now and Dec. 1 will be critical, as they need to figure their roster out before a potential lockout.

The future of baseball is uncertain, but the Braves are setting themselves up to still be among the best in baseball moving forward.

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