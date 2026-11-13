Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) reacts during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff Jr. just finished his 11th career NBA game with a 1-10 Sacramento Kings team. Rather than praising his impressive performance or stats — 26.2 points and 7.3 assists per game — NBA media and average fans have resorted to name-calling the young rookie. Acuff has been referred to as a “shot chucker,” as well as someone who can make teammates disgruntled. Are these thoughts fair?

The short answer is no.

Not only is Acuff developing on the fly, but he was also placed on arguably the worst team in the league. He thrives when surrounded by spacers and defenders. The Kings currently roster very few players that meet either archetype. In fact, Acuff is the motor driving the team’s offense, which is why he was handed the keys from day one.

With the freedom to play your brand of basketball comes efficiency concerns, especially for a young player in his very first outings. Nonetheless, the narratives surrounding the rookie are blatantly false. Many comparisons and critiques of him demonstrate how little his haters watch his games.

The Cam Thomas Comparison Falls Apart Under Any Scrutiny

Darius Acuff Jr. ranks fourth in the NBA in field goal attempts per game entering Thursday, shooting an average of 23 per game. He trails only Anthony Edwards, Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in this category.

Due to his high shot diet, fans have noted his similarities to former Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks player Cam Thomas. Thomas was notorious for ball hogging and shooting a large number of shots when on the floor.

However, there are many flaws to this argument.

In college, Acuff led the competitive SEC in points (23.5) and assists (6.4) per game. That facilitating has transferred to the NBA, and he already averages 5.3 more assists per game than Thomas in his career.

That number may not seem like much, but on a team like the Kings with a poor supporting cast, that speaks volumes to his ability to find the open man or create open looks for his teammates.

As of Nov. 5, Acuff averaged 12.4 potential assists per game, ranking 11th in the NBA at the time. Potential assists per game is a basketball metric that measures the average number of passes a player makes per game that lead directly to a teammate attempting a field goal.

While that doesn’t sound very impressive, the majority of opportunities he creates for his squad are great ones. It’s often a matter of poor execution that prevents these “potential” assists from becoming real ones.

Acuff continues to process the game at higher levels night in and night out. He’s learning to make the right reads instead of attempting low-percentage shots. He left a lot to be desired in his first regular-season game against the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s since given the Kings what they needed.

Unfortunately, his overall stats are dragged down because of that matchup, so box score watchers point to inefficiency that was a main issue weeks ago.

Over his last four games, Acuff has averaged 26.0 points per game, while shooting 44.9% from the field and 37.9% from three-point range. He’s constantly honing his craft and improving game by game.

Despite that, he boasts a higher true shooting percentage (55.4%) than four of the six players drafted ahead of him. The only two players within the top six with a better percentage are Keaton Wagler and Darryn Peterson. Wagler, in particular, is not a volume shooter whatsoever.

The Sabonis Rumor is Blatantly False

Following a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, an article was released saying that Domantas Sabonis is not a fan of playing with Acuff. Critics of Acuff used the information from the report as ammo against the young guard. No concrete evidence was actually presented by the author, but lingering hate towards Acuff remains.

Acuff does not necessarily demand the ball to make an impact. He makes his presence known the most when he’s the lead ball handler. That doesn’t mean his style of play clashes with his teammates, though.

Acuff and Sabonis have developed excellent chemistry, with Sabonis setting screens that give the guard the separation he needs to score. Teams consistently throw their best perimeter defenders at Acuff. His big man ensures he can still make a positive offensive impact.

Acuff has also built chemistry with some of the Kings’ younger pieces. When he, second-year center Dylan Cardwell, and second-round pick Emanuel Sharp are on the floor at the same time, the Kings’ NET Rating improves by 16.7 points.

Both Cardwell and Sharp are phenomenal defenders, with Sharp possessing a quick-trigger three-pointer that is quite efficient. Cardwell and Sharp are going to be part of the Kings’ core alongside Acuff for years to come. The fact that he’s already on the same wavelength as the two speaks to the future prospects of the squad.

Acuff is the antithesis of a “chemistry destroyer.” His play style creates more connection and synergy within the players on the floor. His facilitating, coupled with his ability to take over games when necessary, means he can positively impact outings.

It doesn’t matter if his shot isn’t falling on a given night because he’s capable of feeding the hot hand. That in itself separates him not just from a player like Cam Thomas, but even other picks within his own draft class.

Acuff Still Has Time to Learn and Grow

Look past Acuff’s shooting splits or overall processing of the game. Critics tend to forget he is only 11 games into his NBA career. The fact that he’s already put up multiple 30-point, 10-assist games and seems to be improving day-by-day speaks volumes about his development.

Not even Acuff expects himself to be perfect from day one. Interestingly, the very fact that he isn’t leads people to consider him a bust or a lost cause.

His talent is undeniable, but now his execution is catching up. There’s not much left to hate about his offensive game. His defense could use some work. But again, he has plenty of time to learn. He’s just 19 years old!

If the Kings surround the young guard with players who complement his skill set and make up for some of his flaws, there’s no stopping Acuff. Current NBA players and media members alike have noted his offensive prowess. He’s the foundational piece of a potential new era of greatness for Sacramento. Now, it’s up to the front office to keep him happy and build a winning team.

Acuff is not the problem. Just like his idol, Allen Iverson, he is the answer Kings fans have waited for.

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