Which Four Players Do the Buffalo Sabres Rely on the Most?

Oct 29, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) celebrates with left wing Zach Benson (6) after scoring a goal during the second period against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Preseason expectations for the Buffalo Sabres were high after ending their 14-year playoff drought the prior season. The team has already had its ups and downs, playing in a competitive Atlantic Division.

It’s quickly become clear who the team’s most important players are. These four guys are Buffalo’s biggest contributors. When they are on the ice, the team is more likely to get the results they want.

The season is young, but as it progresses, the team will need these guys to play their best hockey if they want a repeat of last season.

3. Olen Zellweger

In the offseason, the Sabrestraded defensemen Bowen Byram and Jordan Greenway to the Chicago Blackhawks for Louis Crevier and two draft picks. Byram was a major part of the team last season, finishing ninth on the team in points and second among defensemen.

Olen Zellweger was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks as a replacement for Byram, but it was unknown if he would have the same effect.

However, Zellweger has filled in perfectly, playing an important role early in the season.

He’s currently ninth on the team in points and sixth in shots, and even when he’s not on the scoresheet, he’s making himself noticed. He’s one of the hardest-working players and is always involved on both sides of the ice.

His chemistry with linemate Owen Power is just as good, if not better, than Power and Byram’s.

Buffalo needed someone to step up when Byram left, and Zellweger has done that and more.

2. Zach Benson

Whenever Zach Benson is on the ice, he’s making plays. Whether it’s on the offensive side, defensive side, or chirping at the opposition, his presence is noticed every game.

At just 21, Benson has quickly established himself as a key piece, playing a major role in the team’s playoff success.

Benson is tied for second on the team in points and leads the team in plus/minus.

Benson’s value increased this season after former Sabre Alex Tuchjoined the Washington Capitals in the offseason. With Tuch gone, Benson has moved up to the first line, significantly increasing his ice time.

Benson is developing into the two-way player Tuch once was, something Buffalo misses. As he continues to grow his game, he will soon be number one on this list.

1. Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin

It’s hard to pick one, as each plays an equally important role in the team’s overall success.

To win in the NHL, you need your stars to play their best hockey every game. For the Sabres, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin are the faces of the franchise.

In seven of the Sabres’ eight losses, either Thompson or Dahlin failed to record a point. In four of those losses, neither player managed to register a point. When one or both of their stars are held off the scoresheet, Buffalo is much more likely to come away with a loss.

Last season, Thompson and Dahlin were the team’s two top point-getters. Both players’ success is continuing this season, even with Dahlin missing three games with an upper-bodyinjury.

Thompson once again leads the team with 18 points and was named thefirst star of the week last week.

Buffalo’s success this season will depend on how these guys perform. If they keep it up, they could be on track for another playoff run.

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