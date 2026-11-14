Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) scores a 10-yard touchdown. The Buckeyes beat Northwestern 28-19 on Nov. 14, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D’Angelo | Sports Photo Editor.

Six plays midway through the fourth quarter in Saturday’s game told the story of Ohio State’s season.

In less than three minutes, the Buckeyes rode a roller coaster of momentum swings: an electrifying play negated by a penalty, special teams making an impact and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith with a game-changing play.

The sequence late in the Buckeyes’ 28-19 win over Northwestern captured many of the themes that have defined Ohio State in 2026: inconsistency, impactful special teams and Smith’s ability to tilt a game.

With Ohio State leading 21-13, on its second offensive possession of the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes had the ball in Northwestern’s territory.

Freshman quarterback Luke Fahey checked the ball down to running back Legend Bey, who ignited the crowd by making two Northwestern defenders whiff on tackle attempts, earning a 9-yard gain.

But instead of handing the ball to the referee, Bey taunted the Northwestern sidelines and was flagged for 15 yards.

“You guys see the talent, and I have all the faith in the world that there’s a lot of really good football ahead for [Bey], but the discipline at the end,” Day said. “Just give the ball to the official and just get back to the huddle because that’s what’s required on that play.”

Bey’s penalty loomed large for the Buckeyes. On the following play, Fahey was sacked for an 8-yard loss, forcing a 3rd-and-24, which ultimately forced an Ohio State punt.

The Buckeyes booted the ball back to Northwestern, who had a chance to drive downfield and tie the game in the fourth quarter.

The punt, however, was muffed by the Wildcats and recovered by Ohio State long snapper Dalton Riggs, setting up the Buckeyes’ offense 10 yards away from the end zone.

Ohio State, which entered the game 51st in red zone offense, didn’t gain yards on its first two plays of the drive, setting up 3rd-and-goal from the 10-yard line.

Smith bailed the offense out once again.

The Heisman Trophy favorite, who set the Big Ten career receiving yardage leader in the first quarter, hauled in a 10-yard touchdown reception to put the Buckeyes ahead 28-13.