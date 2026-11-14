EDM Artist John Summit performs a song in the Schottenstein Center during his CTRL ESCAPE Tour on November 13th, 2026. Credit: Liam Ahern | Managing Photo Editor

EDM Artist John Summit performs a song in the Schottenstein Center during his CTRL ESCAPE Tour on November 13th, 2026. Credit: Liam Ahern | Managing Photo Editor John Summit preforms at The Schottenstein Center on Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbus. Credit: Natalie Boggs | Arts and Life Photo Editor

John Summit preforms at The Schottenstein Center on Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbus. Credit: Natalie Boggs | Arts and Life Photo Editor EDM Artist John Summit performs a song in the Schottenstein Center during his CTRL ESCAPE Tour on November 13th, 2026. Credit: Liam Ahern | Managing Photo Editor

EDM Artist John Summit performs a song in the Schottenstein Center during his CTRL ESCAPE Tour on November 13th, 2026. Credit: Liam Ahern | Managing Photo Editor EDM Artist John Summit performs a song in the Schottenstein Center during his CTRL ESCAPE Tour on November 13th, 2026. Credit: Liam Ahern | Managing Photo Editor

EDM Artist John Summit performs a song in the Schottenstein Center during his CTRL ESCAPE Tour on November 13th, 2026. Credit: Liam Ahern | Managing Photo Editor EDM Artist John Summit performs infront of a packed crowd at the Schottenstein Center on November 13th, 2026. Credit: Liam Ahern | Managing Photo Editor

EDM Artist John Summit performs infront of a packed crowd at the Schottenstein Center on November 13th, 2026. Credit: Liam Ahern | Managing Photo Editor Fans on floor-level of John Summit's CTRL ESCAPE dance along with the music during the tours performance at the Schottenstein Center on November 13th, 2026. Credit: Liam Ahern | Managing Photo Editor

Fans on floor-level of John Summit's CTRL ESCAPE dance along with the music during the tours performance at the Schottenstein Center on November 13th, 2026. Credit: Liam Ahern | Managing Photo Editor John Summit preforms at The Schottenstein Center on Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbus. Credit: Natalie Boggs | Arts and Life Photo Editor

John Summit preforms at The Schottenstein Center on Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbus. Credit: Natalie Boggs | Arts and Life Photo Editor John Summit preforms at The Schottenstein Center on Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbus. Credit: Natalie Boggs | Arts and Life Photo Editor

John Summit preforms at The Schottenstein Center on Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbus. Credit: Natalie Boggs | Arts and Life Photo Editor John Summit preforms at The Schottenstein Center on Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbus. Credit: Natalie Boggs | Arts and Life Photo Editor

John Summit preforms at The Schottenstein Center on Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbus. Credit: Natalie Boggs | Arts and Life Photo Editor John Summit preforms at The Schottenstein Center on Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbus. Credit: Natalie Boggs | Arts and Life Photo Editor

John Summit preforms at The Schottenstein Center on Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbus. Credit: Natalie Boggs | Arts and Life Photo Editor John Summit preforms at The Schottenstein Center on Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbus. Credit: Natalie Boggs | Arts and Life Photo Editor

John Summit preforms at The Schottenstein Center on Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbus. Credit: Natalie Boggs | Arts and Life Photo Editor ALOK opens for John Summit at The Schottenstein Center on Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbus. Credit: Natalie Boggs | Arts and Life Photo Editor

ALOK opens for John Summit at The Schottenstein Center on Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbus. Credit: Natalie Boggs | Arts and Life Photo Editor Fans on floor-level of John Summit's CTRL ESCAPE dance along with the music during the tours performance at the Schottenstein Center on November 13th, 2026. Credit: Liam Ahern | Managing Photo Editor

Fans on floor-level of John Summit's CTRL ESCAPE dance along with the music during the tours performance at the Schottenstein Center on November 13th, 2026. Credit: Liam Ahern | Managing Photo Editor EDM artist Alok performs as an opener for the CTRL ESCAPE Tour during its stop at the Schottenstein Center. Credit: Liam Ahern, Managing Photo Editor

EDM artist Alok performs as an opener for the CTRL ESCAPE Tour during its stop at the Schottenstein Center. Credit: Liam Ahern, Managing Photo Editor A set on stage of the John Summit CTRL ESCAPE Tour reads "SUMMIT CPAs". John Summit performed at the Schottenstein Center on November 13th, 2026. Credit: Liam Ahern | Managing Photo Editor

A set on stage of the John Summit CTRL ESCAPE Tour reads "SUMMIT CPAs". John Summit performed at the Schottenstein Center on November 13th, 2026. Credit: Liam Ahern | Managing Photo Editor Flames fire up on stage during the John Summit CTRL ESCAPE Tour performance at the Schottenstein Center on November 13th, 2026. Credit: Liam Ahern | Managing Photo Editor

In an electrifying experience, John Summit turned the Schottenstein Center into a nightclub on his CTRL Escape Arena Tour.

The DJ and producer, who specializes in house and electronic dance music, took the stage at the arena, located at 555 Borror Dr., on Nov. 13. Featuring openers ALOK and Jackie Hollander, Summit’s performance turned a typical concert experience into a festival-style rave.

Fans throughout the arena could be seen in business casual attire, wearing white button-up shirts with ties and sunglasses — resembling the corporate theme of Summit’s tour.

Prior to his on-stage appearance, the stage’s backdrop displayed a broadcast of Summit typing on a computer while sitting at a desk in an office, from which he soon emerged as a light show immediately began.

The performance’s lighting, special effects and dancers enhanced Summit’s set. As his tracks’ heavy bass lines amplified, so did strobe lighting around the arena.

In the corporate office from which he emerged, Summit’s dancers could be seen through windows as the set lifted above the stage before making their way on top of it.

Prior to becoming a full-time DJ, Summit was an accountant at Ernst & Young, one of the acclaimed Big Four accounting firms, according to an Entrepreneur article. During this time, he would DJ on the weekends, and eventually, he saved $20,000 to live off while he quit his job to pursue music full time.

This career diversion inspired the theme of Summit’s CTRL Escape Arena Tour.

“I went from being an accountant, which is the least chaotic life, to literally being in chaos every other night where there’s like a huge festival, club, after party or even just travel schedule — being in a different hotel every single night and trying to find my comfort in that,” Summit said for a Forbes article. “I don’t think most people could do this. It’s not the easiest. Obviously, it’s a ton of fun, which helps.”

Throughout his set, Summit’s energy was contagious, as he could be seen jumping and hyping up the audience from all angles — from walking around the stage to standing on top of his DJ booth.

While Summit’s mood was infectious, it was also reflective of his greater passion for his career and his gratitude for where he is today.

Summit intertwined his own tracks such as “LIGHTS GO OUT” and “Where You Are,” during which the arena shook from the audience’s energy, with remixes of other artists’ songs, such as “Mo Bamba” by Sheck Wes, “Sweet Disposition” by The Temper Trap and “Young and Beautiful” by Lana Del Rey.

In addition to flames periodically shooting out of the stage, Summit’s special effects also featured fireworks, heavy smoke and rainbow colored strobe lights.

Summit’s lighting was more than merely impressive, as it served as an essential part of the show. Each track’s synced strobe and laser lighting added to the set’s overall energy, proving that neither the music nor the atmosphere could be as impactful without the other.

Partway through his set, Summit moved to a smaller-scale DJ booth within the lower bowl of the arena where he played amongst the audience, much to the audience’s surprise. Here, Summit engaged with fans, providing them with a close-up, personal experience.

In addition to this audience interaction, the screen above the stage broadcast a series of attendees — reading “FIRED” or “HIRED” for each person, based on their individual energy level.

“Shiver” was a standout, as its dubstep beat built up throughout its verses.

Prior to his final performance, Summit sat up on his DJ booth for a screening of a home-style video, showcasing his musical journey and interview outtakes — curating a more sentimental atmosphere as he portrayed his growth as an artist.

Through his set, Summit proved himself to be an expert at his craft, as he provided a masterclass in curating a particular, captivating atmosphere.

Rating: 4/5