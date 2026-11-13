Dollhouse & Co hosted a Bratz dolls-themed pop-up on Aug. 30. Credit: Francesca Reyes

A local flea market pop-up will host more than 25 vendors Sunday at a “Hannah Montana”-themed market, offering glitz, glamor and vintage shopping.

Dollhouse & Co, a local small business that frequently hosts large-scale pop-up markets, will host its new Nobody’s Perfect Pop-Up, inspired by the 2006 Disney sitcom “Hannah Montana.” The event will be held at Strongwater Events, located at 401 W. Town St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This year marked the 20th anniversary of ‘Hannah Montana,’” said Sania Mohamed, founder and owner of Dollhouse and Co. “That is such an iconic show for so many people growing up in the 2000s. I was born in 2001, so that was very iconic for me. We always love to play into these very nostalgic, loved themes and vibes.”

The series stars singer Miley Cyrus as teenager Miley Stewart, who lives a double life as a famous pop star under the stage name Hannah Montana. Beyond its quirky plotlines, the series is also known for its 2000s-style fashion, from layering with unique jackets and scarves to incorporating pops of animal print in its characters’ outfits.

Mohamed said the Nobody’s Perfect Pop-Up, and its chosen vendors, were tailored to the aesthetic of the series.

“We have some vendors that I feel like really play into the Miley [Stewart] aesthetic, instead of playing more into the Hannah [Montana] glam aesthetic, which is really fun,” Mohamed said. “We really love to be as intentional as we can with all the themes and stuff and who we’re choosing to vend with us.”

The market will feature a variety of local vendors, offering vintage and 2000s-inspired fashion, jewelry, handmade goods, artwork, themed drinks, flash tattoos and piercings, according to an Instagram post.

Mohamed said she is particularly excited for Strongwater Events’ themed drink menu, vendors selling artwork, perfumes and baked goods, as well as live music from DJ Ballzy.

“We’ll have a mix of our very loved vendors that have worked with us before, and then we’re really excited to introduce a good amount of newer vendors,” Mohamed said. “Since the theme is ‘Hannah Montana,’ I’m really trying to bring that nostalgic, Malibu vibe in ‘Hannah Montana,’ but then also the very countryside [aesthetic].”

In addition to traditional vendors, Mohamed said Dollhouse & Co will host a “Hannah Montana” character look-alike contest, for which the winner will receive a $100 gift card for the market.

In curating the market, Mohamed said she prioritizes appealing to a wide range of audiences, including those of all genders.

“We’ll also have people selling your regular streetwear, your vintage grail pieces and the vendors that we have selling more outside of the feminine Y2K [style],” Mohamed said. “We try and curate to the theme as much as possible while still picking vendors that can offer a selection that caters to more people.”

Jeni Ford, owner of ReVibe, a secondhand clothing business, said that vending at Dollhouse & Co’s markets has allowed her to feel more confident in her own inclusive business model.

“I went to one of their events, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, there’s plus-size pieces here. There are people from all different shapes and sizes here,’” Ford said. “There are people that are creators and putting good stuff into the world, and I was like, ‘Wow, I want to be a part of this.’”

Through participating in the markets, Ford said she is able to create an inclusive message.

“All I want to do is just make other girls feel comfortable in whatever skin or fashion or body that they want to be in,” Ford said. “I feel like being a part of that space is a positive, just because that’s what I stand for.”

Though Dollhouse & Co receives hundreds of vendor applications for its markets, Mohamed said she intentionally keeps its pop-ups to a limited number of vendors to maintain the ability to equally highlight each one.

“I feel like with every market now in Columbus, it’s kind of like every monthly market is 40 plus vendors,” Mohamed said. “It just doesn’t feel kind of curated, and businesses sometimes get lost when there’s that many vendors.”

Dollhouse & Co hosted a Bratz dolls-themed pop-up Aug. 30. Credit: Francesca Reyes

In selecting themes for her markets, which often take inspiration from 2000s era series and items, such as Bratz dolls and Littlest Pet Shop toys, Mohamed said she prioritizes curating a nostalgic environment for both vendors and shoppers.

“This is math for me, like I have such a vision,” Mohamed said. “We can only take each theme so far, but also, at the same time, I do want to create a space where every vendor stands out. I feel like when we do these themes and we really select [the] right vendors that can play into these themes, it’s not even like intentional — it’s just who they are as a brand.”

In curating a tailored environment, Mohamed said she also hopes to foster a sense of community.

“I’ve never wanted our markets to just be a shopping thing,” Mohamed said. “I want it to be an actual experience, and you can come and meet people. Because for me, when I started five years ago, I met almost everybody that’s in my circle of my life now through markets.”

Ford said she values being able to vend in an inclusive space and being a part of its community.

“Columbus is kind of like this cool Midwest enigma that doesn’t exist outside of Columbus,” Ford said. “Being in a city that is growing as fast as we are, we can set the tone and be progressive and show people it’s okay, we’re able to be ourselves and be comfortable being ourselves. Somebody coming up, born male, and they’re like, ‘Well, I identify as male, but I want to wear skirts and pretty dresses, but still be myself,’ it’s like, yeah, cool. That’s why my sign says, ‘Hot people wear vintage,’ not ‘hot girls.’”

Tickets for the pop-up are available for $5 and can be purchased on the website or at the door.