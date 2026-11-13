Members of the African Youth League. Credit: Courtesy of Chavel Andoh

After a yearlong absence due to funding cuts and the closure of Ohio State’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the African Youth League is bringing its cultural showcase back to the stage — this time, in downtown Columbus.

On Sunday at the Southern Theatre, starting at 5 p.m., this year’s African Night marks a milestone in the organization’s 32-year history — its first time hosting the event off campus. Built around the theme “Sankofa,” a Twi word from Ghana meaning “to go back and get it,” the evening serves as both a celebration of African heritage and a demonstration of student resilience.

“The theme this year is ‘Sankofa’ … It means that we must look at our past in order to progress,” said Chavel Andoh, a fourth-year in data analytics and president of the African Youth League. “As an organization, we have been through a lot. We had to navigate challenges like funding cuts that put a strain on our e-board and didn’t allow us to have African Night last year. Now this year, thanks to our sponsor and our collective hard work, we are able to have the event again.”

Without its primary funding source from the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the executive board spent the summer building back its finances from scratch. Andoh said she leaned on past presidents and alumni for guidance, compiling a list of sponsors and reaching out until businesses invested in the event.

“We were fortunate to connect with organizations that genuinely recognized the value of our mission and were willing to invest in it,” Andoh said.

In navigating off-campus logistics with the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts while also securing sponsorships required thorough planning, Andoh emphasized what the event means for its community.

“To me, African Night is a symbol of resilience and community,” Andoh said. “After being unable to host the event last year due to challenges with our previous show and the shutdown of the Office of Diversity & Inclusion, bringing it back has required an immense effort from our e-board … It’s been challenging, but incredibly rewarding.”

For vice president Nahana Lunfungulo, a third-year in civil engineering and development studies, he said the event carries personal emotional resonance, offering a space of belonging that was missing during his childhood.

“African Night means a lot to me,” Lunfungulo said. “Growing up, there weren’t many Africans my age. I’d often get mocked as a kid because of my African background, so to be able to come to a place like Ohio State and find a community that I can relate to meant the world to me. African Night serves as an evening where we can showcase that community as well as the pride we have for our roots.”

This year’s lineup is filled with high-energy acts, including the viral Ghanaian-American comedian Clifford Owusu as host and Ghanaian drummer Lenny Amoo. Attendees can also expect a fashion show, live music, poetry and dance performances from student groups.

Lunfungulo also highlighted the emotional core of the evening’s signature Flag Walk, which he said celebrates Africa’s diversity.

“The Flag Walk is meant to be a showcase of Africa’s rich diversity,” Lunfungulo said. “Each country walks out dancing down the aisle and onto the stage while a song from their country is played. It is personally one of my favorite parts of the show and a moment where we make sure every country is seen.”

Beyond the cultural celebration, the African Youth League maintained its mission to raise awareness for global issues, ongoing crises in Congo and Sudan, along with injustices affecting Africans abroad.

Organizers said they invite both students and local community members to embrace this experience with an open mind.

“That experience restored a sense of confidence in me and reaffirmed the importance of what we are doing,” Andoh said. “It reminded me of how powerful the mission of African unity is and that there are people and organizations who believe in it just as much as we do.”

Tickets for African Night can be purchased, starting at $10, on the website.