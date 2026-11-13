Model walks runway at Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor.

Model walks runway at Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor. A line of fur coats hung up for sale and lined up at the Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Thursday Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor.

A line of fur coats hung up for sale and lined up at the Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Thursday Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor. Model walks runway at Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor.

Model walks runway at Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor. Model walks runway at Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor.

Model walks runway at Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor. Model walks runway at Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor.

Model walks runway at Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor. Model walks runway at Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor.

Model walks runway at Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor. Model walks runway at Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor.

Model walks runway at Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor. Model walks runway at Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor.

Model walks runway at Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor. Fur coats, hats, pants and boots were displayed and sold at the Luxe Levels Fashion Show during Fashion Week Columbus inside of Luxe Levels on Thursday Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Reegan Davis | Managing Campus Editor.

Fashion Week Columbus 2026, a showcase of both rising and established industry collaborators, hosted its Luxe Levels Fashion Show Nov. 12.

Hosted by Luxe Levels at 3946 Easton Square Pl. E., the event showcased high-end global fashion while directly supporting Fashion Week Columbus 2026 through ticket sales. Owned by Jasmin Tucker, the boutique, which sources international brands, featured 36 fall-inspired pieces from designers including CAMILLA, Max Mara, Cinq à Sept, SIMKHAI and Tricot Chic.

“When I look at clothes, I flip them inside out and look at them very differently than the average boutique owner,” Tucker said. “This was kind of like a fun dream of mine that came to life and has grown. We’ve won quite a few awards for the type of fashion that we [have] brought to Columbus.”

Growing up, Tucker said she was influenced by her mother, a fashion designer who exposed her to European fashion and key design elements, such as fabric, structure and detail.

Tucker went on to earn a degree in marketing from Capital University and launched her own ad agency before opening Luxe Levels in 2020.

Tucker said she visits about eight countries per year in pursuit of finding major brands to carry in-store. This past year, she traveled to South America to bring in products from a Brazilian designer, Maria Pavan.

“We’ve got some brands that no one has,” Tucker said. “I meet with established designers or emerging designers and it can be overwhelming because they want to show you a whole year’s worth of fashion. The hardest part for me is I have to determine if [an item] is going to work for Columbus.”

Tucker said she was responsible for planning the Luxe Levels Fashion Show, which included casting the models, coordinating fittings and organizing the show’s lineup.

Featuring a lineup of 12 models in three looks each, the event emphasized jewels, delicate floral patterns and neutral tones — all underlining a theme of elegance. While many of the looks were structured with simplicity, ornate patterns and gemstone details added rich extravagance.

The selection of models also celebrated a diverse array of ages and body types, with every look accentuating their natural features.

A notable look of the evening was SIMKHAI’s “Sanne S/S Mini Dress,” designed by owner Jonathan Simkhai. The piece incorporated texture within the body of the piece, curving inward to shape the model’s waist. Combining brown, black and white into the thigh-length cut, the dress balanced a professional, chic aesthetic with high-end style.

In addition, Simkhai’s “Kenlie Taffeta Knit Midi Dress,” which layered a ruffled bottom atop a fitted, long-sleeve knit top, framed the model’s waist. Though the entire dress was a deep navy, the flowy base contrasted against the structured top made it visually appealing.

Keith Bozeman, a backstage manager for Columbus Fashion Week, said he is responsible for making sure the models have what they need prior to the show.

Having worked as a model himself, Bozeman said he understands the reality of early call times, having little food or water on hand and trying to exist in loud environments.

“As a model with Fashion Week Columbus, I [saw] that there was a need for some more organization backstage,” Bozeman said. “I’m kind of the middle person for all of them, ensuring that models are in hair and makeup, things are the way that they’re supposed to backstage [and there’s] nobody creepy.”

Bozeman said that there have been different instances where fashion and philanthropy have intertwined, but the addition of a fashion show is something new and exciting.

“Jasmin Tucker is a really awesome lady,” Bozeman said. “She’s a friend of the family as well, so I know her outside of Fashion Week. I’m super excited to be here with her and the models and really celebrate fashion.”

One model for the event, Cortney Brooks, said the relationships that she has built in the industry have been special to her.

“I love working with other models,” Brooks said. “This is the most friends I’ve ever had in my life. Working with other models — it’s been a great experience.”

Brooks said she got her start at just five years old, and has participated in notable events such as New York Fashion Week.

“I started back in 2006,” Brooks said. “My mom got me into it and, to this day, she’s still my manager

Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Brooks said she finds it both important and accessible to support the Columbus fashion scene, as she travels most weekends to shop locally.

Fashion Week Columbus 2026 will feature two more events: its Curve Runway Show Friday at 6 p.m. and its Finale Fashion Show Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets for both events can be purchased on the website.