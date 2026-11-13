Ohio State University President Ravi Bellamkonda answers a question during an interview with the Lantern at University Square South on Nov. 12 2026. Credit: Michael Goulet | Campus Photo Editor.

Ohio State’s 18th president, Ravi Bellamkonda, has been president for nine months, after his sudden appointment in March following Walter “Ted” Carter Jr.’s resignation.

Bellamkonda said that he has learned a lot in his first full semester as president, and often thinks about the long-term image of Ohio State.

“ One of the finest public universities in the country, where you get a great, innovative, dynamic, forward-looking educational experience, great residential experience, but do all this with a certain spirit of doing it the right way,” Bellamkonda said. “That’s how you build something that’s enduring. You commit to doing [it] the best possible way, but the way you do it also matters. We can do this at Ohio State. Not many places can say that, and that’s what’s been most exciting for me.”

In an exclusive, 30-minute sit-down interview with The Lantern, President Bellamkonda discussed the recent decision to keep Les Wexner’s name on campus buildings, the recent Sigma Alpha Epsilon incident, changes to on-campus living, technology partnerships, connections between AI Fluency and cheating and Ohio State’s growing presence in state and federal governments.

Here’s what he had to say:

Wexner’s name on campus buildings

A Nov. 6 decision from Provost Trevor Brown will keep university donor and Ohio billionaire Les Wexner’s name on university buildings. Wexner’s reputation has been under fire after the release of the Epstein Files, in which Wexner’s name appears over 1,000 times, perprior Lantern reporting. His involvement was confirmed in February 2026 when the DOJ unredacted names in the files.

The university received over 500 requests to remove Wexner’s name. Bellamkonda said that he supports Brown’s decision and that the university’s process for renaming a building was followed.

“The argument of the provost made, which I agree with, is that we’re in a difficult position here, where this committee, the faculty committee was asked to — and Trevor Brown, our provost, was asked to do something that several well-organized entities with subpoena powers and things were also asked to do, right?” Bellamkonda said. “Many people have looked into this issue, and for us, our process dictates that you need to meet this substantial evidence threshold.”

Bellamkonda said that the university takes the renaming process very seriously.

“There’s evidence in the process outlined by substantial evidence, and that threshold has not been met because there’s been no charges filed,” Bellamkonda said. “Under oath, Mr. Wexner has denied the charges, and so I think Provost Brown basically said that threshold has not been met, and all these entities tried to meet that threshold, and they haven’t met it. And to put our faculty into position to continue the process to do something that all these people haven’t been able to do is a tough position to put them in.”

Bellamkonda also said that if any new information or evidence about Wexner comes to light, they will reopen the process

“We would reopen because we have no agenda other than to get to the right place on this,” Bellamkonda said. “Just that with our existing process, which we followed, I think with Trevor Brown, that standard was not met clearly because no charges have been filed and no charges have been [made].”

Wexner’s name is on the medical center campus, the center for the arts – named after his father Harry Wexner – and the football complex.

Bellamkonda said the university understands the strong feelings behind Wexner’s name on campus buildings, and that they come from a good place.

“I don’t quarrel with people who have strong feelings about the name,” Bellamkonda said. “At the same time, we can’t throw somebody under the bus because we feel we’ll be popular with one set of people. So I understand the strong feelings, but at the same time, there is also a case to be made that Mr. Wexner and Abigail have been very generous, not just financially, but have been deeply committed to Columbus and our university for many years, and have done many great things for the arts, for medicine, for healthcare, and many many things. And so, independent of all of that, if there is reason to act, we will act. But we just haven’t had the reason.

“The threshold hasn’t been met.”

On-campus housing

The university has faced multiple dorm incidents, including a major pipe burst that happened in Taylor Tower, which resulted in the relocation of 700 students in January of this year. The university Board of Trustees approved a construction project to renovate Taylor Tower, Drackett Tower and to demolish Jones Tower at a Sept. 3 meeting.

Similarly, students living in some south dorms, particularly Baker Hall and Mack Hall, faced living in dorms that got up to 95 degrees, as the buildings do not have air conditioning installed Baker — both East and West —, Bradley, Canfield, Mack and Paterson Halls are the campus dorms that do not have air conditioning, according to a university website

Bellamkonda said that he is working with urgency to create the residential experience for students that includes great quality housing, dining, workout spaces, coffee spaces and walkable pathways. He said it is one of his top priorities.

“I’ve tasked several members of the cabinet to propose a plan that includes facilities and buildings where all the dorms will have AC and be good, but also we’ll have third spaces and create neighborhoods for us to feel like you know this is one of the great places to actually spend time,” Bellamkonda said. “We have a two-year living requirement for our program, and we very much like the residential experience thing to reflect that. So I’ve seen early drafts of the proposal. I’m very excited about this.”

Technology collaborations

The university has collaborated with multiple major technology corporations, including Google and Microsoft.

The partnership with Google will plant a dedicated space for the company on campus, one of the first physical Google outposts on a college campus anywhere, per prior Lantern reporting. The partnership also gives Ohio State researchers access to Google’s AI models and a direct line to its DeepMind lab.

“I want [Google] to focus on projects that they’ll work together with our students,” Bellamkonda said. “They’re funding graduate fellowships, so students will be involved, faculty are going to be involved, and the buckets of work are: one, if AI is truly transformative, which it is, can it help us, and can [Google] help us with things that are important for us, improving our student experience? So building tools that help you navigate, if you wanted to change your major, what are the implications for time to graduation, or questions like that. And we haven’t defined the project strictly, but to work on projects that enhance the student experience.”

On Tuesday, Ohio State’s medical center announced a five-year partnership with Microsoft. Areas of focus include developing “smart hospital” technology, moving clinical workloads to the cloud, creating a unified data system and using artificial intelligence to support health care providers, per prior Lantern reporting.

“[The university healthcare program is] very, very strong. We use Epic, which is our patient management software,” Bellamkonda said. “Most likely that’ll go into the cloud, and the Microsoft cloud is probably the best site for it to go. And so, in healthcare, they have particular strengths, so we’re agnostic. We want to do our mission, and if companies can help us with the mission, we’re very open to partnering with them.”

Artificial Intelligence

Ohio State’s AI Fluency Initiative launched in June 2025 during former university president Carter Jr.’s term with the goal of helping students become experts in both their field of study and artificial intelligence, per an Ohio State News article.

Bellamkonda has committed to continuing that initiative and spoke about expanding it with the introduction of more technology-based partnerships across the university.

However, amid AI fluency, the most recent Committee on Academic Misconduct report revealed a sharp spike in cheating cases involving the unauthorized use of AI, meaning nearly one in every five COAM cases last school year involved the misuse of generative AI tools, per prior Lantern reporting.

“We also need to make it clear for our students that there is an honor code,” Bellamkonda said. “AI fluency doesn’t mean you get to use it everywhere. I think the kinds of challenges we’re having with AI use are prevalent everywhere, and in some ways, with AI fluency, we’re better situated to tackle that and deal with that than others are.”

Bellamkonda said AI Fluency is designed to answer questions about AI use in classes, which isn’t exclusive to Ohio State.

“It’s not just Ohio State. The entire world, high schools and other universities, are trying to figure out what’s a good way to use AI,” Bellamkonda said. “These kinds of questions: what’s okay to offload, or what’s not okay to offload? In some ways, AI fluency is the antidote for something that’s happening anyways, where more and more people are using AI.”

Buckeye presence in government

Following the 2026 midterm elections, the Buckeyes will now have several connections to the national government: Vice President JD Vance, incoming U.S. House minority leader Jim Jordan, Governor-elect Dr. Amy Acton and the likely Speaker of the House, Hakeem Jeffries, whose brother is a professor at the university.

“What I’ve realized is that this is not a partisan thing,” Bellamkonda said. “Ohio State is a treasure for the state and for the country. I truly believe this, and we have [a] deep impact in red, blue and purple territories, and across the state. Our politics are scarlet and gray.”

Bellamkonda said he doesn’t doubt that recently elected politicians will continue emulating Ohio State values in office, and he is glad that people in power have ties to the university.

“We focus on our mission: a thriving economy for the state and the country, research that we do, finding cures for cancer, investigating hard questions worth asking, developing [the] workforce for other [companies] so that we can be strong in manufacturing, in the arts and all the fields that we need to produce students who are leaders,” Bellamkonda said. “That’s what we’re going to do, and we work with whoever is in power to do that work.”

This article was updated at 1:07 p.m. on Nov. 13 to update a quote from Bellamkonda.