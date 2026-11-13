Forward Kylee Kitts (1) shoots the ball. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor.

Forward Kylee Kitts (1) shoots the ball. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor. Forward Sydney Mobley (0), guard Ava Watson (5), guard Kennedy Cambridge (3), guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) and guard Bryn Martin (8) during "Carmen Ohio". Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor.

Forward Sydney Mobley (0), guard Ava Watson (5), guard Kennedy Cambridge (3), guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) and guard Bryn Martin (8) during "Carmen Ohio". Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor. "Block O" members cheer while painted with "U CAN'T" on their bodies. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor.

"Block O" members cheer while painted with "U CAN'T" on their bodies. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor. Forward Adriana Díaz (29) shoots a 3-pointer. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor.

Forward Adriana Díaz (29) shoots a 3-pointer. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor. Guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) shoots the ball over UConn forward Sarah Strong (21). Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor.

Guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) shoots the ball over UConn forward Sarah Strong (21). Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor. Forward Kylee Kitts (1) shoots the ball while UConn forward Blanca Quiñonez (4) contests the shot. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor.

Forward Kylee Kitts (1) shoots the ball while UConn forward Blanca Quiñonez (4) contests the shot. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor. Guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) dribbles the ball near the baseline. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor.

Guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) dribbles the ball near the baseline. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor. Guard Ava Watson (5) shoots a layup. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor.

Guard Ava Watson (5) shoots a layup. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor. Center Elsa Lemmilä (12) has her shot attempt blocked. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor.

Center Elsa Lemmilä (12) has her shot attempt blocked. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor. Head Coach Kevin McGuff speaks to a referee during Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor. g a break in play.

Head Coach Kevin McGuff speaks to a referee during Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor. g a break in play. Guard Kennedy Cambridge (3) during a break in play. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor.

Guard Kennedy Cambridge (3) during a break in play. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor. Guard Kennedy Cambridge (3) reaches for a rebound surrounded by three UConn players. Ohio State lost to the Huskies 87-55 on Nov. 12, 2026. Credit: Cassandra D'Angelo | Sports Photo Editor.

Live by the three, die by the three.

The popular basketball adage came to fruition in the second half of No. 17 Ohio State’s 32-point loss to No. 4 UConn in the Schottenstein Center Thursday night.

The Huskies grew their three-point halftime lead to 26 points through the first 13 minutes of the second half, as UConn made seven of its 11 3-point attempts, while Ohio State hit three of its 13 attempts from beyond the arc during the stretch.

The Huskies handed the Buckeyes an 87-55 loss, marking the second year in a row UConn beat Ohio State by 32 points.

“We didn’t play well in the second half,” head coach Kevin McGuff said. “We got ‘three happy’ and didn’t get to the rim.”

Just three minutes into the game, UConn’s offense gained a double-digit lead, leading 12-2.

But behind Ohio State’s defense, which forced eight turnovers and guard Jaloni Cambridge, who scored nine points in the period, the Buckeyes trimmed their deficit to five.

After the two team combined for 49 points in the first quarter, both offenses slowed down in the second, combining for 11 turnovers and 25 missed shots.

However, Ohio State guard Ava Watson shined, scoring 10 of the Buckeyes’ 13 points in the period, as UConn took a 38-35 lead into halftime.

McGuff highlighted Watson’s play and described how it has allowed the team to make up for the loss of former Buckeye and 2026 WNBA second round draft pick Chance Gray.

“I thought Ava played really well,” McGuff said. “We are collectively trying to make up what we lost with Chance Gray, and Ava is a big part of that.”

Trailing by three points out of the break, Ohio State’s offense was unable to establish rhythm in the third quarter, while UConn found its groove.

UConn forward Sarah Strong, who scored 29 points in the Huskies’ 100-68 win against Ohio State last season, scored 17 of her game-high 25 points in the third quarter, taking the air out of the building.

McGuff said his team did not do a strong enough job of defending Strong.

“She’s a great player, but you have to find a way to make her do something other than shoot it,” McGuff said. “She is so difficult to play against if you’re going to let her shoot the three.”

The Huskies outscored the Buckeyes 16-4 in the final five minutes of the third quarter, as UConn took a 65-46 lead into the final quarter.

After UConn went on an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter, the Huskies’ three-point halftime lead ballooned into a 24-points, cruising to their third win of the season.

After making three of her first five shots in the first quarter, Cambridge finished the game shooting 6-of-23 from the field.

“UConn played really good defense on Jaloni,” McGuff said. “They got her sped up a little bit.”

McGuff described the team’s differences in consistency as a key factor in the game.

“They’re a very consistent team, and we’re not,” McGuff said. “We’ve got to get significantly more consistent if we want to be who we can.”