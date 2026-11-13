The Stars Hollow sign designed for the Late Night Delaware committee’s A Weekend in Starz Hollow event. Credit: Courtesy of Olivia Yetman

A “Gilmore Girls”-inspired weekend-long event this Friday and Saturday will feature cast appearances, live music and local vendors, hosted by Late Night Delaware, a community-based committee based in the city of Delaware.

A Weekend in Starz Hollow, the city-wide event taking place in downtown Delaware, will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, according to the website. The event is inspired by the television series “Gilmore Girls,” which follows a mother-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, respectively, as they navigate their meddling family, romantic relationships and careers in their fictional small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

“A lot of people have come to historic downtown Delaware and said, ‘Oh, this really reminds us of Stars Hollow,’” said Olivia Yetman, owner of LivSocial, a social networking platform, and co-chair of the Late Night Delaware committee.

Yetman said the weekend will feature special appearances by three of the series’ actors: John Cabrera and Todd Lowe, who play members of the local town band Hep Alien, and Emily Kuroda, who plays Mrs. Kim, the mother of Rory’s best friend, Lane Kim.

Cabrera and Lowe will perform a Church Tour event, inspired by the band’s tour in the series, on Ohio Wesleyan University’s campus in the Gray Chapel, located at 61 S. Sandusky St., at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available on the website, starting at $55.

The duo will also be offering personalized meet-and-greet sessions, which can be purchased on the website, starting at $75, include an autographed photo and an opportunity to speak with the actors.

“It’s not gonna be like one of those things where, you know, it’s like two seconds with them and [then you] move on your way,” Yetman said. “This is going to be a very fun, immersive experience.”

Kuroda will be visiting Cozy Pup Trading Company, a local business that sells handmade home goods, such as candles and linen sprays, for Convo & Candles — a sold-out candle-making session with the actress, according to the website.

“[Delaware is] a small-town feel in a not super-small town, which has always appealed to me,” said Kathy Falter, owner of Cozy Pup Trading Company. “We live within walking distance of the downtown, which makes it even more fun because we can walk to all kinds of events and restaurants and stores and have gotten to know a lot of the local business owners, and it’s just always great to shop and support local.”

Cozy Pup Trading Company will offer “Gilmore Girls” inspired candle making at A Weekend in Starz Hollow event. Credit: Curtesy of Kathy Falter

Falter will also be selling customizable candles at the Candle Bar event, hosted in collaboration with GOAT LOCAL, owned by Rob Purtell, co-chair of the Late Night Delaware committee, from 4-8 p.m. Friday at 1854 Market Hall, according to the website.

During the walk-in event, Falter said attendees can select a mug or jar, choose a custom scent and personalize their candles with decorative toppings, including flowers, cinnamon sticks, coffee beans and dragonfly charms.

For the occasion, Falter said she curated a selection of fall-themed scents, which customers can use for their candles, inspired by the aesthetic of “Gilmore Girls.” Options include a coffee scent, an iced gingersnap scent for fans of Sookie St. James, Lorelai’s best friend and the town’s seasoned chef, and “Luke’s Flannel,” named after the character Luke Danes, the town’s local diner owner.

The Late Night Delaware committee hosted a “Gilmore Girls”-themed one-day event in 2025, which garnered more than 7,000 attendees in five hours, Yetman said. Given the positive response, she said the committee decided to expand the event to include more local businesses.

“We knew that we wanted as many businesses to participate as possible,” Yetman said. “[Purtell] and I literally went door to door, asking people to participate, and then if they participated, I created a full 14-page profile for the business that they were going to be from Stars Hollow.”

Throughout the weekend, Espresso Air, a local cafe and coffee roaster, will be selling lattes out of IV bags, Yetman said. The unconventional cup is inspired by a frequently quoted line from the series, in which Lorelai, a known coffee connoisseur, says she “needs coffee in an IV.”

Other local food and drink businesses and vendors will also be available to purchase from throughout the weekend, Yetman said.

A vendor market, hosted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday along W. Winter St., will feature 20 vendors, Yetman said.

“We just made it a really curated market, so that when people come, every person that’s a vendor fits into the ‘Gilmore Girls’ theme,” Yetman said.

Other events throughout the weekend include a Knit-a-thon at Delaware Pottery Studio, an author visit with Matt Browning, author of “Gilmore Girls Pop Culture Reference Guide,” and Mrs. Kim and Luke look-alike contests, according to the website.

Yetman said the event also serves as an opportunity to uplift local business within the Delaware community.

“A big part of why we wanted to do this was to bring economic vitality to the downtown, because a lot of people don’t know what a hidden gem Delaware is,” Yetman said. “For people to get to experience Delaware for the first time is just a really special thing.”

Although the first season of “Gilmore Girls” premiered in 2000, Yetman said the series has a timeless appeal, as audiences have grown up alongside its characters.

“When the show came out, I was Rory’s age … But now, watching it, I’m Lorelai’s age,” Yetman said. “You age with them, and it’s one of those things where it’s like, no, a mom is not bringing her daughter here because her daughter likes it. They’re coming because they both love it. I think it’s just because of the relationships, and you see yourself in all the different characters at the various ages.”

Falter said pop-up themed market events are not only beneficial to local small businesses themselves, but to the local community as well.

“Being a small business, I’ve done a lot of markets, and it’s such a great way to get your name out, your business out, and get some exposure to different markets than you may be able to,” Falter said. “Hopefully a lot from Columbus and nearby areas will come and be like, ‘Gosh, I want to come back to Delaware. It’s such a great, cute little town, and they’ve got a lot to offer.’”