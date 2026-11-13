Holiday Hop decorates the Short North arches as it marks its return. Credit: Courtesy of Jason Younkman

On the first Saturday of every month, the Short North Arts District holds its monthly Gallery Hop event, showcasing local artists, musicians and food and drink vendors, bringing communities together in the Columbus art scene.

The hop that took place on Nov. 7 offered a look into the monthly events. Hosted on High St., in the heart of the Short North, the hop allowed visitors to attend for free, and brought together several musicians and artists whose performances and exhibitions brought in a large audience.

With the winter season approaching, the chilly weather brought many people inside to admire and purchase art from exhibitions like Tayler Brady’s, whose print collages, mural work and paintings were laid out over tables for individuals to peruse.

Brady, owner of the gallery Studio 18 based in Clintonville, said she brought several of her collections to the exhibition and chatted with those who were interested in her mediums.

Studio 18, a non-profit art gallery, hosts art workshops and classes at its Clintonville location, giving the money people spend to take a class back to other community members who can’t afford a class. This system is one of Brady’s favorite ways to give back to her community, she said, as it allows people to engage with her art while helping those in need.

Several of Brady’s works consist of contemporary icons, whether they be celebrities or objects, like the Marlboro cigarette logo. Brady said she draws from contemporary influences to formulate her expression in the art she creates.

Her exhibition, which was held in the First Commonwealth Bank, located at 647 N. High St., created an intimate setting, allowing people to ask her questions about her work and studio while viewing the art on display.

Several exhibitions were placed in the artist’s galleries themselves, like the Sean Christopher Gallery. The gallery, tucked into a smaller area within a historic brick building amidst the Short North, provided an underground gallery feel, allowing viewers to guide themselves through the artwork.

Sean Christopher Gallery, which is located at 815 N. High St. in the Greystone Building in the Short North, was founded in 2002. The gallery’s curator, John McCutcheon, said he founded the establishment and has, since, worked on featuring emerging artists, such as art students from Ohio State and the Columbus College of Art and Design. The gallery also features established artists who have served as teachers or mentors to these younger artists.

Sean Christopher Gallery’s current showcase is what was exhibited at the Gallery Hop on Nov. 7, featuring artist Chris Taylor’s work.

“Our current show, ‘Stand Out: A Decade of Paintings by Chris Taylor,’ opens Nov. 7th,” McCutcheon said. “Taylor’s show is one of many represented by Sean Christopher Gallery since 2006. This exhibit includes selections from 10 series of colorful abstract paintings [from 2016 to 2026]. The works are playful, invigorating pieces, all with clever titles, usually one word, which can be taken as both a noun and verb.”

Taylor was offered a solo show at Sean Christopher Gallery, following their 20-year-long relationship with McCutcheon, which will run through Dec. 5.

Chris Taylor has been a professor of art at Ohio State’s Newark campus since 1999, and earned his Bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the State University of New York College at Purchase before receiving his Master’s degree in fine arts from Ohio State.

The playful energy of Taylor’s art complemented the Sean Christopher Gallery, where McCutcheon explains why he chose to involve himself in the art and gallery industry.

“I really enjoyed teaching art while in graduate school, and eventually decided to go with being in the art gallery business where I could operate with more autonomy and still have a connection with younger artists,” said McCutcheon.

Looking ahead, McCutcheon said the gallery’s future plans include its 25th anniversary.

“We will be celebrating our 25th anniversary with a group invitational exhibition, March 6 through April 3, 2027,” McCutcheon said. “‘27 in 27’ will include a combination of our past exhibitors, friends and OSU Emeritus who have inspired me while an MFA student and ever since.”

For more information on the Short North’s Gallery Hop events, visit the website.