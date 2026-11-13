Ohio State’s Alpine Ski & Snowboard Team. Credit: Courtesy of OSU Ski & Board Team.

As temperatures in Ohio are beginning to drop, the Alpine Ski and Snowboarding Team at Ohio State is gearing up to hit the slopes.

But even when snow isn’t on the ground, the club looks to keep the membership active.

Oak Hodous, last year’s vice president, current member and third-year in computer and information science, exercise science and psychology, described how the club balances competition with social events.

“I think we have the opportunity to be competitive here, but we found a way to have fun and make it a social activity while still maintaining that desire to do our best,” Hodous said. “The trick is recognizing when is ‘fun time,’ and when is, ‘Okay, we’re actually here, we need to represent our college.’”

The organization looks to give students the chance to participate in skiing and snowboarding, regardless of experience level, while expanding the sport and community to become more accessible to more students, allowing them a different way to build relationships.

The club is currently preparing for its annual winter trip, during winter break, in which they will travel to Whistler Black Home in Canada for a week. This will kickstart later competitions and races throughout January and February.

Hodous explains the process of preparing for races, and what newcomers can expect when joining competitions.

“Historically we have done group trips to our local skiing door to practice, this year we’re talking about doing a lot of dryland training to get more physically prepared, while also giving competitors access to the courses and coaching that will help them be more prepared for race day.”

Even when conditions are less than ideal, competitors must always find a way to stay prepared.

“Weather doesn’t really affect us honestly. If it’s warm or slushy outside, it isn’t necessarily the problem,” Sophia Mrosko, the club president and former secretary, said. “If anything, bad weather like snowstorms affects us the most and our trips. Other than that we kind of just push through it.”

Beyond the races and competitions, the club offers various social events and gatherings where people are able to connect through shared interests.

“We do fundraisers, events like eating competitions, camping and we are also partnering with a kids skating team for an event as well,” Mrosko said.

The club saw membership decrease during COVID-19, and has looked for ways to rebuild ever since.

“The last two years we had 100 members or so, now, we are at around 130. 20 members would usually race, but this year, 50 are now competing,” Mrosko said. “So we’ve done a lot better advertising and getting people to come and be excited about the events.”

For students who have never participated in skiing or snowboarding before, joining a club can present challenges beyond navigating the slopes: travel expenses, equipment and training opportunities are all discouraging factors when attempting to break into the sport.

Anna Lasater, vice president of the organization, said the club is working towards addressing those barriers, while trying to maintain other opportunities for members to get involved throughout the season.

“I think keeping people coming back next year is the hardest part, and I think one of the reasons for that is cost wise,” Lasater said. “It is super affordable for skiing in general, and definitely cheaper than anywhere else, but for the last two years we have reduced prices so I think it’s helped make it a little bit more accessible.”