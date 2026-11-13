Ohio State University President Ravi Bellamkonda listens to a question during an interview with the Lantern at University Square South on Nov. 12 2026. Credit: Michael Goulet | Campus Photo Editor.

University and student leaders are calling for greater accountability and campus culture changes following an incident involving the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity — or SAE — that left two students with second- and third-degree burns.

The Ohio State chapter of SAE was placed on interim suspension after a video posted online showed two individuals related to the chapter on fire, per prior Lantern reporting. Columbus Police are investigating the incident as hazing.

In an exclusive, sit-down interview with The Lantern, Ohio State President Ravi Bellamkonda said the university knows about the situation and is in contact with the families of those involved. This is the first time Bellamkonda has publicly spoken about the incident.

“Obviously, we take it very, very seriously,” Bellamkonda said. “What just happened personally concerns me a lot.”

Bellamkonda said university officials have been in communication with Greek life leaders. He also emphasized that the university will not tolerate behavior that puts students in danger.

“We should have zero tolerance for such things, like zero, because it’s not a matter of choice,” Bellamkonda said.

Bellamkonda said preventing similar incidents requires more than university policies and disciplinary action. He called on students to intervene when they witness potentially dangerous behavior rather than waiting for something to happen.

“I would love for us to have a culture where before something happens, somebody intervenes and says, ‘No, we shouldn’t do this,’ ” Bellamkonda said.

He encouraged students who witness misconduct to speak up, adding that the university has reporting mechanisms for students who may be uncomfortable reporting incidents involving friends or other members of their organizations. Students can report concerns through Ohio State’s Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance reporting page.

“We’re not shy to take action,” Bellamkonda said. “But to prevent things, I think we need all of us to have a culture that does that.”

Christopher Cade, the Undergraduate Student Government president and a third-year in public policy analysis and political science, said he was shocked after seeing a video of the incident circulating among students.

“I saw the video before I actually knew what it was, and seeing two people on fire and everybody standing around was just astonishing,” Cade said.

Cade said he would like additional information about the condition of the individuals involved and the university’s investigative process, while recognizing that officials may be limited in what they can release during an ongoing investigation.

He said members of USG and other Greek life organizations have expressed shock and sadness over the incident, particularly regarding the apparent lack of intervention from the people who witnessed it.

Cade also described the incident as an opportunity to address broader concerns surrounding Greek life at Ohio State and nationally.

He pointed to the removal of Pi Kappa Phi from campus in the spring and ongoing concerns about fraternity culture across the country. Pi Kappa Phi’s organization status has been revoked for 10 years after a student was hospitalized after a fraternity event, per prior lantern reporting.

“I think that this is like a strong example of, like, what should be a call to action for Ohio State as a whole, but also for Greek life as a whole,” Cade said.

University spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email on Nov. 10 that the suspension was enacted after the university learned about the video, per prior lantern reporting.

Booker also said that the university has made referrals to law enforcement and that the individuals involved are receiving needed medical care.

The Lantern has made multiple attempts to contact George Limperis, president of Ohio State’s SAE chapter, for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.