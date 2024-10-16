Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Lantern

    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday

    By Garret TraversNicole DeFabio,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQJTN_0w8Z1cmV00
    Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to Ohio State students during a Turning Point USA event at the Ohio Union Tuesday. Credit: Faith Schneider | Lantern Photographer

    Lines spilled out the door for the Ohio State stop of the “You’re Being Brainwashed Tour” hosted by Ohio State’s chapter of Turning Point USA at the Ohio Union Tuesday, with approximately 850 students in attendance for event headliner and former candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination Vivek Ramaswamy.

    The tour is currently traveling across American college campuses “to empower and educate college students with the principles and tools they need to challenge left-wing indoctrination on college campuses,” according to the Turning Point USA website .

    Turning Point USA is the “largest and fastest growing conservative youth activist organization in the country,” according to its website .

    The program — held in the Ohio Union’s Archie M. Griffin Ballroom — featured a table outside the event space with posters, buttons and other Turning Point USA merchandise. Jobob Taeleifi, a comedian and political commentator professionally known as Jobob, performed as the opening act before a speech and Q&A session led by Ramaswamy.

    Ramaswamy’s time focused on discussing pressing issues like LGBTQ+ rights, climate change, racial tensions and what he refers to as “anti-wokeism,” a mentality that challenges progressive ideologies through the values of conservative faith, family, hard work and American patriotism.

    Opening remarks

    Taeleifi opened the event at 7 p.m sharp with a seven-minute anecdote, in which he relayed a story about his Papua New Guinea-native grandmother potentially having eaten President Joe Biden’s uncle during his time as a soldier in World War II.

    “The president of the United States said this, talking about his uncle who got shot down: ‘They got shot down. They never found the body because there used to be, well, there were a lot of cannibals, for real, in that part of New Guinea,’” Taeleifi said. “My grandma’s saying from Papua New Guinea was ‘I eat the people.’”

    Taeleifi told audience members to “never stop fighting for [their] freedom” before handing the stage over to Ramaswamy.

    “Never stop fighting for truth, yes,” Taeleifi said. “And never stop fighting for this country.”

    Ramaswamy’s speech

    Ramaswamy walked on stage at approximately 7:13 p.m., kicking off his 20-minute talk with a brief outline of his opinions on American politics and the upcoming election.

    “I want to start with an analysis of what we think of progressive woke poison, but not beginning with a position of anger,” Ramaswamy said. “Let’s begin with just a position of curiosity — what’s actually going on?”

    Ramaswamy went on to identify three central factors of what he believes to be “woke poison” in America: “puzzles of race wokeism,” “LGBTQ identity” and the “climate change agenda movement.”

    On the topic of “race wokeism,” which he defined as “the racial obsession of racial identity,” Ramaswamy said the notions of civil rights and racial equality have taken on a new identity far removed from their historical meanings and purposes.

    “It’s a bit of a mystery here, because on one hand, we strove in this country starting from a place of inequality 160 years ago to 250 years ago, finally reaching the promised land, only to then arrive at a different vision that says, ‘No, no, the remedy to actually past discrimination is present discrimination,’ and we don’t want any more Black faces that don’t want to be Black voices, which means I can tell something about the content of your character on the basis of the color of your skin, which is the very thing we rejected in the 1960s,” Ramaswamy said. “So that’s the first little puzzle.”

    Ramaswamy then introduced another war Americans fight: “the war of LGBTQIA+ identity,” which he critically compared to “race wokeism” in that both movements’ perceived goals have changed over time.

    “The core premise of the gay rights movement at the end of the 20th century, beginning of the 21st century, is that the sex of the person you’re attracted to is hardwired on the day you’re born,” Ramaswamy said. “Yet, that same movement now, in the form of the LGBTQIA+ movement, now says that your own biological sex is totally fluid over the course of your life. Again, you can’t believe both of those two views at the same time.”

    Finally, Ramaswamy ended his lecture with a call to combat the “agenda of climate change,” which he said he believes to be hypocritical.

    “So this is a movement that, on one hand, is completely hostile to the production of fossil fuels and the ignition of carbon in the west, in the United States of America,” Ramaswamy said. “But [it] turns a blind eye as we shift those same carbon emissions to places like China.”

    Q&A

    Ramaswamy opened the event’s remaining time to allow questions from audience members, with topics ranging from economics, future political endeavors, thoughts on current legislation and societal concerns such as anti-semitism, religious discrimination and LGBTQ+ identities.

    Tay Thibodeaux, a first-year in atmospheric science, debated with Ramaswamy on the topic of transgender healthcare.

    Initially, Thibodeaux asked about Ramaswamy’s perspective on the recognition of “transgenderism” by every major medical association globally, to which Ramaswamy drew a distinction between gender-affirming healthcare for adults versus children.

    “If you’re 18-plus years old, you are free to decide how you want to identify, what you want to do with your body, as long as you’re not harming anybody else,” Ramaswamy said. “That doesn’t mean you get to, as a man, collect women’s sports trophies in women’s swimming competitions. But kids are not the same as adults, the same reason you can’t get a tattoo before the age of 18.”

    According to GLAAD , an American non-governmental advocacy group for LGBTQ+ individuals, “every major medical association and leading world health authority supports health care for transgender people and youth,” including the World Health Organization and the American Psychological Association.

    “I knew that me asking a question would get a reaction out of the audience, both good and bad,” Thibodeaux said. “I wanted people who were there, who were not necessarily in support of these various speakers’ beliefs, to know that not everyone here is here for this.”

    Conversely, David Gams, a third-year in finance, said he believed the event to be informative and thought-provoking, applauding how Ramaswamy encouraged open debate on and/or about views he disagreed with.

    “He was very open-minded,” Gams said. “He was arguing with a lot of people, from people that agreed with him and people that didn’t agree with him. I really liked the fact that he could talk to anybody.”

    Participants began to leave at 8:30 p.m., while Ramaswamy gave advice to one audience member who inquired about how to stand out on such a large college campus like Ohio State’s.

    “I think what sets the people apart, at the top of their game — whether that may be in American politics, to business, to athletics, to academics — are people who are honest with themselves about who they are,” Ramaswamy said. “I think that’s a beautiful thing, and once you’re able to figure that out, the sky’s really the limit for what you can achieve.”

    Ramaswamy gave his final remarks at 8:38 p.m., saying “God bless you, God bless America and thank you Turning Point.”

    Comments / 718
    Add a Comment
    Starz5536
    1h ago
    More like they are being indoctrinated! I know I read some of my daughters books while she was in college. They were full of bs.
    Kenneth Duncan
    3h ago
    Don't really give a good God damn.!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Dies After Fall: Mayra Gómez Kemp Was 76
    PopCulture4 days ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Trump Breaks Down Onstage
    The Atlantic3 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio7 days ago
    Mariah Carey Has Burned Through So Much of Her Fortune She Can't Afford to Spoil Boytoy Lovers: 'She Spends Like She's a Billionaire'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic7 days ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill5 days ago
    Trump Names Three Good Things About Kamala Harris: ‘She Does Seem to Be a Survivor’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent1 day ago
    People who still live with their parents well into adulthood typically display these 8 unique traits
    Baseline1 day ago
    15 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Fact Check: Howard Stern Lost Nearly 1M Subscribers After Interview with Harris?
    Snopes7 days ago
    Despite her call to 'do something' for Harris, Michelle Obama has yet to hit the campaign trail
    NBC News3 days ago
    Comedian says Trump went from no chance to 'winning by a landslide' after podcast interview
    Fox News1 day ago
    Rapper slams people trying to 'shame' him to vote for Harris, reveals why he may vote Trump instead
    Fox News3 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Three billionaires have given a whopping $220 million combined to help get Trump elected
    The Independent2 days ago
    NBC polling analyst says Kamala Harris' 5-point advantage in previous poll is 'gone'
    Fox News4 days ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Bret Baier Concedes Kamala Harris ‘May Have Gotten’ Anti-Trump Fox-Pushback ‘Viral Moment’ From His Interview
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times2 days ago
    RFK Jr. Told Magazine Writer He Wanted To ‘Possess’ & ‘Impregnate’ Her, Her Ex Alleges In Court Filing
    uInterview.com1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Say They’re ‘Sick to My Stomach’ Over New Video of ‘Stalkers’ Outside of Her New York City Home
    Parade4 days ago
    I voted for the first time at 81. I waited until my husband died, and it was more emotional than I expected.
    Business Insider4 hours ago
    Bret Baier Ends Kamala Harris Interview as Her Aides Demand Wrap: ‘They’re Giving Me a Hard Wrap Here’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Selena Gomez Doesn't Sleep in Her Own Bedroom Anymore Because She 'Associates' It With a 'Really Dark Time'
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Man left speechless over huge 'lump' pulled out of his forehead in life-changing surgery
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    J.D. Vance could oust Donald Trump from the presidency under this scenario
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Former Key Member Of Church Of Scientology Claims Tom Cruise Is Their ‘Biggest Victim’
    DoYouRemember?2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy