    Women’s Volleyball: Buckeyes sweep Northwestern, claim first Big Ten win of the season

    By Samuel Ing,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqtC3_0w41KAsg00
    Ohio State graduate outside hitter Emily Londot spikes the ball against Oregon Oct. 3. Credit: Sam Settel | Lantern Photographer

    The Buckeyes dominated the Wildcats on the way to their first conference victory of the year.

    Ohio State (8-7, 1-4 Big Ten) earned its first Big Ten win against Northwestern (3-10, 1-4 Big Ten) in straight sets (25-23, 25-16, 26-24) Thursday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

    Northwestern opened its first set with an 8-3 lead, causing Ohio State to take a timeout. Midway through the first set, the Buckeyes went on a 6-0 run to take a 13-12 lead.

    The Wildcats fought back to take the lead at 23-21, although a 4-0 run by the Buckeyes finished out the set 25-23.

    Ohio State started the second set with a commanding 11-6 lead. After Northwestern battled back to cut the lead to four, the Buckeyes scored five straight, capped off by a combined block from graduate outside hitter Emily Londot and graduate middle blocker Rylee Rader.

    The Buckeyes led by as much as 12 points and finished the second set 25-16 on freshman outside hitter/defensive specialist Reese Wuebker’s third ace of the game.

    Ohio State opened the third set with a 4-1 lead, although Northwestern tied the set at nine. The Buckeyes went on yet another 4-1 run to take a 13-10 lead off an ace from sophomore defensive specialist Kaitlyn Hoffman.

    Moments later, the set was tied at 23.

    Each team traded a point before Ohio State closed the third set with two straight. Londot’s ace finished off Northwestern to win the set 26-24, giving the Buckeyes the match victory.

    The Buckeyes will hope to carry the momentum into their home matchup against the rival Michigan Wolverines 1 p.m. Sunday at the Schottenstein Center.

