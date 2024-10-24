Robert ‘Bear’ Smith appears as the complicated creature in LSPA’s ‘Frankenstein.’

If your memory of Frankenstein stems from the 1931 film starring Boris Karloff, you only know half the story.

Randy Powell, director of Lafayette Theatre Company’s production of “Frankenstein” Oct. 24-27 wants to remedy that.

“We are staying true to the original novel by Mary Shelley,” he said. “Our creature isn’t green, has no bolts in his neck and he is quite articulate.”

Set in the icy polar regions where scientist Victor Frankenstein has chased the creature he brought to life, this highly theatrical and emotional play traces Frankenstein’s path to the final confrontation with his intelligent, sensitive and powerfully violent child.

Kelly Finley, Producing Manager and Director of LTC, said the story delves more into the humanity in the creature.

“This play really takes you into the world of someone wanting to do good – to save humanity even – but who ends up tortured by his actions and their consequences,” she said. “You really feel compassion for the creature.”

Powell said his biggest challenge with this production has been promoting the show accurately.

“Everyone is quick to throw up a flat top creature that doesn’t speak,” he said. “That’s not what we are doing. We are sticking to the roots of the novel.”

Finley praised the work the cast and crew has produced.

“The set and sound effects draw you into the story,” she said. “It really is a remarkable show.”

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Oct. 24-26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. Recommended for ages 13 and older. For more information, call the Lafayette Society for Performing Arts’ business office at 706-882-9909, or visit our website at LSPArts.org.

