    • The LaGrange Daily News

    Wesley Methodist to host Kingdom Harvest Fall Festival

    By Tommy Murphy,

    2 days ago

    On Oct. 12, Wesley Methodist Church will hold a family-friendly fall festival at December Place Farm in LaGrange.

    The event, titled Kingdom Harvest Festival, will celebrate the church’s first year with a free family event with fun for all ages.

    “The Wesley Methodist Men’s Ministry team wanted to create a family-friendly event to celebrate the many blessings we have received during our first year as a church. What better way than an old-fashioned Harvest Festival, “ said Wesley Methodist Director of Operations & Stewardship Page Estes.

    Estes said that Lamar and Dorothy McKeen graciously agreed to host the fall festival at their December Place Farm.

    Everyone is invited to join Wesley Methodist at December Place for face painting, an obstacle course, relay races, a cake walk, a tug-o-war and more. Attendees are also invited to bring their fishing gear for a bit of angling as well.

    There is no admission charge, and all activities are free, but food and beverages will be available for a small charge.

    “We invite everyone to enjoy what we hope will be a beautiful fall day full of relaxed fun and fellowship,” Estes said.

    Kingdom Harvest Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at December Place Farm, located at 6191 Old West Point Road in LaGrange.

    The post Wesley Methodist to host Kingdom Harvest Fall Festival appeared first on LaGrange Daily News .

