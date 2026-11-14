A strong El Niño is developing, which means Los Angeles is preparing for a particularly wet winter. City agencies are getting ready for heavy rain and possible flooding across the city.

For residents in Koreatown, Pico Union and Westlake, we’ve rounded up local resources to help you prepare, including how to get storm drains cleared and where to pick up free sandbags. We’ll continue updating this guide as more local resources become available.

Need a storm drain cleared?

Council District 10 is deploying its Koreatown Rapid Response Team to clear debris from storm drains so water won’t back up when it rains. The team is working with LA Sanitation and Environment, which will pick up the debris.

Residents who need help can call the CD-10 office at 213-473-7010 or contact the district’s field deputies:

The team is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a resident calls or emails over the weekend, the request will be forwarded to the crew, which will respond Monday.

The team is operated by the Koreatown Youth and Community Center and was created to remove bulky items and illegally dumped trash around Koreatown.

What is the city doing to prepare?

Los Angeles Sanitation and Environment cleans and inspects the city’s catch basins, debris basins and flood control channels each year before the wet-weather season. This year, that work was completed before Oct. 15, according to spokesperson Heather Johnson.

The city has cleaned more than 31,000 catch basins across Los Angeles, including nearly all of the catch basins in Koreatown, Pico Union and Westlake, according to Steve Kang, president of the Board of Public Works.

Public Works is also paying particular attention to major corridors including Wilshire Boulevard, Pico Boulevard and Alvarado Street, where the city has seen some limited flooding during heavy rain.

Johnson said LASAN has not identified any specific flooding hot spots in Koreatown, Pico Union or Westlake. The department maintains a broader list of flood-prone areas across the city and monitors those areas during storms.

Where to get free sandbags

The Los Angeles Fire Department provides up to 25 free, ready-to-fill sandbags per household at its fire stations.

Residents should call ahead to make sure supplies are available because demand can be high. LAFD does not fill, deliver, install or remove the sandbags.

Residents in Koreatown, Pico Union and Westlake can get sandbags at nearby LAFD stations, including:

Fire Station 11, 1819 W. 7th St.

Fire Station 13, 2401 W. Pico Blvd.

Residents can also pick up free sand at Fire Station 13. LAFD says they can also use local soil to fill their sandbags. A full list of locations offering free sand is available here.

Council District 10 is also working with LAFD to make sandbags available to residents. Residents who need sandbags can contact the district office at 213-473-7010 for more information.

Are you a renter?

If you live in Koreatown, Pico Union or Westlake, there’s a good chance you’re renting. More than nine in 10 households in each neighborhood rent, according to U.S. Census estimates.

Before a storm, check your home for leaks, gaps around windows or sliding doors and signs of roof or water damage. If you find a problem, let your landlord or property manager know in writing and keep a record of the request.

You can also protect your belongings by moving valuables away from windows, exterior walls and areas where water could get in. Secure outdoor furniture, plants and other items that could be damaged or blown around.

Check your renters insurance, too. Coverage varies by policy, and standard renters insurance generally does not cover flood damage. Take photos or video of your belongings before a storm so you have a record of their condition if you need to file a claim later.

If your home is damaged during a storm, document it, if it’s safe to do so and notify your landlord in writing. California renters are generally protected by an implied warranty of habitability, which requires landlords to maintain rental housing in a safe and livable condition.

For more advice, check out this guide to preparing for El Niño as a renter.

General storm resources

Emergency alerts: Sign up for NotifyLA to receive emergency alerts from the city.

Wet weather guide: The city’s Wet Weather Preparedness Guide has information on preparing your household for potential storm impacts.

El Niño hotline: Call the city’s automated 24/7 El Niño Information Hotline at 213-913-NINO (213-913-6466).

Report flooding or blocked storm drains: Call 3-1-1, 213-485-7575 or 213-473-3231, or submit a flooding service request online at https://myla311.lacity.org/. You can also call 1-800-773-2489.

Long Beach Post reporter Kate Raphael contributed to this report.

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