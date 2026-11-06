Roy wins LA city attorney’s race

By Makenna Cramer for LAist

Originally published Nov. 5, 2026

Topline: Marissa Roy will be the next L.A. city attorney. Her opponent, John McKinney, appeared to concede Thursday.

How we got here: Roy held on to a strong lead over McKinney ever since polls closed and is currently ahead by more than twice as many votes. Roy will be a fresh face to the role after the incumbent city attorney, Hydee Feldstein Soto, was ousted in the June primary in a rare defeat of an elected city official.

What the candidates had to say:

Roy said on social media Wednesday that election night was “a really good night for the people who believe that we should take care of one another, that we can stand up for our rights — even in what feels like an increasingly lawless world — and that we will achieve justice when we fight for it.”



McKinney posted on social media Thursday that he’s back in his old office at the Hall of Justice. “The run for City Attorney was an incredible journey, and I’m truly grateful for everyone who believed in me, supported me, and stood by my side,” McKinney wrote. “While I’m disappointed things didn’t turn out the way we hoped, I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.” He acknowledged Roy in a social media video earlier this week, describing her as a “hard worker” who put together a strong coalition of support. McKinney added that he would be “rooting for her.”



Neither campaign immediately responded to LAist’s requests for additional comment.

What’s at stake: The city attorney runs an office of more than 550 lawyers representing L.A. in all legal matters, including filing lawsuits and defending against them. Roy, backed by powerful progressives like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, has vowed to take on the Trump administration in court.

Go deeper: Read more about the city attorney’s role and what’s on the table for Roy’s first term.

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