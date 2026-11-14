Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Food Styling: Rachel Perlmutter Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Food Styling: Rachel Perlmutter

Pecan pie is one of my favorite holiday desserts, but I’ll be honest: I don’t always have the patience for pie crust. That’s exactly why I love our Food Editor Patty Catalano’s pecan pie bars. They’ve got all the gooey, nutty sweetness of classic pecan pie, with a buttery shortbread crust that’s way easier to make. No rolling or crimping — just press it into the pan and bake. I made these bars last year for Thanksgiving, and they were a hit!



Get the recipe:Pecan Pie Bars

What Makes These Pecan Pie Bars So Good

The buttery shortbread crust comes together in minutes (no rolling pin required!) and gives the bars the perfect foundation for the rich, gooey filling. You can cut them into 12 generous bars, but I like to slice them into smaller pieces for the perfect bite — especially when there’s a dessert table filled with pumpkin pie and cookies. They’re easy to share, and (dare I say) even more delicious than pie.

Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Food Styling: Rachel Perlmutter Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Food Styling: Rachel Perlmutter

Tips for Making Pecan Pie Bars

Use pecan pieces. No need to buy pecan halves — pecan pieces or chopped pecans work well because they’re distributed evenly throughout the filling.

No need to buy pecan halves — pecan pieces or chopped pecans work well because they’re distributed evenly throughout the filling. Choose your syrup. Light corn syrup or dark corn syrup (or a mix of both) will give the bars their signature glossy, caramel-like texture.

Get the recipe: Pecan Pie Bars