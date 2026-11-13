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Roasted 25 Pounds of Chicken in Search of the Best Roasting Pan — This Is It
By Andrea Rivera Wawrzyn,11 days ago
A roasting pan is one of those items in a home kitchen that might not get daily use, but is nevertheless a key piece of equipment for many home cooks. I only use my roasting pan once a year, but I use it to make arguably the main dish of the most important meal I’ll make all year: the Thanksgiving turkey. With that said, having a solid roasting pan — one that is sturdy, heats evenly, and is easy and secure to hold — is a non-negotiable in my kitchen.
Whether you’re cooking a holiday turkey, a prime rib, or even roasting off a sheet pan meal, a good roasting pan is key. To find the best of the best, I put five roasting pans through their paces and found three great options that will make reliable additions to your cookware collection for years to come.
Our Top Picks
- The Best Overall: Cuisinart MultiClad Pro 16” Roasting Pan ($159.95)
This thoughtfully designed roaster hit all the marks: sturdy construction; even cooking; wide, comfortable handles; a flat bottom; and well-shaped rack.
- The Best on a Budget:Farberware 12”x16” Nonstick Roaster ($39.99)
This heavy-gauge steel model has a strong rack with well-placed handles and a smooth nonstick surface that’s easy to clean; in our tests, it browned chicken beautifully.
- The Best Nonstick: Caraway Roasting Pan ($179, $215 )
A heavy-duty pan with a slick nonstick ceramic interior; this is the perfect choice if you’re looking for a stylish pan that doubles as serveware.
- Best Black Friday Deal: Get 15% off the Caraway Roasting Pan. Was $215, now $179.
The Best Overall: Cuisinart MultiClad Pro 16” Roasting Pan
Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless Rectangular Roasting Pan with Rack
Amazon
$160Buy Now
Cuisinart’s MultiClad Pro roasting pan hit all of my criteria. It’s sturdy enough to hold a large, heavy roast; the large handles feel secure and comfortable to hold; and the flat bottom meant that making gravy in it was a breeze. The body of the pan is made from a core of aluminum surrounded by stainless steel. This is the same three-ply construction employed in good stainless steel skillets that enables steady, even heat transfer. Chicken roasted up golden and moist, and the vegetables roasted underneath were well-browned and cooked evenly.
The U-shaped rack boasts its own wide handles and is strong enough to support the weight of a large piece of meat on its own — allowing you to lift the meat out of the roaster in order to use the pan to make gravy on the stovetop. The rack has legs that elevated the food on the rack (in this case, a whole chicken) between 1 and 1 1/2 inches from the bottom of the pan. That’s a comfortable height that meant I didn’t have any trouble fitting vegetables underneath.
The pan itself is compatible with all stovetops, including induction. The riveted handles (once cooled from their time in the oven) stayed cool to the touch while on the stovetop, allowing me to steady the pan with my hand while making gravy — no oven mitt necessary.
FYI
- This pan is on the heavier side at just over 7 1/2 pounds. Not a deal-breaker, but something to keep in mind if you’re planning on adding 20 pounds of turkey to it.
- The handles feel secure, but they’re a bit narrower than some of the other pans I’ve tested.
Best for: Anyone looking for a durable, well-made roasting pan that distributes heat evenly, browns well, and works equally well in the oven and on the stovetop.
Specifications
- Dimensions: 12 (W) x 19 (L) x 5 1/4 (D) inches
- Weight: 7 pounds, 11 ounces
- Material: Aluminum core surrounded by stainless steel
- Max temperature: 500°F
- Dishwasher-safe? No
The Best on a Budget: Farberware 12”x16” Nonstick Roaster
Farberware 12" x 16" Nonstick Roaster with Rack
Target
$40Buy Now
What's so great
- Wide, secure handles
- Browns food well
- Well-designed rack
- Inexpensive
- Easy to clean
Good to know
- Thinner construction than our overall winner
- Ridge around the inner edge of the pan
This roaster from Farberware is a great option if you’re in need of a good-quality pan, but want to keep your wallet in mind. With not-too-high sides, a well-designed rack, and wide, secure handles, this pan performed very well in testing. This roaster is made of heavy-gauge steel with a nonstick coating; it’s a bit thinner than our overall winner, and the lack of three-ply construction meant it heated slightly unevenly. However, the chicken still came out golden and moist, while the vegetables tucked underneath were well-browned (although some were a bit darker than others).
The handles of the U-shaped rack sit at an elevated height, perpendicular to the handles of the pan itself, which makes it extremely easy to grab and lift out of the hot pan with oven-mitted hands without the roasting pan handles getting in the way. It has an almost completely flat bottom — there is a shallow ridge running around the edge, but it wasn’t deep enough for flour or other ingredients to get caught and hamper my gravy whisking in any significant way. The nonstick coating was an advantage when it was time to clean up, as it made hand-washing with soap and water a breeze.
FYI
- This pan has a thinner construction than our overall winner. It performed well in testing, but did brown food in direct contact with the pan a little unevenly.
Best for: If you’re looking for a good-quality roasting pan that doesn’t break the bank, this is a great option. It’s also a good choice if you’re in the market for something on the lighter side.
Specifications
- Dimensions: 13 (W) x 17 (L) 5 (D) inches
- Weight: 5 pounds, 5 ounces
- Material: Heavy-gauge steel (with a nonstick coating), steel handles
- Max temperature: 450°F
- Dishwasher-safe? No
The Best Nonstick: Caraway Roasting Pan
Roasting Pan
Caraway
$230 (was $255)Currently marked down for Black Friday / Cyber Monday!Buy Now
What's so great
- Large enough for a large turkey or roast
- Well-designed rack
- Even cooking
- Sturdy construction
- Wide, ergonomic handles
- Stylish
- Compatible with all stovetops
- Very easy to clean
Good to know
- The heaviest model we tested
- Cannot use metal utensils in this pan
If you’re specifically looking for a nonstick roasting pan, this model from Caraway is a great option. It heated evenly in testing, and produced a moist, well-browned chicken and well-cooked vegetables. The U-shaped rack is thoughtfully designed and sturdy enough to lift a heavy roast out of the pan without worry — although it sits a touch lower than I would like, which forced me to rearrange the vegetables underneath to get them to fit. The pan itself is sturdy and thick, if a bit heavy. The handles are wide and ergonomic, so I felt very secure lifting the pan in and out of the oven. It’s also worth noting that this is the smartest-looking pan we tested. With eight color options, it’s table-ready if you’re in the market for a pan that can double as serveware.
Making gravy in this pan was super easy. Its slick ceramic interior and flat bottom made scraping up fond short work. My one caveat with this one is that because of its nonstick coating, you can’t use metal utensils when cooking in it. I don’t own a silicone whisk, but I think it would be worth acquiring one to avoid scratching the Caraway pan’s ceramic surface. Cleanup could not have been easier, as the nonstick surface made even cooked-on detritus easy to wipe away with soap and water.
FYI
- This is the heaviest pan we tested, coming in at 9 pounds.
- The nonstick coating is super-slick and makes cleanup easy, but means you cannot use metal utensils in this pan.
Best for: Anyone looking for a sturdy nonstick roasting pan that’s super stylish.
Specifications
- Dimensions: 13 (W) x 16 (L) 5 3/4 (D) inches
- Weight: 9 pounds
- Material: Dual-layer ceramic coating, aluminum core, stainless steel handles
- Max temperature: 550°F
- Dishwasher-safe? No
How We Tested Roasting Pans
- The roasted chicken test. I roasted a whole (4- to 6-pound) chicken in each pan with 2 pounds of vegetables underneath the roasting rack. The chicken was roasted until cooked through, then removed (still on the rack) and vegetables transferred out of the pan. I looked for how well the chicken was browned, whether it was moist, and took note of how long it took to cook all the way through. I noted how well the vegetables were cooked, whether they were browned evenly, and if they fit easily under the rack.
- The gravy test. Once the pan was empty, I placed each roasting pan over 2 burners of my gas stove and made gravy in the pan. I first made a roux with a mixture of the drippings in the pan, butter, and flour, and then added broth and whisked to make a smooth chicken gravy. I noted how easy or difficult it was to make gravy in the pan, whether the pan heated evenly on the stovetop, if it suffered any damage from being exposed to the direct heat of the stove, and whether ingredients got caught in any spots inside the pan.
- The cleaning test. I washed each pan by hand after testing to determine how easy they were to clean.
Why You Should Trust Me as a Tester
I am a seasoned food editor who has been working in professional kitchens for almost 15 years. I have been cooking Thanksgiving dinner, including roasting turkeys of varying sizes in roasting pans, for over a decade. In addition to my work as a chef, I’m a writer who has been testing and reviewing kitchen products for years.
What Makes the Best Roasting Pan
- Even cooking. Despite the fact that the main thing being cooked in a roasting pan is typically not in contact with the roasting pan itself, even distribution of heat is still key to success. The material the pan is made of, its depth, and the height of the sides of the pan all affect how the food will cook.
- Wide, secure handles. Roasting pans are often loaded down with large, heavy food, like a turkey, a prime rib, or a ham. It’s important to be able to hold the pan securely and transfer it in and out of the oven, with oven mitts or kitchen towels protecting your hands.
- A well-designed rack. For most people a roasting pan is something that is mainly used for big, heavy roasts (think: Thanksgiving turkeys, Christmas lamb racks or prime rib roasts, and Easter hams). It’s crucially important, in my opinion, to be able to lift that large piece of meat out of the pan easily so that you can access the vegetables underneath and/or make gravy on the stovetop. A flat rack just doesn’t allow you to do that. Angled racks also hold food in place better than flat ones, which makes transferring the pan between oven, stovetop, and table feel more secure.
- A flat bottom. A lot of roasting pans have a narrow channel around the inside edge of the pan. The raised center directs fat and drippings away from the food roasting in the middle of the pan. However, this also creates a troublesome situation when attempting to whisk ingredients into a smooth gravy. The channel creates a spot for food to get caught, and makes whisking more difficult.
- Sturdy construction. As mentioned above, roasting pans are often full of heavy food. A good roasting pan should be up to the task of supporting your 20-pound turkey without buckling or flexing under its weight.
Other Roasting Pans We Tested
- All-Clad Stainless Steel Flared Roasting Pan.This pan performed very well in testing and only missed out on the top spot due to its flat rack, which made transferring the pan in and out of the oven feel less secure. If, however, a flat rack is not a deal-breaker for you, this is a great option.
- Circulon Nonstick Roasting Pan.This pan’s thin construction led to overly dark chicken and unevenly cooked vegetables. The bottom of the pan has a ridged circular pattern and a channel around the inner rim, which makes whisking gravy difficult.
Frequently Asked Questions
- What’s the difference between a baking pan and a roasting pan? Baking pans are smaller than roasting pans and can be many different shapes and sizes. They’re used for everything from baking cakes to casseroles to brownies. Roasting pans are much larger than baking pans and usually include a rack to elevate the food from the bottom of the pan. They are designed to hold large pieces of meat and sometimes accompaniments like vegetables.
- Does a roasting pan need a rack? A rack elevates the food from the bottom of the pan, which helps with heat circulation and prevents burning. While we prefer an angled rack over a flat one, a rack of any style is key to cooking food well in a roasting pan.
- How do you clean a roasting pan? A roasting pan is quite large and not a great candidate for the dishwasher if you’d like it to stand the test of time. Hand-washing with soap and water is recommended to preserve the finish on roasting pans — steel and nonstick alike. For stainless steel models like our overall winner, a good scrub with a cleaner designed for steel, like Barkeeper’s Friend with a soft scrubbing sponge should do the trick. For nonstick models, soap and water and a soft scrubbing sponge should be enough to get them clean.