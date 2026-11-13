Credit: Photo: Vicky Wasik; Food Styling: Olushola Wadley Credit: Photo: Vicky Wasik; Food Styling: Olushola Wadley

A roasting pan is one of those items in a home kitchen that might not get daily use, but is nevertheless a key piece of equipment for many home cooks. I only use my roasting pan once a year, but I use it to make arguably the main dish of the most important meal I’ll make all year: the Thanksgiving turkey. With that said, having a solid roasting pan — one that is sturdy, heats evenly, and is easy and secure to hold — is a non-negotiable in my kitchen.

Whether you’re cooking a holiday turkey, a prime rib, or even roasting off a sheet pan meal, a good roasting pan is key. To find the best of the best, I put five roasting pans through their paces and found three great options that will make reliable additions to your cookware collection for years to come.

Our Top Picks The Best Overall: Cuisinart MultiClad Pro 16” Roasting Pan ($159.95) This thoughtfully designed roaster hit all the marks: sturdy construction; even cooking; wide, comfortable handles; a flat bottom; and well-shaped rack. The Best on a Budget:Farberware 12”x16” Nonstick Roaster ($39.99) This heavy-gauge steel model has a strong rack with well-placed handles and a smooth nonstick surface that’s easy to clean; in our tests, it browned chicken beautifully. The Best Nonstick: Caraway Roasting Pan ($179, $215 ) A heavy-duty pan with a slick nonstick ceramic interior; this is the perfect choice if you’re looking for a stylish pan that doubles as serveware. Best Black Friday Deal: Get 15% off the Caraway Roasting Pan. Was $215, now $179.

The Best Overall: Cuisinart MultiClad Pro 16” Roasting Pan

Amazon

$160

Cuisinart’s MultiClad Pro roasting pan hit all of my criteria. It’s sturdy enough to hold a large, heavy roast; the large handles feel secure and comfortable to hold; and the flat bottom meant that making gravy in it was a breeze. The body of the pan is made from a core of aluminum surrounded by stainless steel. This is the same three-ply construction employed in good stainless steel skillets that enables steady, even heat transfer. Chicken roasted up golden and moist, and the vegetables roasted underneath were well-browned and cooked evenly.

The U-shaped rack boasts its own wide handles and is strong enough to support the weight of a large piece of meat on its own — allowing you to lift the meat out of the roaster in order to use the pan to make gravy on the stovetop. The rack has legs that elevated the food on the rack (in this case, a whole chicken) between 1 and 1 1/2 inches from the bottom of the pan. That’s a comfortable height that meant I didn’t have any trouble fitting vegetables underneath.

The pan itself is compatible with all stovetops, including induction. The riveted handles (once cooled from their time in the oven) stayed cool to the touch while on the stovetop, allowing me to steady the pan with my hand while making gravy — no oven mitt necessary.

FYI

This pan is on the heavier side at just over 7 1/2 pounds. Not a deal-breaker, but something to keep in mind if you’re planning on adding 20 pounds of turkey to it.

The handles feel secure, but they’re a bit narrower than some of the other pans I’ve tested.

Best for: Anyone looking for a durable, well-made roasting pan that distributes heat evenly, browns well, and works equally well in the oven and on the stovetop.

Specifications

Dimensions: 12 (W) x 19 (L) x 5 1/4 (D) inches

12 (W) x 19 (L) x 5 1/4 (D) inches Weight: 7 pounds, 11 ounces

7 pounds, 11 ounces Material: Aluminum core surrounded by stainless steel

Aluminum core surrounded by stainless steel Max temperature: 500°F

500°F Dishwasher-safe? No

The Best on a Budget: Farberware 12”x16” Nonstick Roaster

Target

$40

What's so great

Wide, secure handles

Browns food well

Well-designed rack

Inexpensive

Easy to clean

Good to know

Thinner construction than our overall winner

Ridge around the inner edge of the pan

This roaster from Farberware is a great option if you’re in need of a good-quality pan, but want to keep your wallet in mind. With not-too-high sides, a well-designed rack, and wide, secure handles, this pan performed very well in testing. This roaster is made of heavy-gauge steel with a nonstick coating; it’s a bit thinner than our overall winner, and the lack of three-ply construction meant it heated slightly unevenly. However, the chicken still came out golden and moist, while the vegetables tucked underneath were well-browned (although some were a bit darker than others).

The handles of the U-shaped rack sit at an elevated height, perpendicular to the handles of the pan itself, which makes it extremely easy to grab and lift out of the hot pan with oven-mitted hands without the roasting pan handles getting in the way. It has an almost completely flat bottom — there is a shallow ridge running around the edge, but it wasn’t deep enough for flour or other ingredients to get caught and hamper my gravy whisking in any significant way. The nonstick coating was an advantage when it was time to clean up, as it made hand-washing with soap and water a breeze.

FYI

Best for: If you’re looking for a good-quality roasting pan that doesn’t break the bank, this is a great option. It’s also a good choice if you’re in the market for something on the lighter side.

Specifications

Dimensions: 13 (W) x 17 (L) 5 (D) inches

13 (W) x 17 (L) 5 (D) inches Weight: 5 pounds, 5 ounces

5 pounds, 5 ounces Material: Heavy-gauge steel (with a nonstick coating), steel handles

Heavy-gauge steel (with a nonstick coating), steel handles Max temperature: 450°F

450°F Dishwasher-safe? No

The Best Nonstick: Caraway Roasting Pan

Caraway

$230 (was $255)

What's so great

Large enough for a large turkey or roast

Well-designed rack

Even cooking

Sturdy construction

Wide, ergonomic handles

Stylish

Compatible with all stovetops

Very easy to clean

Good to know

The heaviest model we tested

Cannot use metal utensils in this pan

If you’re specifically looking for a nonstick roasting pan, this model from Caraway is a great option. It heated evenly in testing, and produced a moist, well-browned chicken and well-cooked vegetables. The U-shaped rack is thoughtfully designed and sturdy enough to lift a heavy roast out of the pan without worry — although it sits a touch lower than I would like, which forced me to rearrange the vegetables underneath to get them to fit. The pan itself is sturdy and thick, if a bit heavy. The handles are wide and ergonomic, so I felt very secure lifting the pan in and out of the oven. It’s also worth noting that this is the smartest-looking pan we tested. With eight color options, it’s table-ready if you’re in the market for a pan that can double as serveware.

Making gravy in this pan was super easy. Its slick ceramic interior and flat bottom made scraping up fond short work. My one caveat with this one is that because of its nonstick coating, you can’t use metal utensils when cooking in it. I don’t own a silicone whisk, but I think it would be worth acquiring one to avoid scratching the Caraway pan’s ceramic surface. Cleanup could not have been easier, as the nonstick surface made even cooked-on detritus easy to wipe away with soap and water.

FYI

This is the heaviest pan we tested, coming in at 9 pounds.

The nonstick coating is super-slick and makes cleanup easy, but means you cannot use metal utensils in this pan.

Best for: Anyone looking for a sturdy nonstick roasting pan that’s super stylish.

Specifications

Dimensions: 13 (W) x 16 (L) 5 3/4 (D) inches

13 (W) x 16 (L) 5 3/4 (D) inches Weight: 9 pounds

9 pounds Material: Dual-layer ceramic coating, aluminum core, stainless steel handles

Dual-layer ceramic coating, aluminum core, stainless steel handles Max temperature: 550°F

550°F Dishwasher-safe? No

Credit: Photo: Vicky Wasik; Food Styling: Olushola Wadley Credit: Photo: Vicky Wasik; Food Styling: Olushola Wadley

How We Tested Roasting Pans

The roasted chicken test. I roasted a whole (4- to 6-pound) chicken in each pan with 2 pounds of vegetables underneath the roasting rack. The chicken was roasted until cooked through, then removed (still on the rack) and vegetables transferred out of the pan. I looked for how well the chicken was browned, whether it was moist, and took note of how long it took to cook all the way through. I noted how well the vegetables were cooked, whether they were browned evenly, and if they fit easily under the rack.

I roasted a whole (4- to 6-pound) chicken in each pan with 2 pounds of vegetables underneath the roasting rack. The chicken was roasted until cooked through, then removed (still on the rack) and vegetables transferred out of the pan. I looked for how well the chicken was browned, whether it was moist, and took note of how long it took to cook all the way through. I noted how well the vegetables were cooked, whether they were browned evenly, and if they fit easily under the rack. The gravy test. Once the pan was empty, I placed each roasting pan over 2 burners of my gas stove and made gravy in the pan. I first made a roux with a mixture of the drippings in the pan, butter, and flour, and then added broth and whisked to make a smooth chicken gravy. I noted how easy or difficult it was to make gravy in the pan, whether the pan heated evenly on the stovetop, if it suffered any damage from being exposed to the direct heat of the stove, and whether ingredients got caught in any spots inside the pan.

Once the pan was empty, I placed each roasting pan over 2 burners of my gas stove and made gravy in the pan. I first made a roux with a mixture of the drippings in the pan, butter, and flour, and then added broth and whisked to make a smooth chicken gravy. I noted how easy or difficult it was to make gravy in the pan, whether the pan heated evenly on the stovetop, if it suffered any damage from being exposed to the direct heat of the stove, and whether ingredients got caught in any spots inside the pan. The cleaning test. I washed each pan by hand after testing to determine how easy they were to clean.

Why You Should Trust Me as a Tester

I am a seasoned food editor who has been working in professional kitchens for almost 15 years. I have been cooking Thanksgiving dinner, including roasting turkeys of varying sizes in roasting pans, for over a decade. In addition to my work as a chef, I’m a writer who has been testing and reviewing kitchen products for years.

Credit: Photo: Vicky Wasik; Food Styling: Olushola Wadley Credit: Photo: Vicky Wasik; Food Styling: Olushola Wadley

What Makes the Best Roasting Pan

Wide, secure handles. Roasting pans are often loaded down with large, heavy food, like a turkey, a prime rib, or a ham. It’s important to be able to hold the pan securely and transfer it in and out of the oven, with oven mitts or kitchen towels protecting your hands.

Roasting pans are often loaded down with large, heavy food, like a turkey, a prime rib, or a ham. It’s important to be able to hold the pan securely and transfer it in and out of the oven, with oven mitts or kitchen towels protecting your hands. A well-designed rack. For most people a roasting pan is something that is mainly used for big, heavy roasts (think: Thanksgiving turkeys, Christmas lamb racks or prime rib roasts, and Easter hams). It’s crucially important, in my opinion, to be able to lift that large piece of meat out of the pan easily so that you can access the vegetables underneath and/or make gravy on the stovetop. A flat rack just doesn’t allow you to do that. Angled racks also hold food in place better than flat ones, which makes transferring the pan between oven, stovetop, and table feel more secure.

For most people a roasting pan is something that is mainly used for big, heavy roasts (think: Thanksgiving turkeys, Christmas lamb racks or prime rib roasts, and Easter hams). It’s crucially important, in my opinion, to be able to lift that large piece of meat out of the pan easily so that you can access the vegetables underneath and/or make gravy on the stovetop. A flat rack just doesn’t allow you to do that. Angled racks also hold food in place better than flat ones, which makes transferring the pan between oven, stovetop, and table feel more secure. A flat bottom. A lot of roasting pans have a narrow channel around the inside edge of the pan. The raised center directs fat and drippings away from the food roasting in the middle of the pan. However, this also creates a troublesome situation when attempting to whisk ingredients into a smooth gravy. The channel creates a spot for food to get caught, and makes whisking more difficult.

A lot of roasting pans have a narrow channel around the inside edge of the pan. The raised center directs fat and drippings away from the food roasting in the middle of the pan. However, this also creates a troublesome situation when attempting to whisk ingredients into a smooth gravy. The channel creates a spot for food to get caught, and makes whisking more difficult. Sturdy construction. As mentioned above, roasting pans are often full of heavy food. A good roasting pan should be up to the task of supporting your 20-pound turkey without buckling or flexing under its weight.

Other Roasting Pans We Tested

All-Clad Stainless Steel Flared Roasting Pan. This pan performed very well in testing and only missed out on the top spot due to its flat rack, which made transferring the pan in and out of the oven feel less secure. If, however, a flat rack is not a deal-breaker for you, this is a great option.

This pan performed very well in testing and only missed out on the top spot due to its flat rack, which made transferring the pan in and out of the oven feel less secure. If, however, a flat rack is not a deal-breaker for you, this is a great option. Circulon Nonstick Roasting Pan.This pan’s thin construction led to overly dark chicken and unevenly cooked vegetables. The bottom of the pan has a ridged circular pattern and a channel around the inner rim, which makes whisking gravy difficult.

Frequently Asked Questions