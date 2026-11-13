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Credit: Photo: Erik Bernstein; Prop Styling: Maya Borrero

Instant Pots have become a kitchen staple, making once-daunting tasks like pressure cooking inviting and offering myriad settings and uses in a single countertop appliance. These all-in-one appliances (or “multicookers”) offer an array of functions that can replace the stovetop pressure cooker, slow cooker, and rice cooker that might be cluttering your cupboards.

Higher-end models include specialized functions, such as yogurt making, sous vide, and even baking. Multicookers also excel at steaming fish, browning raw meat, cooking hot cereal, and hard-boiling eggs. You can even use one to help make Thanksgiving dinner!

Despite the many multicooker brands to choose from, Instant Pot remains one of the best-known. The wide range of Instant Pot models can be overwhelming, as the company rolls out ever more upgrades to beloved lines and updated versions with jazzy features. Whether you’re replacing an outdated model, downsizing (or upsizing) your current Instant Pot, or buying your first-ever multicooker, we have all the info you need.

Our Top Instant Pot Picks

Best Overall: Instant Pot Duo Plus 8QT Multi-Use Pressure Cooker ($159.99): With a full array of functions, easy-to-follow control panel, and well-designed pressure release system, the Duo Plus hits all of the high points at a mid-level price. It cooks small or large meals, and most components are dishwasher-safe.

Best Budget: Instant Pot Duo 6QT Multi-Use Pressure Cooker ($109.99): Instant Pot calls the Duo its “original all-in-one cooker,” and its functionality has stood up to the test of time. It remains a popular choice, holding fast against newer, often more expensive models.

Best for Small Kitchens: Instant Pot 4QT RIO Mini Multi-Cooker ($89.99): All the features in a smaller package make the Rio Mini ideal for tight spaces. It’s large enough to be useful and comes in standout colors.

Best Smart Cooker: Instant Pot Pro Plus 6QT Smart Multi-Cooker ($229.95): This Pro Plus smart model offers truly hands-off cooking, letting you control what’s happening inside the sealed cooker straight from your phone. Other advanced features and settings make this top-of-the-line multicooker worth the price tag.

Best Overall: Instant Pot Duo Plus 8QT Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

The Duo Plus line features several upgrades from Instant Pot’s classic model. The control panel contains a keep warm function, six standard cooking presets (pressure cook, slow cook, rice, steam, sauté, and yogurt), and adds sous vide and cake, which uses pressurized steam to bake cheesecake and more. A large, easy-to-turn control dial adjusts time, temperature, and settings. Other digital features include a cooking progress bar and a message bar with direct cooking instructions. Despite all of these options, the screen remains relatively easy to navigate.

Instant Pot has also quieted the steam release, upgrading it from the pressure release valve of older versions, and moved the vent to the opposite side of the release switch (read: farther from your fingers). The 8-quart size can make meals that serve six to eight people, and turn up to 1 1/2 gallons of milk into yogurt. A steaming rack and extra sealing ring extend its usefulness and lifetime. The removable stainless steel cooking pot, lid, and accessories can go straight in the dishwasher for effortless cleanup.

Best for: Everyone. The large-capacity, user-friendly Duo Plus can replace an array of appliances and tools in any kitchen, make meals large and small, and perform specialized tasks.

What's so great

Quick to pressurize

Quiet and well-designed steam release

Plenty of options for adjustments

Good to know

No handles for easy removal of the hot cooking pot

Specifications

Cooking functions: 9

9 Volume: 8 quarts

8 quarts Dimensions: 14 (H) x 14 1/2 (W) x 14 1/2 (L) inches

14 (H) x 14 1/2 (W) x 14 1/2 (L) inches Heating element: 1,200 watts

1,200 watts Warranty: 1 year limited

Best Budget: Instant Pot Duo 6QT Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

This 6-quart multicooker from the classic Duo line remains a workhorse in the kitchen at a lower price than upgrades with more bells and whistles. It handles loads of tasks, with seven cooking functions, including yogurt, and several pressure-cooking smart programs, like soup, meat or stew, beans, poultry, and porridge.

The control panel is all buttons and lights, with numerous options for adjustment. For example, if you’re pressure-cooking, you can shift the cooking time to match your recipe. You can also delay the start time so that a meal is ready when you walk in the door. The 6-quart size is ideal for feeding four to six people and is easier to store and less expensive than larger multicookers. Like many Instant Pot models, the lid and inner pot are dishwasher-safe.

Best for: Families that want to create meals easily and quickly without breaking the bank. Once you become familiar with the 6-quart Duo’s expansive features, it will become a reliable part of your cooking routine.

What's so great

Still popular years after release

Tried-and-tested performance

Reasonably priced

Good to know

Control panel feels busy

Steam vent sits close to the release switch

Specifications

Cooking functions: 7

7 Volume: 6 quarts

6 quarts Dimensions: 12 1/2 (H) x 12 (W) x 13 1/2 (L) inches

12 1/2 (H) x 12 (W) x 13 1/2 (L) inches Heating element: 1,000 watts

Best for Small Kitchens: Instant Pot 4QT RIO Mini Multi-Cooker

A multicooker can take up a lot of space in a tiny kitchen, but the 4-quart Rio Mini tucks right in. This Instant Pot is wide but shorter than larger models, making it easy to reach into and stir while sautéing. The squat little cooker is still large enough to be effective, pumping out three or four servings at a time, and has all of the essential functionality we’ve come to expect in multicookers.

Instant Pot has streamlined the control panel of this newer model, with labeled buttons for the six standard presets and icons for keep warm and other basic functions. The beginner-friendly design includes standard safety features, like an automatic lid lock — so that pressure has to be fully released before the lid can be opened — and automatic pressure and temperature control to keep both from skyrocketing. It also comes in multiple fun colors: choose from rosewater, truffle, salt, eucalyptus, or the classic black.

If you still have room for other appliances, Instant Pot has an entire Mini collection that extends to a standalone air fryer and a toaster oven with air fryer functions.

Best for: Small households and small kitchens. The 4-quart Rio Mini easily turns out single-serving meals, dinners for small families, and side dishes for bigger gatherings.

What's so great

Small yet versatile

Wide inner pot for searing

Easy-to-use control panel

Good to know

Less powerful than larger models

Specifications

Cooking functions: 7

7 Volume: 4 quarts

4 quarts Dimensions: 10 (H) x 14 (H) x 12 1/2 (L) inches

10 (H) x 14 (H) x 12 1/2 (L) inches Heating element: 800 watts

800 watts Warranty: 1 year limited

Best Smart Cooker: Instant Pot Pro Plus 6QT Smart Multi-Cooker

Instant Pot has wrapped many of its best features into this Pro Plus 6-quart multicooker. Then the company took it a step further by connecting the cooker to your phone, so you can monitor the process, make adjustments, and follow the app’s large collection of multicooker recipes.

The Pro Plus has two cooking functions found on few other models. NutriBoost simulates stirring inside the sealed unit when pressure cooking or steaming rice. This unit also brings back a canning function that was popular on some early multicookers; unfortunately, this has been shown to be unsafe by independent researchers and continues to be discouraged by food preservation experts, despite manufacturer claims.

Still, other upgrades make this smart model worth the price. From your phone, you can choose and save settings, track progress, and reset the timer while slow-cooking, or using the sous vide setting or pressure mode. The 3-ply stainless steel cooking pot has silicone handles so it’s easy to lift out while full for less messy serving.

Best for: Busy, tech-minded people who love smart appliances, and cooks who want pre-programmed recipes at their fingertips. Other high-end features sweeten the price of the 6-quart Pro Plus smart cooker.

What's so great

Remote access for ready-to-eat meals

Pre-programmed step-by-step recipes

Silicone handles on the cooking pot

Good to know

Expensive

Canning feature not recommended

Specifications

Cooking functions: 10

10 Volume: 6 quarts

6 quarts Dimensions: 13 (H) x 13 (W) x 13 (L) inches

13 (H) x 13 (W) x 13 (L) inches Heating element: 1,200 watts

1,200 watts Warranty: 1 year limited

Why You Should Trust Me

I have been a writer and editor for more than 25 years, with the last decade focused on food. I test and review kitchen products, write about cooking techniques and kitchen skills, develop recipes, teach cooking workshops, and work as a private chef. I also have decades of experience using pressure cookers and canning, and I’ve researched and tested various stovetop and digital cookers and canners.

Credit: Joe Lingeman; Food Styling: Cyd McDowell

What To Look For in an Instant Pot

Size: Smaller Instant Pots are lighter, easier to store, and usually less expensive, but larger ones feed more people and often come with more functions and versatility. For nightly meals, choose a cooker with a quart capacity that matches the number of people you plan to feed.

Smaller Instant Pots are lighter, easier to store, and usually less expensive, but larger ones feed more people and often come with more functions and versatility. For nightly meals, choose a cooker with a quart capacity that matches the number of people you plan to feed. Power: Larger and newer models often have higher wattage, allowing them to pressurize faster and sauté and sear with more heat.

Larger and newer models often have higher wattage, allowing them to pressurize faster and sauté and sear with more heat. Functions: Most Instant Pots perform the same basic functions, like pressure cooking, slow cooking, and steaming, but different models have different advanced functions, like sous vide and cake baking.

Most Instant Pots perform the same basic functions, like pressure cooking, slow cooking, and steaming, but different models have different advanced functions, like sous vide and cake baking. Controls: Instant Pot control panels vary in design, and some are more intuitive and informative than others. Some may have a learning curve until they become familiar and comfortable.

Instant Pot control panels vary in design, and some are more intuitive and informative than others. Some may have a learning curve until they become familiar and comfortable. Adaptability: Options that let you adjust time, temperature, and pressure when using presets help when steaming delicate fish, crisping vegetables, and slowly braising a chuck roast.

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