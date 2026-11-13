Credit: Courtesy of Butterball

It’s time (cue Mariah Carey): We’re almost at the biggest food holiday of the year, Thanksgiving. But as delicious as it is, the festive feast we celebrate with is a feat to pull together. And cooking the star of the show, the centerpiece turkey, can be a recipe for disaster (quite literally).

Thankfully, that’s where Butterball comes in. The brand has been helping home cooks for over 45 years through its Turkey Talk-Line, providing real-time support for whatever issues people are facing on and in the lead-up to the holiday. I got the chance to speak with one of its experts, Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Supervisor Gwendolyn Carlyle, who explained what it’s really like working on the frontlines for what will be her 14th year, how the talk-line came to be, plus the top mistakes people call in about and how to fix them.