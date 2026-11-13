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Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Joe Lingeman; Food Styling: Rachel Perlmutter; Kelli Foster; Spencer Richards

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This Thanksgiving, we’re stepping away from the overdone classics and having some fun with what we put on the table. That means we’re swapping dishes like sweet potato casserole for fondant sweet potatoes, and giving a traditional treat like bread pudding a delicious apple twist.

If you’re also looking to take things up a notch this year, look no further than this recipe roundup. I put together 12 of our favorite Thanksgiving recipes that are all Kitchn+ exclusives. Kitchn+ is our new premium way to experience the site with exciting perks like our print magazine, ad-free Cook Mode+, digital special issues, exclusive recipes, and more. If you’re not signed up yet, it’s never too late to join.

Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Vicky Wasik; Ryan Liebe; Food Stylist: Spencer Richards; Jason Schreiber; Rachel Perlmutter

1 / 12

Thanksgiving Margarita Recipe

Get your Thanksgiving party started right. Swap in cranberry juice and apple cider to add a festive fall touch to your favorite tequila cocktail.

2 / 12

Cowboy Stuffing Recipe

Give this Thanksgiving favorite a Southwest twist by adding in green chiles, jalapeño, and chili powder (all cowboy-approved ingredients).

3 / 12

Lemon-Cranberry Bars Recipe

After all the rich, heavy foods you might have piled onto your plate during the main act, it's time to finish things off with bit of sweetness and tartness. This dessert has everything classic lemon bars offer, but with a bright cranberry addition.

4 / 12

Rainbow Vegetable Gratin Recipe

There are a lot of sides on the table at Thanksgiving, but this rainbow veggie arrangement is all but guaranteed to steal the spotlight. It's creamy, cheesy, garlicky, and delicious!

5 / 12

Shepherd’s Mashed Potatoes Recipe

You'll never think mashed potatoes are boring again with this recipe for shepherd’s mashed potatoes. Mix egg yolks into the topping for a deep golden-brown color.

6 / 12

Harissa-Honey Glazed Carrots Recipe

These harissa- and honey-infused carrots have just the right balance of spicy, sweet, and tangy.

7 / 12

Thanksgiving Slaw Recipe

Nothing is better than a no-wilt, make-ahead salad on the busiest cooking day of the year.

8 / 12

Banana Pudding Delight Recipe

The classic Southern dessert deserves a spot at the dessert table between pecan and pumpkin pie. People will seriously be fighting for seconds!

9 / 12

Deviled Egg Dip Recipe

Deviled eggs are so many people's favorite appetizer, but they can quickly turn into a tedious, lengthy process. Instead, turn the classic bites into an easy, delicious dip with creamy labneh.

10 / 12

Tear & Share Garlic Bread Rolls Recipe

You always need a dinner roll on the Thanksgiving table, so why not serve these soft and tender ones filled with garlicky flavor in every bite?

11 / 12

Fondant Sweet Potatoes Recipe

Say goodbye to sweet potato casserole and hello to fondant sweet potatoes this year. These are super-buttery and tender; they'll steal the show!

12 / 12

Apple Bread Pudding Recipe

Traditional bread pudding meets apple pie filling to spice up the dessert options. This can even be made a day in advance to keep the day stress-free.

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