15 Dump-and-Bake Dinners to Make on Busy Weeknights

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Some nights dinner can seem like a real hassle. But you still need to get something on the table. Don’t fret — these dump-and-bake recipes are perfect for those busy weeknights when you simply can’t put in much effort and don’t have a make-ahead dinner read to go. All of them are hands-off and practically cook on their own, thanks to the trusty oven.

From a chicken and rice casserole that comes together with a can of cream of mushroom soup to crispy sheet pan gnocchi loaded with roasted veggies, here are 15 easy dump-and-bake dinners that anyone can cook.

Credit: Photo: Ryan Liebe; Food Styling: Janette Zepeda

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Dump Chicken Pot Pie

This dump chicken pot pie comes together with just four store-bought ingredients and one casserole dish. Could it be any easier?

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Chicken and Rice Casserole with Cream of Mushroom Soup

For this classic cheesy, comforting casserole, simply dump chicken, cream of mushroom soup, and rice into a dish and let it bake.

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Sheet Pan Salmon with Tomatoes and Green Beans

Tender salmon fillets, juicy tomatoes, and snappy green beans roast together on a sheet pan for a fast and flavorful weeknight dinner.

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Baked Feta Pasta

This easy recipe, inspired by the TikTok-famous feta pasta, features burst cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, lemon zest, basil, and a creamy feta sauce. We see why it went viral.

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One-Pan Meatballs & Rice

Stir uncooked rice, your favorite marinara sauce, and thawed frozen spinach in a skillet or baking dish. Then dump in a bag of frozen store-bought meatballs, let it bake, and dinner is ready in no time.

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Sheet Pan Sausage and Vegetables

Just throw sausage and veggies on a sheet pan for this ridiculously simple dinner.

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Broccoli Cheese Casserole

This classic broccoli casserole topped with buttery Ritz crackers is bound to be a family favorite.

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Crispy Sheet Pan Gnocchi and Veggies

You don't even have to boil the dumplings for this foolproof and flavor-packed one-pan dinner. Simply let the oven do all the work for you.

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No-Peek Chicken Casserole

Combining onion soup mix and cream of chicken soup in a pan makes this chicken dish both delightfully simple and incredibly flavorful. Plus, it cooks untouched for about 45 minutes so you can get on with other to-dos.

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One-Pan Caprese Baked Chicken

This one-pan dinner has it all — juicy chicken, burst tomatoes, and melted mozzarella — and it cooks in under 30 minutes.

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Sheet Pan Greek Chicken

The sauce at the bottom of the sheet pan, loaded with flavor from lemon zest and juice, garlic, olive oil, and seasonings, is everything in this super-juicy chicken recipe that's easy enough for a weeknight.

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Sheet Pan Chili Garlic Roasted Shrimp and Broccoli

This easy dump dinner is flavored with a combination of soy sauce and ginger and amped up with just one simple addition: chili garlic sauce.

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One-Pan White Fish with Tomatoes and Capers

This totally satisfying one-pan fish dinner comes together with minimal prep and hands-off cooking. You'll definitely want to add it to your repertoire.

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Sheet Pan Gnocchi with Sausage and Peppers

This foolproof dinner comes together with just 3-ingredients. The gnocchi and bell peppers become spicy and garlicky when joined with the sausage — not to mention crispy and tender in the heat of the oven.

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Tomato-Basil Chicken and Rice

This chicken and rice dinner couldn't be easier. The rice bakes right in the oven in plenty of chicken broth while the chicken cooks on top of it for this flavor-packed meal.