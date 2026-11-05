Move Over Chicken Parm: I’m Making This Easy One-Pan Meal Instead

Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Food Styling: Janette Zepeda Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Food Styling: Janette Zepeda

Why You’ll Love Our Chicken Pomodoro It’s simple, but packed with flavor. Pomodoro sauce typically has minimal ingredients, throwing the bright flavor of tomatoes into the spotlight. This recipe proves you can create bold flavors from just a handful of ingredients.

Pomodoro sauce typically has minimal ingredients, throwing the bright flavor of tomatoes into the spotlight. This recipe proves you can create bold flavors from just a handful of ingredients. Weeknight-friendly. This recipe is cooked in one skillet and requires minimal chopping, making it perfect for any night when you need dinner fast.

Every summer I look forward to tomatoes from my garden and the abundance of farmers markets bursting with different shapes, sizes, and colors of the gorgeous fruit (it’s fine if you consider it a vegetable; tomato, tom-ah-to). As peak tomato season fades, my cravings don’t stop. That’s when I turn to tomato recipes, like this chicken pomodoro, that work year-round.

Inspired by classic pomodoro sauce, this one-skillet dinner turns cherry tomatoes, a flavorful choice even in the dead of winter, into a quick, bright sauce that enlivens mild chicken breasts. To keep the sauce tomato-forward, it’s lightly flavored with garlic and basil, but you could also add a sprinkle of chili flakes for heat or oregano for a complementary herbal note. Topping the chicken with fresh mozzarella gives the dish chicken Parmesan vibes, but in a much lighter way.

Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Food Styling: Janette Zepeda Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Food Styling: Janette Zepeda

Straight from Our Recipe Tester

Credit: Christine Gallary Credit: Christine Gallary

“This was like a lighter, fresher take on chicken Parmesan. I liked the bright flavors in the sauce, and the little bit of butter really brought it all together with some richness. I took the chicken out of the pan, tossed half a pound of cooked pasta in the sauce, and served it alongside. No complaints at the dinner table from my family!” —Christine, October 2026

Why You Should Trust Me

With over 15 years of experience as a professional recipe developer for national print and digital outlets, I have learned how to create recipes that are easy to follow, quick and simple to make, and don’t skimp on flavor, like this skillet dinner. Chicken recipes in particular have been a huge part of my recipe career because chicken is an affordable, versatile, and crowd-pleasing protein that can be spiced and sauced in countless ways. That means I know how to give this lean protein a boost of flavor without overcooking it, because dry, tough chicken is a no-go in my world.

Key Ingredients in Chicken Pomodoro

Chicken: Boneless, skinless chicken breasts turn this skillet of saucy tomatoes into a meal. To get a good portion size, it’s best to halve larger pieces of chicken versus buying thin-sliced chicken breasts. Those are typically pounded into large, flat cutlets, and 4 wouldn’t fit in a skillet at once.

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts turn this skillet of saucy tomatoes into a meal. To get a good portion size, it’s best to halve larger pieces of chicken versus buying thin-sliced chicken breasts. Those are typically pounded into large, flat cutlets, and 4 wouldn’t fit in a skillet at once. Cherry tomatoes: These little round tomatoes are the best type of tomato for this recipe because of their thin skin and flavorful, juicy interior. They’re also easy to find year-round, so you can make this recipe any time you want.

These little round tomatoes are the best type of tomato for this recipe because of their thin skin and flavorful, juicy interior. They’re also easy to find year-round, so you can make this recipe any time you want. Garlic: Fresh garlic is one of the few traditional seasonings for pomodoro sauce, so you bet I was going to include it. To keep its sharpness, I add it to the skillet with the tomatoes rather than sautéing it first, which mellows the taste.

Fresh garlic is one of the few traditional seasonings for pomodoro sauce, so you bet I was going to include it. To keep its sharpness, I add it to the skillet with the tomatoes rather than sautéing it first, which mellows the taste. Basil: Basil leaves are a wonderful garnish, but I also love the ease of tossing a whole sprig of basil into a sauce so it can perfume the dish as it bubbles away. Herb stems have so much flavor, so even if you have some without leaves, don’t toss them!

Basil leaves are a wonderful garnish, but I also love the ease of tossing a whole sprig of basil into a sauce so it can perfume the dish as it bubbles away. Herb stems have so much flavor, so even if you have some without leaves, don’t toss them! Butter: I learned from some amazing Italian chefs that butter in tomato sauce is totally legit, and it’s an essential part of Marcella Hazan’s legendary tomato sauce. Here, a small amount goes a long way to add a touch of silky richness to the sauce and balance the natural tang of fresh tomatoes.

I learned from some amazing Italian chefs that butter in tomato sauce is totally legit, and it’s an essential part of Marcella Hazan’s legendary tomato sauce. Here, a small amount goes a long way to add a touch of silky richness to the sauce and balance the natural tang of fresh tomatoes. Mozzarella: Fresh mozzarella can be too wet for some recipes, but here it works perfectly, blanketing the chicken and enhancing the dish’s saucy base. For a more rustic look, you can tear the cheese instead of slicing it.

How to Make Chicken Pomodoro

Brown the chicken. Halve 2 large boneless chicken breasts crosswise, then season both sides with salt and pepper. Cook in olive oil in a large skillet until well-browned on both sides, but not fully cooked through. Transfer to a plate. Start cooking the sauce. Stir in about 3/4 of the halved tomatoes, some minced garlic, and a sprig of fresh basil, coating them in the remaining oil and gently scraping up any browned bitson the bottom of the skillet as the tomatoes release liquid. Add broth and simmer. Stir in chicken broth and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the tomatoes break down, and the sauce thickens slightly. Add more tomatoes and return the chicken to the sauce. Stir in another handful of halved tomatoes and a pat of butter. Nestle the chicken pieces into the sauce, top with cheese, cover, and simmer for a few minutes. Finish with cheese and basil. Uncover the skillet and simmer until the cheese is melted, the chicken is cooked through, and the sauce has thickened. Remove from the heat and top with fresh, torn basil.

Helpful Swaps

Start with smaller chicken breasts. If you have small boneless, skinless chicken breasts (around 6 ounces each) you can skip halving them and cook them whole.

If you have small boneless, skinless chicken breasts (around 6 ounces each) you can skip halving them and cook them whole. Lighten up on the cheese. For a less cheesy meal, replace the sliced mozzarella with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan or skip the cheese entirely and top more generously with basil.

For a less cheesy meal, replace the sliced mozzarella with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan or skip the cheese entirely and top more generously with basil. Try a different herb. Fresh oregano is an excellent sub for basil if you are out. Add fresh leaves sparingly as a garnish; they’re more intense than basil.

Fresh oregano is an excellent sub for basil if you are out. Add fresh leaves sparingly as a garnish; they’re more intense than basil. Make it extra-creamy. If you are craving penne alla vodka, you can give this dish a similar richness by adding heavy cream instead of broth when adding the second batch of tomatoes. Start with 1/4 cup, taste, and adjust from there to your liking.

Storage and Make-Ahead Tips

Pomodoro is a quick-cooking sauce, so it’s best to make it fresh, but there are some make-ahead aspects that can trim a few minutes off the prep. Slice the tomatoes and chicken breasts up to 1 day in advance and store them separately in airtight containers in the refrigerator.

If you want to make this a freezer-friendly meal, cook it all the way through, leaving the cheese off the chicken. Freeze the sauce and chicken in separate freezer-proof containers, thaw overnight in the refrigerator, then assemble and rewarm, covered, in a skillet, topping with cheese in the last few minutes.

What to Serve with Chicken Pomodoro

Chicken Pomodoro Recipe

Chicken breasts cooked in a light garlicky sauce made with fresh cherry tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Prep time 10 minutes

Cook time 25 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts (1 1/2 to 2 pounds)

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 pounds cherry or grape tomatoes (3 pints or 4 cups), halved and divided

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 sprig fresh basil, plus more for garnish

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced into 1/4-inch-thick rounds

Instructions

Slice 2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts in half crosswise to make 4 thinner pieces. Pat dry with paper towels. Season with 1 teaspoon of the kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the black pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the chicken in a single, tight layer and cook until golden-brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate (the chicken will not be cooked through). Reduce the heat to medium. Add three-quarters of the halved cherry tomatoes (3 cups), 2 minced garlic cloves, 1 fresh basil sprig, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally and scraping up any bits from the bottom of the skillet, until the tomatoes start to soften and become juicy, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in 1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth and simmer until the sauce thickens and the tomatoes have collapsed, about 5 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes and 1 tablespoon unsalted butter until the butter melts. Return the chicken to the skillet, nestling it into the sauce. Pour in any accumulated juices on the plate. Top the chicken with 4 ounces sliced fresh mozzarella cheese. Cover and simmer for 3 minutes. Uncover and simmer until the sauce thickens slightly, 3 to 4 minutes more. Garnish with torn fresh basil leaves.

Recipe Notes

General tip: The halved chicken pieces will inevitably be a little thicker at one end than the other, and that’s totally fine, but if there is a big difference (more than 1/2 inch), take a moment and flatten the thicker end slightly with a meat mallet or rolling pin to even it out.

Substitutions

Instead of chicken broth, use low-sodium vegetable broth or even water (although if using water, you’ll want to add an extra pinch of salt to make up for the sodium in canned broth).

Fresh mozzarella offers a lightly creamy taste that doesn’t dominate the tomatoes, but if all you have is low-moisture mozzarella cheese, you can use that. Top the chicken with 1 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese or 1 slice per piece of chicken.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 4 days. Reheat the chicken in sauce, covered, in the microwave or in a 350°F oven until the tomatoes bubble and the chicken is warmed through. I like to top the chicken as it warms with a bit more cheese for a fresh, creamy bite, but it’s not essential.