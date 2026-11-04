Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Food Styling: Janette Zepeda

Zhuzh up store-bought items in an exciting way. Using refrigerated pizza dough, sliced deli ham and cheese, and everything bagel spice cuts down on prep time.

My baked ham and cheese pinwheels take an epic sandwich combination and roll it into a savory appetizer. They are perfect for a party — especially because their preparation is as streamlined as it gets. These pinwheels use convenience items in all the right ways to achieve a sum that is greater than its parts. Refrigerated pizza crust is stretched by hand before cream cheese, cheddar, and ham are laid on thick. Roll the dough into a log, then slice into pieces to reveal a spiral of goodness inside. Brush a honey-mustard butter spiked with everything bagel spice over the rolls before baking for a sweet, golden finish. Equally as delicious served warm as they are at room temperature, they’re the perfect snack for game day, tailgates, or any holiday spread.