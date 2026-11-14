KEY WEST — The Monroe County Commission on Tuesday will consider earmarking $800,000 in tourist development tax funds for security upgrades at Florida Keys Marathon International Airport after a federal Small Community Air Service Development grant application was denied earlier this year.

The meeting is set for 9 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Harvey Government Center.

Airport security work, including an Airport Access Control System, is necessary to clear the way for a return of commercial air service to the Middle Keys airport.

Earlier this year, the commission approved an $11 million plan to prepare the facility, with funding relying heavily on federal and local investments, including $8 million from the FAA for terminal modifications, $1 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s SCASD program as well as county and local matches. The county intends to reapply for SCASD.

The Monroe County Tourist Development Council and District Advisory Committee III have recommended using unappropriated DAC III funds to support the access control project so the airport can meet federal security requirements.

The commission previously directed staff to budget $500,000 in tourist tax funds in fiscal year 2026-2027 as part of the required local match.

The commercial push follows roughly $40 million in recent capital improvements at the general aviation airport — about $37 million funded through grants or private tenants — including a $2.2 million terminal roof, a $5 million private fuel farm by Million Air and $1 million in hurricane-impact doors and windows.

The commission will also vote to approve a new residential building permit allocation category for market-rate workforce housing and a distribution plan for 657 new allocations issued by the state.

In July, commissioners approved code amendments in order to distribute the 657 residential building permit allocations through July 2036, with most aimed at local workers. The county proposed a market-rate workforce housing category intended to direct roughly 80% of allocations to property owners who earn at least 70% of their income as Monroe County workforce members.

The July schedule, however, included only market-rate workforce and regular market-rate allocations, prompting objections from the state over the lack of affordable set-asides.

The Florida Department of Commerce said the proposed amendments did not adequately reserve new residential allocations for affordable housing and failed to justify allowing previously issued early evacuation units in coastal high-hazard “velocity zones.”

The state oversees Keys growth to ensure timely hurricane evacuation and protect local resources.

In response, county planning staff last month recommended, and the commission approved, leaving in place the county’s prohibition on building affordable housing in designated V-zones — coastal areas at higher risk of storm surge — and revising the 10-year release of housing permits so that 5%, or 33 of the 657 allocations, are deed-restricted affordable units.

Commissioners also will be asked Tuesday to approve a revised 2026 U.S. 1 Arterial Travel Time and Delay Study, which found a countywide median travel speed of 46 mph. If speeds drop below 45 mph, the county must impose additional development limits.

The commission has scheduled at 9:50 a.m. update from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about its plan to remove invasive reptiles from public lands in South Florida, including Monroe County.

FWC notified the county of the new removal program in 2025 and contracted with a qualified vendor in October 2026 to remove green iguanas, spiny-tailed iguanas and Argentine black and white tegus.

The Monroe County Land Steward will coordinate FWC’s efforts on Monroe County lands. FWC’s estimated budget is $2 million for all of South Florida. The program has no cost to the county.

Additionally, the commission is scheduled to select a new honorary mayor and mayor pro tem for the year. Commissioners Michelle Lincoln and David Rice currently serve as mayor and mayor pro tem, respectively.