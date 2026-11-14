MARATHON — Marathon City Councilwoman Debbie Struyf was handed the mayor’s gavel Tuesday by outgoing Mayor Lynny Del Gaizo, who shifted into Struyf’s former vice mayor role during the council’s annual leadership selection.

Following a motion nominating Councilwoman Robyn Still that failed to pass, Councilman Kenny Matlock nominated Struyf for the mayor’s post, and the motion passed 4-1, with Councilman Lynn Landry in the minority.

Struyf, in turn, suggested Matlock for the vice mayor post, but he declined. Struyf then nominated Del Gaizo, who accepted the nomination, which passed 5-0.

The council also finalized legal leadership changes, promoting Alli Heller to city attorney to replace Steve Williams, who became city manager in September. Heller, who has practiced law since 2018, previously served as assistant city attorney. Her contract includes a $185,000 annual base salary, standard benefits and contribution equal to 10% of salary to a deferred compensation plan.

The council resumed discussion from an Oct. 27 special call meeting when staff was directed to pursue a 10-year, third-party audit of the issuance of transferable building rights, or TBRs, due to longstanding complaints about inconsistent application treatment and after the state curtailed Marathon’s local permit authority in 2022.

Williams informed the council Tuesday he had contacted The Corradino Group consultants regarding the audit and asked the council to define the parameters of the review, prompting lengthy discussion.

The council ultimately agreed to broaden the audit to focus on the Planning and Building Department and the issuance TBRs, as well as the Code Compliance Department’s issuance of red tags over the past 10 years.

In February 2022, the state issued a notice of violation to Marathon and rescinded a 17-year agreement after the city transferred residential development rights to the Boat Works housing project from live-aboard vessels off the property, which was an unprecedented action.

A replacement agreement between the state and Marathon restored local approval of certain permits but required the city to submit complete documentation to the state for permits involving large projects and for TBRs, new residential or commercial buildings.

Permits typically face a 30-day appeal period before work can start. If state approval is required, an additional 45 days may be added before a permit becomes effective, much to the chagrin of contractors and property owners.

It remains uncertain at this time whether the findings of the audit could be used to justify restoring Marathon’s broader permitting authority.

In other action, council members joined Marathon Fire Rescue Chief Shana Rogers in celebrating the 20-year careers of Capt. Daniel Murciano and Driver Engineer Edwin Marquez with the department.

Council workshops in November and December were canceled, while the next council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8.