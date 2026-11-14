Closing out a third consecutive playoff season, the Key West High football team ran into a Bishop Verot that proved every bit as formidable as its reputation, as the Vikings scored touchdowns on their first seven offensive possessions, building an insurmountable lead before rolling to a 47-7 victory versus the Conchs in an FHSAA Region 4-3A quarterfinal on Friday, Nov. 13, in Fort Myers.

Bishop Verot’s balanced, no-huddle attack kept Key West on its heels throughout the night as the Vikings quarterback completed all nine of his passes for 138 yards and a touchdown, while the ground attack powered the victory with four rushing touchdowns.

The Conchs (4-7 overall) had an opportunity to make the game competitive early, putting together a promising drive after falling behind 14-0. A 36-yard run helped move Key West inside Bishop Verot’s 30-yard line, but a fumble ended the possession without points.

The missed opportunity quickly became a turning point.

Bishop Verot answered with another touchdown, then recovered an onside kick and scored again, turning what could have been a 14-7 game into a 28-0 deficit in a matter of possessions.

The Vikings continued to dictate the pace, executing their no-huddle offense while finding success both on the ground and through the air. Their efficiency left the Conchs with few opportunities to slow the momentum.

Key West finally broke through in the second half, putting together a scoring drive to avoid the shutout. Kamani Portier provided the highlight, catching a 1-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. Portier finished with two receptions and a touchdown.

Bishop Verot’s defense otherwise kept Key West from finding much rhythm, and the Vikings added to their advantage while maintaining control of the game.

The loss ended a campaign in which Key West navigated a difficult district schedule, with six teams the Conchs faced qualifying for the state playoffs.

Although the result fell short of expectations, the program reached the playoffs for the third consecutive season for the first time since the 1970s. It marked only the second time in school history that the Conchs had accomplished that feat.