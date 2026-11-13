The holidays sparkle with island-inspired seasonal magic as Key West Holiday Fest officially kicks off on Thanksgiving eve, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. For a full month, the island city delights with seaport spectacles, lively markets, enchanting concerts, performances, parades and cherished traditions — all infused with unmistakable Conch Republic charm. Here’s a sampling of what’s in store:

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 5 p.m.: Join in the magic of the official lighting of the 21st Annual Key West Harbor Walk of Lights at the Key West Historic Seaport, featuring the lighting of three spectacular themed Christmas trees, a lighted children’s march, holiday music and treats, Santa and Mrs. Claus, merry elves, and lots more.

Music begins at 5 p.m. at the Greene and Elizabeth St. Plaza, with the giant Fishing Buoy Christmas tree located there illuminated at 6 p.m.

6:15 p.m. brings a Lighted Children’s March down Lazy Way Lane to the lighting of the William St. Nautical tree at 6:30pm. At 7 p.m. the famous Key West Lobster Trap tree, located where Margaret St. meets Old Lands End Village, will be illuminated. Attendees are invited to bring a toy to contribute to the Cheryl Cates Toy Drive.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, through New Year’s Eve, the Key West Harbor Walk of Lights at the Historic Seaport Celebrates its 21st Annual Key West “Bight” Before Christmas. Revel in an enchanting wonderland of light-bedecked palm trees, Christmas trees, ships, shops, restaurants and watering holes, dazzlingly decorated for the holiday season from Lazy Way Lane at the Green Street Plaza to the Ferry Terminal at Grinnell Street.

Saturday, Nov. 21 through Christmas Eve, the MARC annual Christmas tree lot: Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, holiday accessories, ornaments, and wonderful locally produced gifts. More than 1,500 trees travel from North Carolina to Key West and are available until they run out or Christmas Eve, whichever comes first. 1401 Seminary Street.

Friday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza at the Truman Waterfront Park: Discover unique art, original jewelry, handcrafted cards, tropical home décor, specialty foods, local produce, orchids and plants, and treasures made with heart by Florida Keys artists, crafters, and mom-and-pop businesses.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Holiday Makers Market at The Studios of Key West: Every floor of the landmark TSKW building will offer delights and enchantment, from Christmas music and twinkling projections, treasures offered by local artists and artisans, a bar serving up holiday cheer, and more. 533 Eaton Street.

Sunday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., Händel’s “Messiah” concert performance at Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton Street.

Monday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m., City of Key West Tree Lighting Ceremony at Bayview Park, 1320 Truman Avenue, with a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Tuesday, Dec. 1, The ReMARCable Decorated Table Top Tree and Wreath Auction, 5:30pm preview; 7 p.m. live auction: Presented by First Horizon Foundation and hosted by DJ Sanaris at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 13th Annual POSH (Paws Often Steal Hearts) Florida Keys SPCA Fundraiser, 6-9:30 p.m.: a gala event at Key West’s Audubon House featuring Vintage Remix Orchestra’s 20-piece band, raffles, food and drinks, and a silent auction.

December, 2-17, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” at the Waterfront Playhouse, 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6 with a Santa after-party; 7:30 pm all other dates. Waterfront Playhouse is transformed into a 1940s radio studio, complete with live Foley effects, a jazz trio, and original jingles created for local Key West businesses. A playful, inventive reimagining of a beloved story that celebrates both theatrical craft and the spirit of the season.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 6:00-8:00pm, 21st Annual Pet Pictures with Santa, hosted by All Animal Clinic: Pack up Fifi, Fido, and the family and delight in Pet Pictures with Santa at the nautical Christmas tree at the foot of William Street at the Key West Historic Seaport. For a $25 donation you’ll receive a professional high-resolution digital image. Benefits the Boys & Girls Club of the Keys.

December, 3-7, Nutcracker Key West, Sat./Sun. 1:00pm; Thurs./Fri., Sun/Mon 7:00pm: Sugarplum fairies trade tutus for sea fans, and the battle between the mice and the soldiers takes on a whole new flavor. Some 200 local children and adults and 16 professional dancers from The Tallahassee Ballet will join together in 2026 to produce this outstanding historical recreation of Key West’s enchanting version of the Nutcracker ballet at the Tennessee Williams Theatre.