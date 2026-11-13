The city of Key West expects to begin continuous monitoring of its nearshore waters in January, following a new round of competitive bidding to select a contractor for the work.

Commissioner Mark Rossi raised the issue during the City Commission’s latest meeting, calling water quality monitoring “the most crucial thing that concerns our community” and asking City Manager Brian L. Barroso for an update on the city’s progress.

Barroso said the city has acquired the necessary equipment and budgeted funds for continuous monitoring throughout Key West. However, the city had to issue a new request for proposals rather than expand its existing contract with Stantec, the engineering firm currently working on the city’s water quality assessment.

Barroso explained that another company had included continuous monitoring in its original bid but was not selected. City attorneys subsequently advised that the city would need to solicit new proposals for that work.

The new request for proposals has been released, Barroso said, with a recommendation for selecting a monitoring contractor expected to come before the commission in January. Continuous monitoring could begin that month, following commission approval.

Rossi emphasized the urgency of the project.

“This is of great importance to the entire community here, and time is of the essence,” Rossi said. “I’m going to hold your feet to the fire and make sure that we start off the new year of 2027 with some type of water quality monitoring.”

Alison Higgins, the city’s resiliency manager, said monitoring is already underway in Key West Harbor to establish baseline conditions.

“The bigger, wider picture is we’re looking across the entirety of our nearshore waters,” Higgins said.

She said Stantec is scheduled to present its findings to the commission in December, including an assessment of areas where water quality problems have been identified and areas where conditions appear satisfactory.

The presentation will also include preliminary recommendations for addressing potential problems.

“They’re going to be presenting to you in December on what they have found with the data that we have thus far, where we know there are issues, where we know there aren’t issues,” Higgins said.

The consultants will also offer potential solutions and seek guidance from the commission before developing more detailed recommendations.

Rossi asked whether the city’s monitoring efforts include locations beyond Key West Harbor, specifically mentioning Mount Trashmore, White Street Pier, Key West Bight and Garrison Bight.

Higgins confirmed that those areas are being considered as part of the broader assessment.

“The marinas have been doing great,” she said.

Water quality testing is already conducted by several agencies and research institutions throughout the waters surrounding Key West. According to the city’s website, existing programs include quarterly testing by Florida International University, periodic testing by the Florida Department of Health and ongoing monitoring at city-owned marinas.

The city also conducts testing for bacteria, dissolved oxygen, nutrients and other water quality indicators. Additional research projects are examining conditions in Key West Harbor, near beaches and around Mount Trashmore. The proposed expanded monitoring program would build on those efforts by providing more comprehensive information about conditions in the city’s nearshore waters.

Higgins added that the College of the Florida Keys is nearing completion of its data collection around Mount Trashmore, where she has heard of no unusual findings.

Beach water quality remains a concern, however.

“We know that there’s a beach issue,” Higgins said. “That’s going to be one of the bigger ones we bring in front of you to try to figure out what is the beach issue. What critter is it that shuts down our beaches? But otherwise, we’re looking really good.”

As of press time, the Florida Department of Health’s Healthy Beaches Program has tested and rated the enterococci level at all Key West beaches as “good” or “moderate.” It operates independently of the city’s water quality monitoring and tests every two weeks. The testing measures indications of fecal contamination and associated health risks;

Information about existing water quality programs is available on the city website page dedicated to water quality monitoring, where anyone can see updated information by visiting https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov/1187/Resources-for-Florida-Keys-Nearshore-Water

Rossi also asked whether the city would make monitoring results available to the public through its website.

Higgins confirmed that each phase of the work will produce a technical report that will be posted online. The city can also publish a timeline showing when additional reports and findings are expected.

Commissioner Chris Massicotte thanked Rossi for raising the issue and urged the administration to move ahead without further delays.

“We want the city manager to carry this out. No more foot dragging. We want to move forward,” Massicotte said.

“I think the previous commission had some reservations about water quality testing. This is a new commission, and we want to move full speed ahead.”

Mayor Sam Kaufman agreed, emphasizing that the city’s monitoring program should include beaches and stormwater outfall areas.

“What we’re looking for also is continuous water quality monitoring at the beaches, at the outflow areas,” Kaufman told Higgins. “So if that’s not what Stantec is recommending, I’d like to know why not and what the alternatives are.”

Kaufman also asked staff to identify potential funding sources, including grants, to help cover the costs of expanded monitoring.

“The other thing I think we’re going to want to know is about funding and what grant opportunities you’re looking at in order to fund these things, because we know where we stand with our budget,” Kaufman said.

In a related item during the meeting, the Commission unanimously approved a resolution urging state and federal environmental regulators to take action over concerns that wastewater from shallow injection wells on Stock Island may be entering the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The resolution cites evidence presented by Friends of the Lower Keys suggesting that wastewater from wells operated by K W Resort Utilities Corp. is reaching nearby surface waters.

The measure calls on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Florida Department of Environmental Protection and sanctuary officials to pursue corrective action to prevent wastewater from reaching surrounding marine waters.

Similar problems led to the installation of a deep injection well at the Cudjoe Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility in 2015. Marathon is also installing a deep injection well after wastewater from some shallow disposal wells was documented reaching surface waters.