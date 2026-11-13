A 44-year-old Key West man was in the water near his anchored boat off Key Haven Boat Ramp at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2026, when he reported he was bit on the foot by a shark.

The victim, Leo Barry, identified the possible shark as a bull shark. He was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island by Monroe County Fire Rescue with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Man arrested for illegal lobster

Lower Keys Marine Deputy Luis Guiardinu was on patrol at approximately 3 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2026, off Bahia Honda State Park when he observed Kevin Arnold Karge, 61, of Arcadia, Florida diving and harvesting lobster.

Karge stated he caught six lobsters but was found in possession of seven. Karge threw one of the lobster back into the water from the parking lot, stating it was an “escape artist and must have ran off.” Karge was taken to jail for possession of over-the-limit lobster and tampering with evidence.