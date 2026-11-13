The City of Key West and Friends Of The AIDS Memorial will observe World AIDS Day on Tuesday, Dec. 1, with a march gathering at City Hall at 1300 White Street at 4 p.m. to the Key West AIDS Memorial at Edward B. Knight Pier.

A ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. with guest speaker Mayor Sam Kaufman and a poem read by Key West Poet Laureate Arida Wright.

Members of the World AIDS Memorial board and others will read aloud every name on the Key West World AIDS Memorial, starting during the march and concluding just before the ceremony. This year eifght names will be inscribed and added to the Memorial.

“It is important to mark World AIDS Day in Key West as our community was devastated by the epidemic in the 80s and 90s and we remember and read all the names of people who have passed from complications due to the AIDS or lived with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.” said Friends of the Key West AIDS Memorial Board President Larry Blackburn.

The public is invited to join the march at City Hall and attend the ceremony near the White Street Pier.