The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation, in partnership with The Society of Presidential Descendants, is pleased to announce its fifth annual essay competition for Monroe County high school students.

First, Second, and Third place winners will receive an invitation to attend the upcoming annual Harry S. Truman Foundation Presidential Families Weekend forum in February, held at the Key West Harry S. Truman Little White House, where they will experience a moderated discussion among descendants of five U.S. presidents.

To open the forum, presidential descendants will introduce the student winners to the audience and present them with cash prizes and certificates of achievement.

Submitted essays are to reflect this year’s forum theme, “Presidential Pastimes and Leisure Activities.” Essays will be juried by members of the Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation and The Society of Presidential Descendants, and judged on factors that include the author’s skill at presenting the subject compellingly according to competition guidelines.

The competition is open to all Monroe County students, including home schooled and charter school students, currently enrolled in grades 9-12, and who have performed volunteer service work within the past two years.

Monroe County School District Social Studies Coordinator Caroline Bleske is liaison between the school district and the competition organizers, and will accompany the winning students to the forum.

Deadline for essay submissions is Jan. 5, 2027. To request essay guidelines and submission information, email Stacey Marchak at Stacey.marchak@kwtrumanfoundation.org.