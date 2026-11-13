Marathon Mayor Debra Struyf has posted an apology for a vulgar comment she made in council chambers about a resident who approached the dais after the conclusion of Tuesday’s Marathon City Council meeting.

Marathon resident Wendy Bonilla said she asked the newly-appointed mayor about some paperwork that she had requested in an email, which she said Struyf told her wouldn’t be available until December.

As Bonilla walked away, the meeting’s live mic captured Vice Mayor Lynny Del Gaizo asking, “Is she starting already?” To which Strufy responded, “That’s Wendy, she’s a f------ c---.”

Bonilla later posted about the incident on Facebook.

“This is so unethical and an embarrassment to our city that these two are our mayor and vice mayor,” she wrote. “I am very disappointed in this whole situation.”

Struyf responded on Facebook with an apology.

“I want to apologize for the way I spoke after Tuesday night’s council meeting,” she posted. “While I may not have liked what was said to me, I should have handled myself better. In this position, more is expected of me, and I am sorry to this community that I love so much.”