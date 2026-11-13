Have something on your mind about the city? Key West City Manager Brian L. Barroso wants to hear from you.

Introducing “Coffee with the City Manager,” an opportunity for residents to sit down with the city manager to ask questions, share ideas, or discuss issues important to our community.

These informal, one-on-one conversations are a great way to connect directly with the city manager over a cup of coffee. Meetings are held every other Tuesday, 8-10 a.m., by appointment at City Hall, 1300 White St. Visit the city of Key West website to request an appointment with the city manager.